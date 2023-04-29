Navy football incorporating tight ends into the triple-option offense; new assistant Jon Williams taking charge of the group

Navy football made a significant fundamental change to its traditional triple-option offense during the 2022 offseason.

After spending many years bringing big-bodied wide receivers in tight to the formation in what was dubbed the double-flex look, the coaching staff decided to take things a step further and add tight ends.

A group of players were drafted from the defense and began training to become blockers operating in the traditional tight end style by lining up alongside the tackle with their hand in the dirt.

With the arrival of Grant Chesnut as offensive coordinator, Navy intends to evolve even further by stocking the tight end position with more versatile athletes. The Midshipmen want to develop tight ends big and strong enough to be effective blockers, swift and skilled enough to be downfield receiving threats.

“We’re trying to bring new stuff to the tight end position such as route-running and catching the ball,” sophomore D.J. Donovan said.

Donovan was recruited to play the hybrid outside linebacker position known as “raider.” The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder was deep on the depth chart as a plebe and was interested when the coaching staff asked for volunteers to play tight end.

“They had the new tight end position being put into the offense and I thought it was a great opportunity,” said Donovan, who made the switch prior to August training camp.

Donovan did not develop much while serving on the scout team and mimicking the tight ends in traditional passing offenses. Spring practice was a critical chance to show the coaching staff he could contribute at the position in 2023.

“This spring has been extremely important as far as learning,” Donovan said. “I’ve definitely improved as far as the fluency of the new offense — the language and lingo. I’ve also improved on pad level, striking and being aggressive with blocking.”

In the tight end meeting room, Donovan is surrounded by former defenders such as himself. Rising senior Akalea Kapono, who was utilized extensively as an extra blocker last season, is another former raider. Current sophomore Thomas Scully, who shared first team repetitions with Donovan this spring, is a converted inside linebacker. Creedyn Foulger moved over from defensive tackle.

Current plebe Gracen Bell is the only tight end who played that position in high school. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound Missouri native is the grandson of legendary Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Bobby Bell, a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Jon Williams was hired in February to tutor the tight ends. He coached that position at Southern Mississippi, Tennessee-Martin and Birmingham Southern. He worked under current Baltimore Ravens and former Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken at Southern Miss.

Jon Williams was hired as Navy's new tight ends coach this offseason. (Ronnie Gillis)

Coach Brian Newberry said he and Chesnut hope to incorporate a tight end into the offense, but will not put one on the field just to show that look. It is incumbent upon Williams to develop players who can make positive contributions.

“The room I took over is by no means a walk-in, plug-and-play room,” Williams acknowledged. “The guys in there right now have done a really good job of converting to the offensive side of the ball and adapting to the tight end position. I’ve been really pleased with their mental and physical effort, but these guys have a long way to go.”

Kapono (6-1, 228) did some damage as a blocker last season, often veering inside to take out a pursuing linebacker. The Hawaii native is the only current tight end with game film, but Williams purposefully did not watch it. He also did not watch practice tape of the others.

“Quite frankly, when I got here I kind of clean-slated things. I didn’t want to see anything they had done in the past. I wanted to make my own judgments,” Williams said.

Williams said he started the spring by evaluating the strengths and weaknesses of each tight end and determining “what their dominant traits are, individually.”

Kapono was banged up throughout spring camp and did not participate in live practices. Williams said the spring competition was pretty much between Donovan and Scully (6-2, 228) since they were the only players at the position fully healthy. Both have shown they can do the job blocking-wise, but are a work in progress as receivers.

“Right now, no one in our room is a dominant down-the-field route runner,” Williams said. “Route running is one of the hardest things to learn. There is an art to getting separation from defenders. We’re in the infant stages of learning how to run routes.”

“I think we’re effective and can contribute in the short to intermediate passing game, but in terms of being a deep threat, that’s just not who we are right now. Will we get there? Yes. Will it be with these guys? Possibly. There are others coming onboard this summer.”

Williams was referring to the fact three tight ends —- one from the Naval Academy Prep School and two directly from the high school ranks — will be joining the competition. Navy recruited multiple tight ends as part of its 2023 signing class and will continue to stockpile talent at the position.

Donovan is not concerned about being challenged by incoming recruits that were multi-dimensional tight ends in high school. He is focused on doing whatever is necessary to become the type of tight end Navy needs.

During spring camp, he and Scully have routinely stayed after practice to hit the blocking sled or catch passes from the JUGS machine. During every practice, the tight ends went one-on-one against the cornerbacks and safeties in skeleton passing drills.

“Just because we weren’t recruited as tight ends doesn’t mean we can’t play the position here,” Donovan said. “I believe our tenacity, toughness and effort is going to be what determines who gets on the field. I feel like we’ve already made a lot of progress and gotten a lot better.”

After decades of utilizing a tight end, Air Force has gotten to the point where opposing defenses must include that position on the scouting report in both the running and passing game. Williams would not predict how long it would take Navy to produce a tight end that is a dangerous threat in the passing game, but intends to have guys ready to go in the 2023 season opener.

“Our plan for when we roll out against Notre Dame in Ireland is to be on the field. That’s our goal,” Williams said. “It’s going to be a development process and I’m looking forward to being part of it. We’re glad to be in the tight end business at the Naval Academy, that’s for sure.”