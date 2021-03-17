Virtual meets help Navy gymnastics navigate ‘bizarre’ season

Whenever the restriction of movement order at the academy ends, the Navy gymnastics team is eager to get back to the missions at hand — preparing for the upcoming Star match against Army on March 27 and the NCAA Championships on April 17.
While Navy gymnastics is hoping to return to action on Saturday with a virtual meet against Springfield College, it so far has participated in three previous virtual meets, which are held in real time with the respective teams competing in their home gym on their own equipment.
Routines are recorded on camera and graded by judges at a different location. No fans are allowed to attend these meets, so any home gym advantage is negated. Gymnasts complete their routines by saluting the camera instead of the crowd.
If all goes well, Navy will get a chance to finally finish what it started last season, which was cut short last March by the rapid spread of coronavirus. The Patriot League shut down spring sports and the NCAA canceled all postseason championships.
At this time last year, Navy gymnastics was enjoying the best season in program history and was ranked fifth nationally.
“We were having an historic season and were rolling along, then suddenly the season was over. We were ranked fifth in the country and we were awesome,” said junior Josh Williams, one of four Navy All-Americans in 2020.
“Before we left on spring break, they talked to us about the coronavirus but told us everything was going to be fine. When we came back from spring break, they told us to turn around and go home. They sent us away. Then we heard that the NCAA had cancelled the championships.”
Williams said most of the Navy gymnasts had nowhere to train. The Cypress Creek, Texas, resident did not touch a single apparatus until he returned to the academy in July.
“I’m just happy we’ve had the chance to have a team this season because we have heard of other programs that have been discontinued,” Williams said.
This season hasn’t been without incident. Navy’s season has been halted three times totaling 23 days as a result of the restriction of movement status placed on the entire Brigade of Midshipmen by academy officials.
So far, only the All-Academy Championships on Feb. 13 and a dual meet with William & Mary have been held in-person. Navy (1-3) has suffered three losses at the hands of nationally ranked opponents in No. 1 Stanford, No. 7 Ohio State and No. 6 Penn State.
Navy, which is currently ranked ninth nationally, notched its lone win over No. 14 William & Mary. Coach Kip Simons believes the team has made improvement from meet to meet and has been impressed by seven freshmen who show promise for the future.
“It’s definitely been the most bizarre season I have ever experienced. Between the ROMs and virtual meets, it has presented quite a challenge,” senior David Toussaint said. “Add that we didn’t compete in the NCAAs last season and it’s made getting the opportunity to go to the NCAAs this season even more important.
“This season, we have unfinished business to show that last year wasn’t a fluke. We wanted to go to the NCAA last year to prove to everyone how good we were, but we didn’t get the opportunity. It upset us a lot that we didn’t get the chance.”
Simons said the team has met the challenges of this season headlong following the disappointment of last year. The sixth-year coach noted the Midshipmen got started much later than usual.
“We had to hit the ground running in order to pick up where we left off last season and try to get into conditioning,” Simons said. “Dealing with COVID has been challenging, especially since we’ve been shut down on three occasions then had to come back and get in condition to compete again each time. Not to mention the meets we’ve missed and the need for virtual competition, which has been unique.”
Simons, whose career as a competitive gymnast was capped by representing the United States at the 1996 Olympics, said the sport is demanding enough without the challenges of coronavirus protocols and shutdowns. Operating in the COVID environment has forced the coaching staff to rethink its approach to preparation.
“We’ve had to break down our routines and simplify them. We’ve had to concentrate on what we could control and stayed focus on the task at hand, which right now is to come back and get ready for the Army meet,” Simons said.
Simons praised the advent of virtual meets for providing a platform for gymnasts to compete. Without virtual meets, the 2021 season would be much less robust. He noted the NCAA approved the format for just this season.
“We knew we had to come up with an alternative plan. We devised the virtual format as a way to compete against other schools then proposed it to the NCAA,” Simons said. “While it has its disadvantages, it enabled us to have a season. This is the world we’re living in. It gave us an opportunity to compete.”
Those virtual meets also enabled Navy to compete against Stanford, Ohio State and Penn State, high level opponents not normally on the schedule. Those virtual meets replaced in-person competitions that were cancelled due to coronavirus.
Navy lost to Ohio State, 382-397.2, Stanford 384.5-398.75, and Penn State 398.6-403.7. Simons noted the Mids improved their overall team score in each.
“It was huge for us to get to compete against three of the best programs in the country,” Williams said. “The exposure to the highest level of competition was good, if not a little humbling, to see how we stacked up against them.”
Navy scored 395.2 points to capture the All-Academy Championships for the third straight season. Air Force placed second with 379.1 points, just ahead of Army with 377.85.
“Winning the All-Academy was a big deal for us,” said Toussaint, who posted a first- and a third-place finish at the meet. “Those are our two biggest rivals, and it was a live event in front of a crowd, so there was a lot of emotion.”
Navy’s had a number of gymnasts win two or more events this season with senior Travis Keller leading the way with three — on vault at the All-Academy and against Penn State, on parallel bars versus William & Mary. Senior Ryan McVay and sophomore Giovanni Gambatese also have multiple wins.
Adding to the team’s depth are the seven freshmen, who have been led by Syam Buradagunta, Caleb Hickey and Erik Engelke as well as Ian Dinmore, an Arundel High graduate.
“We have a heck of a freshman class,” Simons said. “They are a force to be reckoned with for years to come. We have been getting a lot out of them. They have given us a lot of depth and we’ve needed it.”
Williams and Toussaint were both optimistic about Navy’s chances for placing eighth or better at the NCAA championships, which would be another first for the program.
“I think we have a chance to crush it in the NCAA. We’ve set our goal to finish eighth and the way we’re locked in we should be able to achieve that goal,” Williams said.