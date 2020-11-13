Navy football resumes football activities after coronavirus issues caused postponement of last two games

The resuming of activities comes after the Midshipmen on Nov. 5 postponed their Nov. 7 contest against Tulsa and then on Tuesday postponed tomorrow’s meeting with Memphis. Navy last played against SMU on Oct. 31 and had their first positive COVID-19 tests on Nov. 2. According to sources, more members of the football program tested positive through testing conducted since that date. At the Naval Academy, athletes that test positive enter the isolation wing of Bancroft Hall.