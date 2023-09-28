Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk would be in favor of Army joining American Athletic Conference | NOTES

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Army kicker Quinn Maretzki hits a field goal in the fourth quarter of last season's Army-Navy Game. Army, which currently plays as an independent, has been targeted for joining Navy in the American Athletic Conference. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said this week he supported the prospect of archrival Army joining the American Athletic Conference. Multiple media outlets have reported that AAC commissioner Mike Aresco has targeted Army as a replacement for SMU, which announced in late August it is leaving to join the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Aresco reportedly spoke to Army athletic director Mike Buddie about a football-only membership that would mirror that of Navy. Both Army and Navy are members of the Patriot League for every sport other than football.

Army football operated as an independent from 1891 through 1997. The Black Knights were briefly a member of Conference USA from 1998 through 2004, a decision that in hindsight was viewed as a major mistake. Army withdrew from Conference USA before the 2005 season and has played as an independent ever since.

Gladchuk believes adding Army would be a positive for the American and is hopeful the leadership at West Point seriously considers conference membership. Army has been previously approached by the AAC about possibly joining and elected to remain independent.

“I really hope Army comes around because they need what we have with the AAC. They need the infrastructure that we have to be relevant and find a way ahead,” Gladchuk said during an interview with the Anchors Aweigh podcast that covers Navy athletics. “I certainly feel comfortable with Army.”

Gladchuk said Army’s foray into Conference USA did not work out because other members did not have nearly the same academic standards. He believes the American is a much better fit for West Point amidst the current climate of college football.

“I know Army had a bad experience in Conference USA, but times have changed,” Gladchuk said. “Conferences have automatic bowl affiliations. Conferences have great television exposure. Conferences have revenue sharing, which is very significant. Conferences have legislative involvement with a national voice, which is critically important. Conferences have an opportunity to compete at the College Football Playoff level.

Gladchuk believes Buddie and Lieutenant Steven W. Gilland, the Army superintendent, are performing their due diligence and engaging stakeholders about conference membership. Army coach Jeff Monken recently acknowledged that continuing to play football as an independent in the current atmosphere of the Football Bowl Subdivision may be untenable going forward.

“I see the changing landscape of college football and the realignment of conferences and the value of aligning our program with a conference. So, it’s something we’ve got to look at strongly,” Monken said.

If the Black Knights did join the American, Gladchuk said one important “ground rule” has already been established: Army-Navy would not be played as a conference game. Gladchuk said that contest would continue to be played the second Saturday in December.

“We would keep that Army-Navy game independent. All that surrounds that game would remain the property of the two institutions,” he said.

Gladchuk said the only “curveball” that could arise involves the prospect of Army and Navy meeting in the American Athletic Conference championship game. If that happened, the Black Knights and Midshipmen would wind up playing each other on consecutive Saturdays.

“That would certainly be interesting,” Gladchuk said.

‘Sad state of affairs’

Gladchuk has been involved with intercollegiate athletics since the late 1970s. He has served as athletic director at four different schools — Tulane, Boston College, Houston and Navy.

Now in his 23rd year at the academy, Gladchuk is disappointed by the changing landscape of Division I sports. Over the past decade, there has been a historic shift within the Football Bowl Subdivision due to the advent of so-called super conferences.

The Atlantic Coast, Big Ten, Big 12 and Southeastern have dramatically increased in size by poaching schools from other conferences. Perhaps the most recent development has been the most stunning with the Pac-12 Conference being decimated overnight.

“It’s a sad state of affairs to be perfectly honest,” Gladchuk said. “I come from the vintage when we truly prioritized education, graduation rates, honesty, integrity, following the rules and a sense of mutual respect across the board. A lot of that has gone by the wayside at this stage.”

Gladchuk believes this wave of realignment began with the breakup of the Big East Conference, which began in 2003 when Boston College, Miami and Virginia Tech left for the ACC. Those three schools were eventually joined by Pittsburgh and Syracuse.

Another seminal moment came in 2014 when Maryland and Rutgers joined the Big Ten, abandoning the ACC and Big East, respectively.

“There was a period of time when the money surge and conference affiliations drove people into some strange avenues. Chasing the dollar has been going on for a number of years. It’s not new,” Gladchuk said. “The money has always been there as the golden ring and with it has brought a lack of trust and a lack of relationships among institutions because everyone is in it for themselves.

“When you take a look at some of the moves that have been made here recently defy logic.”

Gladchuk did not cast blame for the decisions made by various institutions and noted that presidents are under great pressure to cover ever-increasing costs of operating a university. Maximizing revenue through the big business of college athletics, football in particular, has become a way to make ends meet.

“It’s difficult today to watch how the spirit of intercollegiate athletics, as it’s aligned with education and the welfare of student-athletes, has been diminished. It’s been an incredible movement,” Gladchuk said. “It certainly changes the dynamics of how college athletic departments operate. When you talk about shipping volleyball teams across the country to play a match, it seems to be lunacy.”

Finding a fit

Gladchuk revealed during the Anchors Aweigh podcast that he once engaged in discussions with the Atlantic Coast Conference about possible membership. At the time, Navy was still an independent for football and was considering conference affiliation.

“It was just unrealistic in terms of the demands that would have been placed on our athletic department to compete at that level,” Gladchuk said about joining the ACC.

Gladchuk remains more convinced than ever that Navy made the right decision by becoming a member of the American Athletic Conference in 2015. He credited Aresco with playing a prominent role in pushing for the expansion of the College Football Playoff. It is now a 12-team bracket with the six highest-ranked conference champions as automatic qualifiers and six at-large berths.

That greatly enhances the prospect of an AAC member earning a berth in the College Football Playoff.

“The AAC gives us a great balance with our football program because we’re dealing with schools that face some of the same challenges we do — the types of things that level the playing field and give us a chance. It makes sense to be where we are,” Gladchuk said. “We can compete well where we are. The revenue distributions that come from the AAC can accommodate what we need here at the academy to be self-sufficient.”

Gladchuk pointed out that Aresco negotiated a 12-year television contract worth $1 billion that went into effect for the 2020-21 academic year.

“A billion dollars is a lot of money. To have access to that as a partner in the conference is very lucrative for Navy,” Gladchuk said. “It’s millions and millions of dollars more than we could have ever imagined as an independent. And those millions of dollars have helped us remain self-sustained.”