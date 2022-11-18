McDonogh grad Jacob Murrell scores twice to lead Georgetown men’s soccer over Navy, 2-0, in first round of NCAA Tournament

Freshman forward Jacob Murrell was the hero as Georgetown men’s soccer defeated Navy, 2-0, at Shaw Field in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Murrell collected a loose ball in front of the net and put a left-footed shot just past Navy goalie Pierce Holbrook in the 57th minute. Junior midfielder Kyle Linhares had served a ball into the box and it found the foot of junior defender Kenny Nielsen, whose shot attempt was blocked.

However, the rebound went to Murrell and he deftly tapped the ball into the left corner of the net to make it 1-0 early in the second half.

Georgetown dominated possession throughout the game and kept pressing to get the clinching goal. That came in the 70th minute after freshman striker Zach Zengue laid off a nice pass to Murrell, who stopped and pounded another left-footed shot into the top corner beyond the outstretched hands of a diving Holbrook.

Murrell, a McDonogh graduate, was The Baltimore Sun All-Metro Boys Soccer Player of the Year as a senior in 2021. He was also named the Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year after piling up 41 goals and 23 assists to lead the Eagles to a 22-3 record and the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship.

Nielsen and Zengue were credited with assists for Georgetown (12-5-3), which will travel to take on No. 15 seed Tulsa in the second round on Sunday night.

“First round games are always really hard. You have to give Navy a lot of credit. They made it really hard,” Georgetown coach Brian Wiese said. “They frustrated us over the first half by creating good chances, so keeping it at zero was really important.”

Wiese admits he was growing concerned the longer the match went scoreless. He noted the Midshipmen had seven ties this season.

“Finding a way to break through the defense was the key. We knew they were really difficult to bring down, so we were happy to get through and advance,” he said.

Navy spent most of the game in its own defensive zone and was outshot by Georgetown, 24-4. The host Hoyas put eight of those shots on goal and Holbrook rose to the occasion with six saves. Georgetown held a 6-2 advantage on corner kicks.

Navy’s best scoring opportunity came late in the first half when freshman forward AJ Schuetz got the time and space to drill a line drive shot from about 30 yards out. Georgetown goalie Ryan Schewe had to leap and stretch his hand high to tip the ball over the crossbar.

“AJ has really come on strong the last three or four games and he was really dangerous today,” Navy coach Tim O’Donohue said. “That was a terrific shot and the goalie was forced to make a great save.”

The Midshipmen came out aggressively to start the second half and sophomore midfielder Wasswa Robbins beat two defenders then delivered a pass to Schuetz, who was open out front. Schuetz got off a shot that was blocked by the Hoyas. It appeared one of the defenders was guilty of a handball, which would have given the visitors a penalty kick, but it was not called.

“After the game the officials looked at the video and said the handball should have been called,” O’Donohue said. “If we get a penalty kick there and finish to take the lead, it changes the game.”

Robbins had a cross deflect off the goalkeeper to the feet of forward Baba Kallie, but a pair of Georgetown defenders prevented Navy’s second-leading scorer from getting off a shot. Later, the Midshipmen delivered a lead pass toward the net with Robbins running free behind the defense, but Schewe was able to get to the ball before Robbins.

“We didn’t just sit back when we got down 1-0. We tried to really push and go after them,” O’Donohue said. “I thought our guys fought hard and played to the end. I’m very proud of the players.”

Navy finishes the 2022 campaign with a 7-5-9 record, its fourth straight winning season. The Midshipmen captured the Patriot League Tournament championship to earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.

“I think it’s a giant step forward for the program; we’ve been knocking on the door to win the league the last few seasons and had some disappointments,” O’Donohue said. “It’s a breakthrough, there’s no doubt about it.”

While the Midshipmen will graduate six seniors, there is plenty of talent returning with 10 starters and several key backups already looking forward to repeating as Patriot League champs.

“Obviously, the next goal is to get back to the NCAA Tournament quickly then win a few games,” O’Donohue said.

Maryland 5, Fairleigh Dickinson 2: In Maryland’s 100th all-time NCAA Tournament game, the Terps took control early and scored often in a first-round victory over Fairleigh Dickinson at Ludwig Field. The Terps (11-3-5 overall) advance to face No. 14 seed Cornell on Sunday at 2 p.m., in Ithaca, New York.

Stefan Copetti, Malcolm Johnston, Albi Ndrenika all scored in the first half while Joe Suchecki and Hunter George scored in the second half. Niklas Neumann made five saves to earn the win.