Navy football resumes football activities after coronavirus issues caused postponement of last two games

Navy athletics announced that the football team resumed activities on Friday, more than a week after pausing them because of a coronavirus outbreak that postponed the team’s games against Tulsa and Memphis.
In a tweet, Navy athletics said there were no more positive tests on Wednesday and Friday. American Athletic Conference protocol calls for teams to be tested three times per week.
Navy athletics spokesman Scott Strasemeier confirmed to The Capital the team had a socially-distanced walkthrough today and will have another tomorrow before an off day Sunday. Navy will then have a padded practice Monday, if they choose. The Midshipmen are scheduled to face South Florida on the road Nov. 21.
The resuming of activities comes after the Midshipmen on Nov. 5 postponed their Nov. 7 contest against Tulsa and then on Tuesday postponed tomorrow’s meeting with Memphis. Navy last played against SMU on Oct. 31 and had their first positive COVID-19 tests on Nov. 2. According to sources, more members of the football program tested positive through testing conducted since that date. At the Naval Academy, athletes that test positive enter the isolation wing of Bancroft Hall.
Multiple sources told The Capital the Midshipmen would have been without upwards of 30 players had tomorrow’s game against Memphis been played. A large majority of those missing players would have been due to contact tracing.
No make-up dates have been announced for the two postponed games, as the Midshipmen do not have any mutual open dates with either Tulsa or Memphis through the rest of the 2020 season. However, the AAC will consider several options with regard to rescheduling.
