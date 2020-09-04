BYU offensive attack, led by quarterback Zach Wilson, expects to challenge improved Navy defense

Navy’s defense made a dramatic improvement last season, moving from the bottom of the Football Bowl Subdivision rankings in almost every key statistic to the upper third.
To a man, players and coaches think the unit can take another quantum leap forward. That confidence is based off the fact so many returning players have a year’s worth of experience in defensive coordinator Brian Newberry’s unique system.
The Midshipmen will find out quickly whether the defense has progressed as expected.
Brigham Young University brings a potent offensive attack featuring numerous talented players to Annapolis for the season opener against Navy on Labor Day night. Junior quarterback Zach Wilson, entering his third season as the starter, leads an attack that ranked 28th nationally in total offense with an average of 443.8 yards per game in 2019.
However, the Cougars finished 67th out of 130 FBS schools in scoring offense with 28.5 points per game. That was mostly because BYU ranked 120th in red zone offense efficiency and 94th in turnovers committed (21).
Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes is hoping the Cougars can do a better job of finishing drives with touchdowns, and Wilson will be the key. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder took over as the starter midway through his freshman season and has amassed 3,960 career passing yards.
“I think the quarterback is a very good player. He’s very athletic and can create some problems when he scrambles or moves around the pocket,” Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry said. “He can make just about any throw on the field and spread the ball around.
“Last season, they say he was about 80% from a health standpoint, so it’s scary to think about what he’s going to be at 100%.”
Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said Wilson has some of the same characteristics as Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes in terms of throwing the ball from different angles and release points.
Wilson only played in nine games last season due to various injuries and completed 62% of his passes for 2,382 yards and 11 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
Wilson will be without his top three receivers from last season, as wideouts Micah Simon and Talon Shumway both graduated, while tight end Matt Bushman recently suffered a season-ending injury. Those three accounted for 1,865 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019.
Junior Gunnar Romney is the top returning receiver, having hauled in 31 passes for 377 yards a year ago. Junior Dax Milne will be asked to step up at the wide receiver spot after totaling 285 yards on 21 catches.
Bushman, who suffered an Achilles injury during practice on Monday, is a huge loss. The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder, who considered foregoing his final season to enter the NFL Draft, accumulated 47 receptions for 688 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Bushman led BYU in receiving yards each of the last three seasons and joined Gordon Hudson and former Ravens standout Dennis Pitta as the only BYU tight ends with three consecutive 500-yard seasons.
Niumatalolo had described Bushman as a major matchup problem and that concern is alleviated. Redshirt freshman Isaac Rex (6-6, 247) is expected to start at tight end after seeing limited action last season.
“I’m hurt for the kid, I really am. In 28 years of coaching, I can only remember one other injury that saddened me the way this one has,” BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said. “Matt was in position to have a great senior season. We’ll really miss him. It has certainly affected our game-plan.”
Newberry and Niumatalolo have both raved about the BYU offensive line, a veteran unit that has received considerable preseason acclaim. Junior center James Empey (6-4, 303) and junior left tackle Brady Christensen (6-6, 300) are both All-American candidates entering their third seasons as starters. Senior right guard Tristen Hoge (6-5, 310) is a Notre Dame transfer.
“Obviously, it all starts with the offensive line. It’s a big, physical, very well-coached unit with a lot of experience,” Newberry said. “They do a great job of picking things up in their [pass] protections and are very capable run blockers. Just really, really physical. You can tell their chemistry is really good up front because they’ve worked together a long time.”
Junior Lopini Katoa and sophomore Tyler Allgeier are expected to split time at tailback. Katoa was the team’s second-leading rusher last season with 358 yards and added 288 yards on 24 receptions.
Grimes strives for balance between the run and pass, which was borne out by last season’s statistics. The Cougars had 468 passing and 465 rushing attempts, often using the ground game to set up play-action passes.
Grimes employs plenty of misdirection using reverses, counters and other such plays. Newberry said the Midshipmen must have their eyes in the right places and be assignment-sound because of the gadget element.
“For a team like us that takes pride in pursuing the football, that’s a concern. Playing with great eye discipline will be important,” Newberry said. “If you are a secondary contain guy, you have to make sure you clear all your threats before you run up.”
Newberry said BYU will alternate between 12 and 11 personnel — routinely moving the backs, receivers and tight ends around to create different formations. Grimes likes to employ a lot of jet sweep-motion.
“I think they’re a scary offense — a complete, all-around offense,” Newberry said. “I think all their skill players are really good and they do as good a job of getting the ball to their targets. They make you defend the entire field.”
Grimes has been carefully studying the Navy defense, which allowed just 22.3 points per game a year ago. The Midshipmen ranked 10th nationally in rushing defense (105.8 yards) and 16th in total defense (314.2 yards) as Newberry implemented an unpredictable scheme.
Navy returns six starters from a defense that was extremely stingy despite competing in the American Athletic Conference, which feature numerous teams that put up points and yards. Grimes reviewed every Navy game and counted the most zero coverage-blitzes he’s seen since coaching alongside renowned Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster.
“A little bit atypical from what you usually see from an academy defense. [Newberry] is very aggressive,” Grimes said. “Bud Foster would call a zero blitz anytime anywhere and this guy is kind of the same. You could get a zero blitz on first-and-down from your own 30-yard line. There’s a lot of variety and a willingness to go after you.”