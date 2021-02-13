Roelofs, Victory lead Navy women’s lacrosse past George Mason on frozen tundra in Annapolis

Senior attack Karoline Nease and sophomore midfielder Athena Corroon both had a goal and assist for Navy, which went 0-for-6 on free position shots. The Midshipmen could easily have reached the mid-teens for goals if not for so many errant shots along with nine saves by Patriots goaltenders Fiona Rickels and Maggie Donohue. Meanwhile, Navy goalie Abbi Young was rarely tested and finished with just one save. Senior captain Caroline Kwon was credited with three caused turnovers to lead the line defense, which made it tough for George Mason to run its offense.