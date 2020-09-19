Breaking down the Navy-Tulane football matchup

Navy and Tulane have proven very evenly matched with the last four meetings being decided by a touchdown or less. Only six combined points have separated the schools since 2017 with Navy sandwiching home wins of 23-21 and 41-38 around a 29-28 loss at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.
Tulane executed a two-point conversion pass to pull out the victory in 2018, while freshman kicker Bijan Nichols booted a 48-yard field goal as time expired to lift Navy last season.
“We have great respect for Tulane. All of our games have been really close, back-and-forth,” Niumatalolo said.
Tulane, which was a 6.5 point favorite as of Friday afternoon, has defended Navy’s patented triple-option offense as well as any opponent in the American Athletic Conference. Niumatalolo said the Green Wave are similar to service academy rivals Air Force and Army in that respect because coach Willie Fritz has employed a zone option offense throughout his head coaching career.
Defensive ends Cam Sample and Patrick Johnson, who are both considered NFL prospects, are the catalysts of the defense.
“They have a very physical, very athletic defense and know what they’re doing; That’s the triple whammy,” Navy offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper said. “They’re solid across the board and always have a good plan. Nothing comes easy against this team.”
Fullback Jamale Carothers broke loose for three long touchdown runs early as Navy built a 24-0 lead in last season’s matchup. Quarterback Justin McMillan completed 20 of 29 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns as Tulane outscored the home team 31-7 to rally.
Tulane dominated possession over the final three quarters and Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry acknowledged the Mids wore down. Offensive coordinator Will Hall went with a no-huddle, fast-paced offense the Mids will no doubt see again Saturday.
“Tulane was the first game when missed tackles showed up in a big way. When you go back and look at the big running plays they had, it’s not that we didn’t fit things correctly, it’s that we missed a lot of tackles,” Newberry said. “They went fast, and we got a little tired in the fourth quarter. We can’t just survive when they go [up-]tempo. We have to thrive in that situation. We have to be super dialed in whenever they do go fast.”
Tulane opened the season with a 27-24 come-from-behind victory over South Alabama in Mobile. Redshirt freshman tailback Tyjae Spears led a rushing attack that turned the tide as the Green Wave scored 21 unanswered points to erase a 24-6 deficit and avoid joining the list of upset victims in Week 1 of the college football season.
Spears was the catalyst as a punishing ground game helped Tulane turnaround the game. The speedy, explosive redshirt freshman ran for 105 yards on 11 carries. Cam Carroll, a powerfully built 225-pounds, was a bulldozer in goal-line situations and scored two touchdowns.
“That’s where it all starts for them. They want to establish the run game,” Newberry said. “They’ve got a stable of physical backs that can break tackles.”
The Green Wave are breaking in a new starting quarterback this season in Keon Howard, who sat out last season after transferring from Southern Mississippi. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound redshirt junior struggled in his debut, completing just 14 of 30 passes for 191 yards.
Still, Newberry said Howard “has a cannon for an arm and is athletic enough to do some things with his feet,” and he expects the quarterback to be improved on Saturday.
Newberry said Tulane employs a lot of run-pass option elements and will occasionally show a Wing-T alignment. The Green Wave use a lot of formations and different personnel groupings. Navy’s defense ranked top-third nationally in every key statistical category last season, so Newberry was not happy about allowing 580 total yards in a 55-3 season-opening loss to BYU on Labor Day.
“That was one of the worst butt-whippings I’ve got in my coaching career. It hurts, it stings, but you have to move forward,” he said. “It adds some fuel to your fire. I’ve got this terrible, terrible taste in my mouth. I’m ready to play another game and I’m expecting to see significant improvement.”
This is a big moment for Tulane, which is coming off consecutive winning seasons capped by bowl game championships — a first in program history. This week, it was announced that Fritz has received a new seven-year contract through 2026.
Saturday’s game will be televised nationally by ABC, marking the first time since 1979 that Tulane has been broadcast on that network. Fritz has warned his players to expect a much-improved Navy squad to show up in New Orleans.
“I know they’re going to be pumped up and excited about coming here and playing on national TV. I read a lot of articles and I know they’re disappointed about the last ballgame,” Fritz said. “I’ve told our guys on numerous occasions that we’re going to see a different group of dudes out here on Saturday.”