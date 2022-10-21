Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai proves a point with career-best rushing output

Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai (1) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)

On Navy’s second offensive play Friday night against SMU, Tai Lavatai did what the coaching staff has been asking for all season.

Lavatai carried the ball outside and spotted the safety running hard toward the trailing slotback. In previous games, Lavatai might have pitched the ball earlier and the slot would have gotten blown up.

This time, Lavatai did exactly what he was supposed to, planting the foot and cutting sharply inside behind the SMU safety that was over-pursuing the play. Lavatai lowered his shoulders and powered through a tackle attempt on the way to a season-long gain of 19 yards.

That impressive run set the tone for a big game for the Navy junior quarterback, who rushed for a career-high 120 yards and scored two touchdowns in the 40-34 loss to SMU.

“I was very pleased with Tai’s performance and hopefully we can build on that. We’re going to need more of that out of him,” Navy quarterbacks coach Ivin Jasper said. “We stressed throughout [preseason] camp that he needs to be an effective runner. If we can get at least 50-60 yards [per game] out of Tai we’ll be fine.”

Lavatai entered the SMU game with 147 rushing yards, an average of less than 30 per game. Even more concerning was the fact he was averaging only 2.1 yards per carry.

Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai carries the ball during a game against East Carolina on Sept. 24. (Rob Goldberg Jr.)

That lack of production led defensive coordinators to adjust their game plans accordingly. More and more, it seemed the strategy going against Navy was to let the quarterback run, while focusing on the fullback dive and slotback pitch.

Jasper and head coach Ken Niumatalolo stressed to Lavatai the importance of exploiting that approach.

“People try to slow play Tai and make him carry the ball. Their thought process was to take away the fullback, take away the pitch and make the quarterback run the ball,” Niumatalolo said. “When people do that you have to make them pay, which he did [Friday night]. You have to be aggressive, put your foot in the ground, go north and south and get 5 yards.”

Lavatai did that repeatedly on Friday night and his determination running the ball seemed to surprise the Mustangs. He had 11 runs of five yards or more and averaged 4.8 yards per carry. In addition to the career-long run, he also broke loose for two gains of 15 yards.

Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai (1) is grabbed by SMU defensive end David Abiara (10) during the first half of their game on Oct. 14. (LM Otero/AP)

“Tai showed he can run the football and now teams have to defend it,” Jasper said. “If the quarterback is an effective runner, it’s going to help our offense as a whole.”

Lavatai did most of his damage on plays to the perimeter when he had a slotback as a pitch option but elected to keep the ball and cutback against the pursuit. He found wide running lanes and was able to reach the second and third levels.

“This game is the most comfortable I’ve felt running the ball. It was an eye-opening thing to trust my legs and trust my blockers,” Lavatai said. “It’s not an easy feeling cutting back into the middle of the field because you know the defense is flowing toward you. Just kind of trusting the blocks are being made inside and the creases are there … that was the biggest thing.”

There have been too many times this season when Lavatai carried the ball to the perimeter and did not force the defender assigned to the quarterback to commit. He often pitched too quickly, allowing that defender to peel off and tackle the slot. Jasper said Navy quarterbacks are trained to turn their shoulders upfield and not pitch until face-to-face with a defender.

“I’ve always taught the quarterbacks to make the defense tackle you. That’s the mindset Tai needs to keep — make the defense tackle him because that’s how you stretch the defense and get the ball on the perimeter,” Jasper said.

Navy ran 101 plays against SMU, second-most in the 15-year tenure of Niumatalolo. In 2013, the Midshipmen ran 109 plays during a double-overtime loss to Toledo. Lavatai took every snap and also absorbed some punishment while carrying the ball 25 times.

“I really believe Tai grew up on Friday night. He was taking some shots. He stood in there at the end and threw some good balls,” Niumatalolo said. “I texted Tai after the game and told him I was proud of the way he battled. I thought he did a lot of good things.”

Navy ran more true triple-option plays against SMU than it has in any other game this season. Niumatalolo and Jasper were both complimentary of how well Lavatai read the defense and distributed the ball. There were a few times when he missed reads, but for the most part, got the ball where it was supposed to be.

“I think we grew up as a group on offense. We ran 101 plays and the guys up front were coming off the ball every single time. The dedication to the offense and what we strive to do never wavered,” Lavatai said.

Lavatai mostly operated out of shotgun formation at Creekside High in Florida and has seemed more comfortable doing so at Navy. However, he is getting more adept at taking snaps directly under center and did so very effectively last Friday night.

Jasper said Lavatai’s option mechanics in terms of footwork and ball-handling are “up there with the best of them.”

“That is definitely something I’m trying to improve on because our offense is built around the quarterback being under center,” Lavatai said.

Lavatai connected on several long throws in posting 138 passing yards versus SMU. He had touchdown tosses of 26 yards to wide receiver Jayden Umbarger and 24 yards to slotback Vincent Terrell Jr. However, the downside is that he completed just 9 of 21 attempts.

That has been a theme this season as Lavatai is completing just 46.8% of passes through six games. That is head-scratching considering he has a strong arm and throws a nice ball.

“Tai just has to be more efficient and consistent throwing the football. He understands that,” Jasper said.