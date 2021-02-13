Roelofs, Victory lead Navy women’s lacrosse past George Mason on frozen tundra in Annapolis

Lacrosse weather it was not!
The forecast was 31 degrees with steady freezing rain as Navy and George Mason lined up inside the draw circle for the start of the women’s lacrosse season opener for both teams.
For Reagan Roelofs and her Navy teammates, it might as well have been 70 degrees and sunny. They were so happy to be playing lacrosse again the nasty weather didn’t matter.
Roelofs use the word “unreal” to describe how it felt for Navy to play a game for the first time in 339 days.
“We’ve been waiting that long for this game to come. We didn’t care, rain or shine we were going to play” Roelofs said. “It was an awesome feeling to get back out there with the team. It’s definitely a great feeling to be back.”
Roelofs helped the home team dominate possession by winning 10 draws and also contributed two goals and an assist as No. 17 Navy defeated George Mason, 10-4, Saturday. A crowd of 214 braved the elements to watch the Midshipmen make a triumphant return to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
“I could almost cry,” said Navy coach Cindy Timchal, who did get choked up during the postgame news conference. “It’s been 300-some days since we played. What a big opener for Navy women’s lacrosse. Our team was so ready to play today.”
Senior attacker Nicole Victory scored four goals to spark the offense for Navy, which improved to 9-1 in home openers. Senior attacker Ellie Lecker added two goals for the Mids, who captured 13 of 15 draws and outshot the Patriots 35-11
“Possession wins games. It all starts with the draw. We work every day on it,” said Roelofs, who credited Lecker and Erin Carson for doing a “great job” with boxing out. “We fought really hard for the draw.”
Added Timchal: “It started and ended with Reagan. She was spectacular on the draw.”
Conditions made ball handling challenging with a combined 44 turnovers. Wet sticks were quickly freezing, making it extremely difficult to throw or catch the ball.
Navy’s offensive players hurried over to the sideline every time George Mason had the ball to have team managers warm the head of their sticks using a portable heater.
“It was like playing with a tennis racket. The string was absolutely frozen, and the ball wasn’t heavy enough to make a difference. It was definitely an adjustment with the frozen mesh,” Roelofs said.
Roelofs grew up playing ice hockey in her home state of Minnesota and wished she’d had the heavy gloves used in that sport. She was asked what was worse, the frozen stick or hands.
“It’s kind of a combination because the stick is an extension of your hands. When you can’t feel your hands it’s tough to control a stick that already feels like a tennis racket,” she said.
Senior attack Karoline Nease and sophomore midfielder Athena Corroon both had a goal and assist for Navy, which went 0-for-6 on free position shots. The Midshipmen could easily have reached the mid-teens for goals if not for so many errant shots along with nine saves by Patriots goaltenders Fiona Rickels and Maggie Donohue. Meanwhile, Navy goalie Abbi Young was rarely tested and finished with just one save. Senior captain Caroline Kwon was credited with three caused turnovers to lead the line defense, which made it tough for George Mason to run its offense.
“The defense came up huge,” said Timchal, who was equally impressed the starting attack came up with four caused turnovers.
“Great riding. The riding provided us with several fast break opportunities that we really needed to gain some momentum,” she said.
George Mason hurt itself with 24 turnovers, while Navy wasn’t far behind with 20. Timchal wasn’t going to draw any conclusions from the sloppy play because of the conditions.
“It was like playing at Lambeau Field. We were doing more of the running game; the passing game wasn’t going to be there. Everything was literally frozen,” Timchal said. “Just very difficult to execute anything offensively.”
Roelofs seconded that assessment: “I would definitely say it was the weather because the ball was bouncing out [of sticks] and there wasn’t much we could do about it,” she said.
That’s not to say there aren’t things for Navy to work on before next Saturday’s game against Mount St. Mary’s. Roelofs said the Midshipmen need to do a better job of gobbling ground balls on the first attempt and clearing the ball more efficiently.
“We had a lot of scraps on the ground where it was back-and-forth, and it was like playing ping-pong,” she said. “Also transitions … we did a great job running it down, but I think we could be faster and give the offense more time to score.”
George Mason (0-1) 1-3=4
Navy (1-0) 5-5=10
GOALS: GM — Balsama, O’Brien, Gunn, Usher. N — Victory 4, Roelofs 2, Lecker 2, Corroon, Nease. ASSISTS: GM — Balsama. N — Corroon, Nease, Roelofs, Zagaja. SHOTS: GM — 11. N — 35. SAVES: GM — Rickels 4, Donohue 5. N — Young 1. DRAWS: GM — 2. N — 13. GROUND BALLS: GM — 18. N — 25. FOULS: GM 21. N — 7. TURNOVERS: GM — 24. N — 20.