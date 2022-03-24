Navy women’s lacrosse’s comeback comes up short, Georgetown holds on for 13-12 upset

Georgetown at Navy Women’s Lacrosse Navy coach Cindy Timchal speaks to the team in a second quarter timeout. The visiting Georgetown Hoyas defeated the Navy Midshipmen, 13-12, in women’s NCAA lacrosse, March 22, 2022, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Navy women’s lacrosse almost completed a miraculous comeback against Georgetown on Wednesday night in Annapolis.

As the old adage goes: Almost only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades.

Senior midfielder Annabelle Albert and freshman attacker Emma Gebhardt both scored three goals as Georgetown built a big lead, then held on for dear life to upset No. 17 Navy, 13-12. Senior attack Ali Diamond totaled two goals and an assist for the Hoyas, who built a six-goal lead early in the fourth quarter then survived a furious rally by the Midshipmen.

Senior attack Reagan Roelofs scored four goals for Navy, which closed the contest with a 5-0 run and had a chance to tie at the end. A draw violation by the Hoyas gave the Mids possession with 27 seconds left and it took two passes to get the ball to Roelofs, who was unable to dodge directly toward the goal and decided to circle behind looking to pass.

Georgetown dropped into a zone defense for the final possession and collapsed in close to the cage. Roelofs could not find an open teammate and wound up throwing an errant pass that fell harmlessly to the turf as the final seconds ticked away.

Navy’s Kasey Dietzel moves the ball around the goal as she is checked by Georgetown’s Nicole Massimino in the second quarter of Wednesday's game. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

“At first, I wanted to dodge. That’s the first rule, beat your [defender] and score a goal. I tried that but they had the zone going and I got double-teamed,” Roelofs said. “I wanted to get it around behind the net and go for the low feed, but they had crashed down hard already. There just wasn’t enough time.”

Senior midfielder Gil Eby scored three goals for Navy (7-2), which was out of sync offensively and scored just seven goals through three quarters. Leelee Denton and Bobby Haney scored two goals apiece, while fellow attacker Lindsay Beardmore dished off two assists for the Mids.

“Georgetown came in and played inspired lacrosse,” Navy coach Cindy Timchal said. “Collectively, as a team, we had a little bit of a slow start. We just needed to step it up sooner than the [fourth] quarter.”

Georgetown junior goalie Emily Gaven registered 12 saves to anchor a strong defensive effort. Georgetown (5-4) gained 11 free position shots and converted five. The Hoyas won despite being outshot, 37-31, and losing both the draw control (16-13) and ground ball (18-15) battles.

“We’ve had some ups and downs this season. Coming into this game, we had to bring sort of a playoff mentality. I think our kids showed up and played with some urgency,” Georgetown coach Ricky Fried said. “We’ll definitely take the win against a quality opponent. I’m really proud of how our players persevered throughout the game.”

Navy’s Reagan Roelofs shoots and scores in the first quarter of Wednesday's game against Georgetown. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Erin Bakes, a USC transfer with a wicked left crank shot, scored two goals to spark a 5-0 run that gave Georgetown an 8-4 lead late in the second period. Charlotte Ryan finished a free position shot and Haney scored unassisted as the Mids cut the deficit to 8-6 at halftime.

Gebhardt scored two goals and sophomore attack Kylie Hazen contributed a goal and assist as the Hoyas opened the second half with a 5-1 run to take a 13-7 lead just 27 seconds into the fourth quarter.

Fried, in his 18th season on the sidelines, was asked about the two big runs that enabled Georgetown to take then maintain control of the contest.

“For one, we got the draw control, which was huge. Without the draw you don’t have possession. Honestly, we just played at pace and had good spacing on offense,” said Fried. “I’ve got to give our defense a lot of credit because they made some big stops and cleared the ball during those runs.”

Trailing by six goals with just over 10 minutes remaining, Navy finally woke up and went on a run of its own. Ryan sparked the comeback by winning the draws and Eby set a great example by taking the ball right to the net — scoring off a free position and unassisted.

A Hoyas’ mistake was costly when they tried to kill off the closing minutes while handling the ball on their side of the field.

When midfielder Mary Pagano lost control of the ball, it led directly to a two-on-one opportunity for the Mids with defender Alexis Bell feeding ahead to Denton, who whipped a hard shot into the far corner to make it 12-11 with 27 seconds to go.

“You saw in the fourth quarter that we settled into that groove, but it was too little, too late,” Roelofs said. “I’m really proud of how we came back. We came back from a six-goal deficit and almost tied it at the end. We need to start doing what we did in the fourth quarter in the first quarter.”

Navy was limited to two goals in the opening period and only one in the third quarter. Gaven began the game by making some tough saves and it appeared the Mids tried too hard to place their shots thereafter.

“Georgetown has a really good goaltender, and she came up with some big saves early. Some of the shots that normally fall didn’t,” Timchal said.

Georgetown (5-4) 2-6-4-1=13

Navy (7-2) 2-4-1-5=12

GOALS: G – Gebhardt 3, Albert 3, Bakes 2, Diamond 2, Hazen, Pagano, Walsh. N – Roelofs 4, Eby 3, Denton 2, Haney 2, Ryan. ASSISTS: G – Bakes, Diamond, Hazen. N – Beardmore 2, Bell, Ryan. SHOTS: G – 31. N – 37. SAVES: G – Gaven 12. N – Torres 8. DRAWS: G – 13. N – 16. GROUND BALLS: G – 15. N – 18. FOUS: G – 22. N – 26.