Navy’s Isaiah Drake on path toward reaching Olympic dream after performance at U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Navy gymnast Isaiah Drake is the first Navy gymnast in modern history to earn a spot on the United States Senior National Development Team. His is working toward possibly trying out for the 2024 Olympics. He says his dream would be to compete in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, his hometown. (Phil Hoffmann)

The Naval Academy has a long history of sending midshipmen and graduates to the Olympics.

Eighty-nine current or former Navy athletes have competed in either the Olympic or Paralympic games dating back to 1912. Current Navy sophomore Isaiah Drake is hoping to add his name to that exclusive list of athletes.

Drake is a member of Navy’s gymnastics program and head coach Kip Simons feels very fortunate the Los Angeles native chose to come to Annapolis.

“He’s certainly one of the top guys I’ve ever recruited throughout my entire career as a head coach,” said Simons, a 1996 Olympian himself. “I think Isaiah had every single opportunity out there. He was listed by many gymnastics recruiting websites as the No. 1 recruit in the country.”

Perennial powerhouse programs such as Nebraska, Oklahoma and Illinois all offered Drake scholarships. He visited those schools as well as the other two service academies before finally deciding on Navy.

Navy's Isaiah Drake competes on the parallel bars during a first-day qualifying session for the NCAA men's gymnastics championships on April 15. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

“The reason he chose the Naval Academy is because he ultimately wants to go on and do some of the ‘bad boy’ things that the Navy does,” Simons said.

This past summer, Drake competed at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Tampa, Florida, and placed 14th in the all-around competition. That result enabled Drake to become the first Navy gymnast in modern history to earn a spot on the United States Senior National Development Team.

As a member of this team, Drake will participate in multiple training camps throughout the year and have the potential to represent the United States in international meets. Drake also qualified for the 2023 U.S. Championships next summer.

In college gymnastics, athletes can compete in a single event or a combination of the six events (floor exercise, pommel horse, vault, parallel bars, horizontal bar and rings).

“Within the last 20 years, there has been more specializing in one or two events by gymnasts. Isaiah is a rare breed these days. He does them all,” Simons said. “I can’t say enough about the work that has been done by his junior coaches before he has been passed along to us.”

While his best events are the rings and vault, Drake enjoys the challenge of all-around competition and is always striving to improve in the other disciplines.

“For me, that’s where I can make my money. I’ve done all-around my whole career in gymnastics. It’s a grind but that’s the plan,” Drake said.

And although Drake has several personal goals, being a part of the Navy gymnastics team is a unique and rewarding experience for him.

“Back home, I only competed against myself because I didn’t really have a team, which is not a very fulfilling feeling. Being on a team at Navy was easily the most fun I’ve had,” he said. “I want to be the best I can for the team because if I can do my job for the team, I can get to the goals I have for myself.”

The new season starts in January. During the lead up to the season, Drake and his Navy teammates must make up for time lost to military commitments over the summer.

“The only time to upgrade your routine is from day one of classes through January and it’s kind of what puts us at a disadvantage versus an Oklahoma or an Ohio State,” Simons said. “Those student-athletes have all summer long to train on campus and on getting harder routines.”

Regarding Drake’s personal goals, Simons believes that what he said during his recruiting pitch is still very much attainable.

“I flew out to California and sat with Isaiah and his family and charted out a path for what it looks like to try and make a run at the 2024 Olympics, which are coming up at the end of his junior year,” Simons said. “I do believe he does have a shot to make the Olympic team.”

Drake knows there is a multi-year process that goes into making an Olympic team and just hopes to take the first step toward that goal.

“Realistically, we are shooting more for trials in 2024 and getting that whole experience of getting an Olympic train-up,” he said. “And if I am healthy and everything lines up the way we hope it will, 2028 is something I would definitely want to train for.”

Of course, if Drake were able to qualify for the Olympic team, either in 2024 or 2028, the Navy would obviously have a say in his availability to attend either competition. Unlike Army and Air Force, which have world-class athlete programs that allow graduates to compete at the international level while still serving the nation, the Navy has no such path for Drake.

“These are all stones that would need to be overturned and investigated. Some of the professional athletes have a path forward. The Olympic sports are kind of left on a case-by-case basis,” Simons said. “I would think big Navy would want nothing more than having someone representing them at the national level.”

Simons said the Naval Academy leadership has so far done an outstanding job of “supporting [Drake’s] desires and dreams beyond the college level.”

Regardless of whether the Olympics are in his future, Drake believes he’s in a win-win situation.

“That was a conversation I had with all of my coaches. They asked if I was going to stick around if I was told that it’s time to give up gymnastics and fulfill my military obligation,” Drake said. “At the end of the day, I came here to be a naval officer. I think that to be in the fleet is the reward for sticking through the four-year program here. The military obligation is something I look forward to.”

Of course, the prospects of competing for his country, in his country in 2028, would be the ultimate dream come true according to Drake.

“It would be pretty surreal. There would not be a lot that could match that, but at the same time I really can’t wait to be in the fleet,” Drake said. “Getting to represent the U.S. would be amazing — especially in my hometown. I’m just hoping the cards will align, but if they don’t, they don’t.”