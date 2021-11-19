Michael Salisbury, Mitchell Johns set shining example as seniors serving on Navy football scout team

Navy football will celebrate the careers and contributions of 25 seniors prior to Saturday’s final home game against East Carolina.
As part of an always emotional pregame ceremony, the seniors will walk onto the field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium flanked by family members.
Civilian fans will no doubt reserve the heartiest applause for four-year standouts such as wide receiver Mychal Cooper and inside linebacker Diego Fagot.
Few in the stands will be as well acquainted with Michael Salisbury and Mitchell Johns, who also happen to play wide receiver and inside linebacker, respectively.
However, Johns and Salisbury took an even tougher road to Senior Day and are equally deserving of a standing ovation. They are the rare seniors who stuck it out until the end despite serving on the scout team this season.
Johns and Salisbury have followed pretty much the same career path. Both served on scout team as freshmen and sophomores, then got an opportunity to play special teams as juniors. Injuries set them back during the offseason and prevented them from pushing for playing time during August training camp this year.
After being assigned to the scout team as seniors, it would have been easy for both to quit and focus on the academic and military requirements necessary to graduate from the Naval Academy.
Instead, they chose to remain members of the team even though doing so meant fulfilling the unheralded role of mimicking the upcoming opponent in practice each week. Salisbury understands the importance of the offensive and defensive scout teams, which is why he sets an example by working hard at the job.
“I’m just trying to keep everyone locked in. I know young guys coming here and getting put on scout team might not find it to be the most glorifying job,” Salisbury said. “Someone has to do it and that’s one of the things that helps the team win. I’m just trying to keep those guys in a positive mindset throughout the week.”
Setting the standard
Salisbury was recruited out of Shelbyville Central High in Tennessee as a quarterback and played that position at the Naval Academy Prep School. He switched over to defense as a sophomore in Annapolis, first playing the hybrid outside linebacker position known as striker.
It seemed Salisbury had finally found a home at inside linebacker last season and saw action in nine games as a member of the punt return and kickoff return units. During offseason strength and conditioning sessions, Salisbury set a standard that returning starters had to match.
Classmates and captains such as Kevin Brennan and Chance Warren singled out Salisbury as one of the hardest workers on the team and a player for whom they had great respect.
“It means a lot to have teammates think that way about me,” Salisbury said. “I always try to set the tone because I know if I’m really pushing, we’ve got guys like Chance and Kevin going hard too.”
However, Salisbury sustained a foot injury during summer workouts and was unable to truly battle for playing time during preseason camp. He is fully recovered now and hopeful of getting onto the field in some sort of special teams role on Senior Day.
“Michael Salisbury is definitely somebody you want in your corner. He’s never wavered, never second-guessed, never got down in the mouth,” Warren said this week. “Just a guy who comes to work every day and does whatever he needs to do to make the team better.
“A guy who is going to put his hard hat on every day and give everything he has to this program and his brothers.”
Salisbury is a legacy of sorts as his father is a 1991 Naval Academy graduate who played varsity baseball. Keith Salisbury served as a Navy SEAL and will join wife Missy in escorting their son onto the field Saturday.
Coach Ken Niumatalolo singled out Salisbury for praise when speaking to the media Monday about the Senior Day festivities.
“There is a consistency about Michael, a personal integrity about him. You know what you’re going to get from him every day,” Niumatalolo said. “Just a great example in terms of work ethic and level of commitment to the program. A great young man who is going to do great things for our country.”
Salisbury, who carries a 3.21 cumulative grade point average as a quantitative economics major, believes being part of a Division I football program means taking the good with the bad and staying the course regardless. He is honored to be among the 25 seniors still standing.
“A lot of people want to be Navy football players until it’s time to do Navy football stuff,” Salisbury said. “All those who have made it through to the end are tough dudes. I’m proud to finish out with all these guys.”
Finish what you start
Johns was a standout performer at Gonzaga College High in D.C. and showed up at the prep school on equal footing with Fagot, whom he has become close friends with over the past five years.
Fagot got an opportunity to play right away at Navy, while Johns had to wait two years to make the depth chart at the MIKE linebacker position. The 6-foot-1, 224-pound northern Virginia native came off the bench in three games as a junior and contributed five tackles.
Any thoughts of battling for a starting spot in 2021 fell by the wayside when Johns missed all of spring practice with a hamstring issue and then was sidelined for much of August training camp with a neck injury.
“I was told my best spot would be to help out the scout team,” Johns said. “I pretty much told the coaching staff I would do whatever they wanted, whatever was best for the team.”
Gregory Johns played linebacker at Penn State from 1985-87 and taught his children to finish whatever they started. Mitchell Johns could cite his older brother as a shining example. Nick Johns was a quarterback who passed for 2,243 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore with the Akron football program. He was switched to tight end and wound up playing mostly special teams as a junior and senior.
“My dad instilled in me that if you are going to do something you are going to finish it out, you are not going to quit,” Mitchell said. “That’s been the mindset I’ve taken the whole time. I’m going to persevere and make the best of it.”
Johns brings that attitude to practice every day and hopes it rubs off on sophomores and freshmen who are less enthused about their roles on the scout team.
“That’s part of the reason why I keep going. I want the younger guys to understand that you can be in my situation and still have a really crucial role on the team,” Johns said. “You’re on scout team and you’re a little disheartened, but you just have to keep working and wait for your opportunity.”
Niumatalolo called Johns “the leader” of the defensive scout team, while coordinator Brian Newberry is “really proud of the way Mitchell has responded.” Seeing a senior embrace being on the scout team without complaint shows that every player on the team has a role to play, Newberry added.
Fagot believes the seniors that don’t play a whole lot but nonetheless work hard in practice are just as important as those that start on Saturday.
“I think those guys are the ones that really embody the brotherhood and truly make our team tick,” said Fagot, who is particularly impressed with the commitment Johns has shown.
“Mitchell has really blossomed into someone we all respect because of the choices he makes every single day to show up and be on the scout team every afternoon. I can’t say enough about Mitchell Johns and the way he approaches everything.”
Salisbury and Johns are among many seniors that are not front-line players. Offensive lineman Mattie Conlon sat out eight straight games to start the season before seeing action against Notre Dame. Slotback Chike Otaluka has yet to play this season due to an injury.
Cal Long has found a role in the receiver rotation as a senior after not seeing any varsity action the preioys three seasons. Punter/kicker Ben Fee never earned a starting job and has instead served as a kickoff specialist.
“To leave your high school as a recruited player and come here and not see the field for four years and you stayed? That just speaks to your character and loyalty and who you are as a person. I commend all those guys,” Warren said.
