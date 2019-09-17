Navy men’s golf puts together record-setting performance

“I’ve now played the course 12 times and I’m sure Mickey has played it that many times if not more,” said Garbee, who saved his notes and pin sheets from those previous appearances at the Blue Course. “We had three guys who had played the course quite a bit and were able to share some inside knowledge about where you want to hit. We were taking smart clubs off the tee and playing all the holes very wisely. I just think the accumulated knowledge we’ve gained from playing the event for three seasons really paid off.”