Navy football uses creative blocking schemes, deep playbook to keep fullbacks chugging along

Fullback Nelson Smith repeatedly found running room on the right side during Saturday’s game against East Carolina.
Smith would take the handoff and make a beeline for the backside of right guard Peter Nestrowitz. The 5-foot-9, 213-pound senior would tuck up between Nestrowitz and right tackle Billy Honaker then explode through the sizable hole those two created for big yardage.
That is how Smith broke loose for a 29-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter, and he had several other big gains off the right side during Navy’s 27-23 victory. Afterward, coach Ken Niumatalolo said "e go into each game and test people. We’re probing the defense to find out where we might have a little honey hole.”
Navy has been riding Smith and fellow fullback Jamale Carothers so far this season. Through five games, those two have combined for 653 of the team’s 952 rushing yards, which is almost 70 percent.
The Midshipmen have found consistent success running the fullbacks between the tackles even though opponents know it’s coming. That’s because Navy’s patented triple-option system features a slew of variations for how to get the fullback loose.
“We have all kinds of runs. It might look to people that we’re just handing the ball off to the fullback, but we’ve got so many different tracks of where he’s hitting and different schematics for how we’re blocking,” Niumatalolo explained.
In Navy’s playbook, there is the straight dive, a predetermined handoff to the fullback that usually goes straight up the middle between the center and the guards, and there is the fullback trap, the aforementioned off-tackle play and the counter trap.
“All those various plays have different blocking schemes,” Navy running game coordinator Ashley Ingram said. “There’s a lot of nuance to our fullback run game. It may all look like same play to the casual observer, but there are a lot of little subtle details. We try to attack different fronts in different ways.”
How the offensive line blocks and where the fullback runs are usually determined by the defense. Opponents employ different tactics in attempting to take away the fullback element of the triple-option.
Step No. 1 for Niumatalolo, Ingram and offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper is to figure out what the defense is doing whenever the fullback runs between the tackles.
“There were quite a few fullback runs that went off-tackle and that’s because of how East Carolina was playing it,” Ingram said. “There are plays designed to hit the A gap that bounce to the B or C gap depending on what the defense is doing.”
In football Xs and Os, the A gap is between the center and guard, while the B gap is between the guard and tackle. Anything outside the tackle is the C gap. Navy often brings a wide receiver in tight to the formation to serve as an extra blocker, much like a tight end in a conventional offense.
“On almost every play the ball is intended to go to a certain place, but the fullback often picks up blocks based off what the defense is giving,” Ingram said.
Smith, a senior with 43 games under his belt, thoroughly understands the system. The Louisiana native has displayed superb vision and cutback ability in averaging 6.2 yards per carry this season. Niumatalolo said Smith’s experience has made a difference.
“He’s running to the right spots,” Niumatalolo said. “Just understanding the blocking schemes and knowing where your help is coming from, knowing pre-snap where the soft spot could be.
“Nelson has been the spark plug this season. He’s running physical and getting a lot of yards after contact.”
Smith has surpassed 100 yards rushing in consecutive contests for the first time in his career. He established a career-high by rumbling for 120 yards against Temple then bettered that by breaking loose for 157 yards versus East Carolina.
Following Saturday’s game, Smith acknowledged he loves running behind the veteran tandem of Nestrowitz and Honaker. They have started 18 straight games together and developed great chemistry, becoming somewhat of a security blanket for the fullbacks.
“Those two really are playing at a high level. Billy has played a lot of snaps and seen it all and plays super, super hard on every snap. Peter is playing the best ball of his career,” Ingram said. “You’re talking about two experienced guys that are super tough and understand the offense at a really high level.”
Honaker and Nestrowitz have created a comfort level that allows for a lot of unspoken communication. They know how to react to certain situations, such as the tactic East Carolina employed in attempt to confuse the Navy blockers.
Pirates defensive coordinator Blake Harrell is familiar with the triple-option and utilized an old trick, shifting the front seven prior to the snap. When Navy quarterback Dalen Morris would check the play to account for the adjusted alignment, the Pirates would shift again.
“ECU was moving around all the time. If the guard and tackle can be on the same page and know what they need to do, you don’t have to think about it,” Honaker said. “Being in the offense long enough, you learn the rules of the other positions. Understanding the play call and recognizing defensive techniques is critical.”
Navy shuffled its offensive line following a subpar performance in the season opener against BYU. Senior Justin Self, who started the opener at center, was shifted to left tackle. Beefy junior Pierce Banbury was inserted as the starting center, while classmate Bryce Teixeira took over at left guard.
Ingram said Banbury (6-2, 302) entered late in the BYU game and held his own against nose tackle Khyiris Tonga, a highly-regarded NFL prospect. That performance gave the coaching staff confidence to move Self back to tackle, the position he’s most comfortable.
“Pierce deserves a lot of credit for what we’ve been able to do with the fullback. He’s doing a good job at point of attack,” Ingram said.
While the right side duo of Nestrowitz and Honaker is clearly the team’s strength, Niumatalolo made it clear Navy is not going to get predictable. It should be noted the Midshipmen have created nice holes for the fullbacks on the left side as well behind Self and Teixeira.
“There were a lot of clutch situations when we ran to the left. You have to be able to go both ways or else people will start to key on you,” Niumatalolo said after the East Carolina game. “I’ve been impressed with what Justin and Bryce have been doing on the left side.”