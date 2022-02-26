Navy men’s lacrosse drops back-and-forth-battle with visiting High Point, 14-13

Navy men’s lacrosse coach Joe Amplo is never happy about a loss. However, it was tough for Amplo to be upset with his team after it took a quality program like High Point down to the wire.
The Midshipmen came out firing on all cylinders and built a nice lead, but the visiting Panthers were able to steadily steal the momentum and post an impressive comeback win.
Midfielder Mike Ippolito scored all four of his goals in the second half, including the game-winner with 4:17 remaining, as High Point pulled out a 14-13 victory over Navy before an announced crowd of 1,274 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Attackman Asher Nolting, a fifth-year senior who was a third team All-American last season, amassed eight points on the strength of five assists for High Point (2-2). Attackmen Brayden Mayea and Jackson Clay netted two goals apiece for the Panthers, who outscored the Midshipmen 10-5 over the second and third quarters to take control.
“It was a fun game to be part of, the most exciting game we’ve played so far this season. Just a very competitive game, which went back-and-forth,” Amplo said. “At the end of the day, in a great college lacrosse game with two good teams, someone is going to make one more play. Today, it was High Point who did that.”
Sophomore midfielder Max Hewitt and freshman attackman Henry Tolker both had hat tricks for Navy (3-2), which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Midfielders Pat Skalniak and Dane Swanson both totaled two goals and an assist.
Coach Jon Torpey, a Baltimore native who prepped at Calvert Hall, built the High Point program from scratch starting in 2010 when men’s lacrosse became a varsity sport at the North Carolina school. The Panthers have captured three Southern Conference regular season championships and one tournament title, earning an automatic berth into the 2015 NCAA Tournament.
“I have a ton of respect for Jon and how he’s built that program and the persona they play with. I challenged our guys all week to play with the same edge High Point plays with,” Amplo said. “I thought our kids did that. They stepped into the arena ready for a fight and played with energy and excitement.”
Skalniak and Tolker both tallied a goal and an assist as Navy used crisp ball movement to create high-percentage shots in racing to a 6-2 lead after one quarter. Jacob Jarosz and Nate Hammond won 7 of 9 faceoffs as the Mids dominated possession in the opening period.
High Point made two adjustments that turned things around, sagging on defense to clog the passing lanes and crowd cutters, while tying up Navy’s faceoff specialist to make it a ground ball battle between the wings.
“We came out a little tense and the field was definitely tilted in the first quarter,” Torpey said. “I thought we kind of settled in. Our coaches made great adjustments. We were able to neutralize them at the faceoff stripe and started to get more possessions.”
Nolting made his presence felt in the second quarter with a goal and two assists. The Panthers started the second stanza with a 4-1 run to cut the deficit to 7-6.
“I felt like we were playing catch-up while we had the lead. We were kind of chasing them a little bit,” said Amplo, whose squad took an 8-7 lead into intermission. “As comfortable and confident as we were after that first quarter, I didn’t feel that was the case at halftime.”
It was a back-and-forth battle throughout the second half with three ties. Ippolito beat short stick defensive midfielders in scoring two straight goals to start a 3-0 run that gave High Point its first lead, 12-11, at the end of three periods. Midfielder Nick Rizzo completed the run with an unassisted goal with just two-tenths of a second left.
Swanson was the beneficiary of a bizarre play in which a High Point defender inadvertently flipped the ball over his head back toward the front of the goal. The McDonogh graduate was standing on the crease when the ball literally fell into his stick and he flipped it into an empty net to tie the score at 13 with 6:27 to go.
Ippolito, a Woodbine resident and Gerstell Academy graduate, answered just over two minutes later — dodging past a shorty again to unleash a left-handed crank shot that stuck the top corner and put the Panthers ahead to stay.
After mounting two gutsy defensive stands, the Midshipmen had multiple opportunities to retie the score. Tolker got free in front of the net but had his stick checked just as he shot. Moments later, attackman Jack Sweeney had an open look from the right side of the cage and fired wide.
It was an uplifting win for the Panthers, who engaged in a raucous celebration with their fans seated in the stands directly behind the visiting bench.
“It’s huge. Navy is a gritty team. It’s a tough place to win on the road,” Torpey said. “Just proud of the way our guys fought for 60 minutes. It’s always nice to get your first road win at a place like this.”
High Point (2-2) 2-5-5-2=14
Navy (3-2) 6-2-3-2=13
GOALS: HP – Ippolito 4, Nolting 3, Clay 2, Mayea 2, Vines, Murphy, Rizzo. N – Tolker 3, Hewitt 3, Swanson 2, Skalniak 2, Houser, Flannery, Chase. ASSISTS: HP – Nolting 5, Cooke, Sawyer, Vanoverbeke. N – N. Cole 4, Hewitt, Skalniak, Swanson. SHOT: HP – 37. N – 38. SAVES: HP – Green 8. N – Ryan 10. FACEOFFS: HP – 12. N – 18. GROUND BALLS: HP – 27. N – 44.