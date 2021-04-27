Navy football slotbacks struggled in 2020. Now they have ‘a chip on their shoulder.’

Navy’s slotbacks corps was not very productive during the 2020 campaign, primarily due to lack of opportunity.
The Midshipmen’s season-long offensive struggles severely limited the impact of the slots, who combined for 86 carries in the running game and contributed 19 receptions, which equaled about 10 touches per game at the position. That’s far fewer than seasons past.
Senior Myles Fells led the slotbacks with 161 yards on the ground and another 108 yards through the air. Classmate CJ Williams added 105 rushing yards and 80 receiving yards, a little more than half of the numbers he put up in 2019 when he had 328 rushing yards and 210 receiving yards.
“Yes, without question there is a chip on the shoulder of each and every slotback,” slotback coach Joe DuPaix acknowledged. “I would say there is a chip on the shoulder of every single person in this program because that was not the product that we expected to put out last year. That was not the standard we have here.”
Navy is losing both starting slotbacks, as Fells and Williams are set to graduate in May, which leaves rising senior Chance Warren, who transitioned from wide receiver before last season, as the most experienced member of the unit.
Warren entered 2020 being touted as one of Navy’s most dangerous weapons but delivered only 95 rushing yards and 94 receiving yards. He was effective as a kickoff returner, however, averaging 21.6 yards per attempt.
DuPaix expects Warren, who is 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, to be far more productive in the fall and transfer the playmaking ability he flashed as a receiver to the the backfield. He has proven he has the speed, quickness and elusiveness to be a big-play threat.
“I’m super encouraged by Chance Warren. I think he’s a complete football player, one of those kids that just makes plays,” DuPaix said. “I have really high expectations for Chance. He has a great amount of confidence, is that kid on the playground who always believes he’s going to win. I think you’re going to see a great senior season out of Chance.”
Warren entered last August training camp as a beginner slotback, learning on the job how to play the position. Seven months later, the Alabama native opened spring camp as the veteran of a young, inexperienced unit. DuPaix believes the ability to excel at multiple positions within the offense highlights Warren’s “high football IQ.” His leadership ability is proving key as well.
“Chance has become a great leader within our room. He takes the young guys under his wing and encourages them,” DuPaix said. “I think Chance has worked extremely hard. He’s a very selfless player who is willing to do whatever is asked to do for the team.”
Warren entered spring camp atop the depth chart along with classmate Carlinos Acie, who, as a running back at McKeesport High, was selected to represent Pennsylvania in the Big 33 All-Star Classic. Acie, who is 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, had 39 rushing yards on 11 carries and caught a pass for 9 yards in 10 games last season.
DuPaix said Acie has also developed into a leader within the slotbacks room, although his style is different.
“Carlinos is the type of guy you can depend on. He’s going to be there every single moment you need him to be there,” DuPaix said. “You know exactly what you’re going to get out of Carlinos, who is always right with his technique and assignment. Carlinos does a great job with whatever we ask him to do and I’m excited to watch continue to develop.”
There are no proven performers beyond those two, although the coaching staff is high on the potential of current plebe Daniel Jones. The Florida resident was a standout hurdler for the track and field team at Calvary Christian Academy, where he was teammates with Navy inside linebacker Diego Fagot.
Jones, like all the football plebes, sat out almost all of August training camp because of Naval Academy coronavirus protocols. According to DuPaix, the 5-foot-9, 175-pound slotback remained sidelined until almost mid-season and was relegated to the scout team as a result.
“Daniel is a young man we’re super excited about. He has a ton of ability, a tremendous upside athletically,” DuPaix said. “I would say Daniel is definitely going to be on the football field next season. He has great heart, great desire to become a good football player.”
Acie entered spring drills as the backup to Warren, while converted defensive back Daniel Taylor was listed second under Acie. Rising senior Tyger Goslin, who started two games at quarterback in 2020, is third on the depth chart along with current sophomore Colby Jacques.
Taylor played in 10 games as a sophomore and made some plays on defense, finishing with five tackles and a pass breakup. He did not see any varsity action as a junior and is now learning a new position.
Taylor (5-10, 180) is the latest in a long line of Navy football players recruited out of Brentwood Academy in Tennessee, a private school that has produced such standout performers as defensive linemen Jabaree Tuani, Amos Mason and Jackson Pittman. Taylor will extend the streak of a Brentwood Academy player on the Midshipman roster to 14 straight years in 2021.
Goslin displayed solid running ability as a quarterback and has made a seamless switch to slotback, DuPaix said. He understands the offense as well as anyone at the position and has taken a positive approach to playing slot.
“Tyger has been making plays and shown he can help us,” DuPaix said. “I’m excited about Tyger and his abilities — he runs hard, catches the ball well and is a willing blocker.”
Rising senior Devon High, who returned to slotback last season after playing wide receiver in 2019, missed spring camp while recovering from offseason surgery. High is expected back at some point in August and adds further depth.
DuPaix mentioned current sophomore Mike Mauai and freshman Kai Puailoa Rojas as two other slots that have shown flashes this spring. Beyond Warren and Acie, the slotback room is filled with players still learning the considerable mechanics of the position.
Precise movements and positioning are critical for the slots, who must go into tail motion on almost every play and be sure to maintain the proper pitch relationship with the quarterback. Slotbacks are also important blockers in the triple-option offense, asked to take on safeties and linebackers depending on the play.
“We talk a lot about mastering the mundane — simply taking that first step coming out of your stance, getting your hands exactly right when you’re blocking, catching the ball the correct way,” DuPaix said. “There are so many basic fundamentals that we will continue to work on. To get the timing right with all the different motions we have is so vital to our operation.”
Navy is expected to release an updated depth chart on Monday now that spring camp has concluded. DuPaix said slotback is a position where as many as six players need to prepare as though they are starters, making the depth chart somewhat meaningless.
“I don’t really look at individual players as [No.] 1 or 2. It’s more like you have three or four guys that are the ones and another two or three guys that are the twos because of the rotations we use,” he said. “I can tell you that I’m very, very confident and comfortable with the guys we have rolling with those groups right now. I’m looking forward to going into the fall season with this group.”