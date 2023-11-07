Navy football set to face another prolific passing attack led by a talented quarterback

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Navy cornerback Andrew Duhart, readies to intercept a pass during their loss to Temple on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Michael Nance/Navy Athletics)

Temple quarterback E.J. Warner picked apart a porous Navy pass defense to the tune of 402 yards and four touchdowns this past Saturday. It was pitch-and-catch all game as Warner had receivers running wide-open and was able to complete 27 of 33 pass attempts.

The Midshipmen need to get that area addressed in a hurry because another talented thrower is coming to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium this Saturday.

Alabama-Birmingham quarterback Jacob Zeno has amassed 2,389 passing yards and 17 touchdowns through nine games. The Baylor transfer has been remarkably accurate, completing an impressive 75% of throws.

Zeno is coming off a prolific outing, throwing for a career-high 484 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-42 upset of Florida Atlantic. He completed passes to 11 receivers and produced 18 first downs through the air. He averaged 16.6 yards per completion with much of that coming after the catch.

“He’s a savvy quarterback who sees the field well and runs the offense very efficiently,” Navy coach Brian Newberry said of Zeno. “I think what they do systematically fits him really well. He’s an athletic quarterback who can run the ball as well.”

UAB, under the direction of first-year coach Trent Dilfer, possesses a high-powered offense that averages 30.8 points and 452 total yards. The Blazers do most of their damage through the air with 303.3 passing yards per game.

Freshman Amare Thomas tops a deep fleet of receivers with 44 catches for 388 yards, while redshirt senior Tejhaun Palmer has provided a home run threat, averaging almost 17 yards on 36 receptions. Alabama-Birmingham has 11 with 10 catches or more.

“I think what they do is very challenging to defend. It’s a lot of quick, short throws, but they’re going to take their shots down the field,” said Newberry, noting that Zeno is very effective executing run-pass option plays. “They have motion and shifting on at least half of their plays. As a defense you have to be very disciplined and make sure your eyes are in the right place.”

Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trent Dilfer is introduced on the field prior to an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. Dilfer now coaches Alabama-Birmingham and brings his Blazers into Annapolis on Saturday to play Navy. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Dilfer, a 14-year NFL veteran, was hired last November as the seventh coach in program history. He previously spent four years coaching Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, winning consecutive Tennessee state championships.

Dilfer was the starting quarterback for the 2000 Baltimore Ravens team that beat the New York Giants in Super Bowl 35. He finished with 20,518 career passing yards then spent nine years as an analyst with ESPN.

“I have a ton of respect for Trent Dilfer. He’s a passionate guy and his team plays that way,” Newberry said. “It’s a team that has been very competitive every week and has continued to get better throughout the season.”

UAB (3-6, 2-3) has been on the wrong end of a lot of shootouts this season. The Blazers have struggled defensively and rank last among Football Bowl Subdivision programs in scoring defense, allowing 38.1 points per game.

Temple also fielded a statistically poor defense but had no trouble shutting down Navy on the way to a 32-18 win. The Midshipmen managed only 63 yards and three first downs while falling behind 17-0 at halftime.

Navy went three-and-out on five possessions Saturday, continuing a disturbing trend over the past three games. There were 10 three-and-outs during a 17-0 loss to Air Force and seven three-and-outs during a 14-0 victory over Charlotte.

“Obviously, we need to get something going offensively. Not being able to sustain drives, not being able to convert on third downs has been an issue in the last three games,” Newberry said. “We’re going to find a way this week to put our players in the best possible position to be successful. We need to make sure the plan is very clear and concise.”

Senior Xavier Arline started at quarterback against Temple and performed decently, rushing for a team-high 97 yards and passing for another 123. Newberry was complimentary of Arline’s performance but did not commit to starting him against UAB.

“I thought Xavier did some good things. I really did. He made some nice throws and did some good things with his feet. I thought he was pretty solid,” Newberry said.

However, Newberry said freshman Braxton Woodson remains in the mix and practice performance this week would determine if he or Arline starts Saturday.

Passing had previously been a weakness of Arline’s, but he has worked hard to improve in that area and the results showed against Temple. He completed six passes, including three for gains of 22, 31 and 39 yards.

Temple stacked the box with eight and nine defenders, daring Navy to throw the ball. The Midshipmen finally did in the second half and had some success. Newberry said the Mids must use the threat of a deep pass to loosen up defenses committed to stopping the run.

“Obviously, we probably should have done that earlier in the game,” Newberry said. “We have to take shots. Even if we don’t hit them, at least we’re keeping people honest. I don’t want to give too much away about what our game plan is moving forward, but we have to open it up for sure.”

Navy primarily ran triple-option plays out of the standard double-slot formation against Temple. There was a decided lack of balance with the offense as Arline had 30 rushing attempts, while four other ball carriers combined for 18. Fullback Daba Fofana, who has been one of the team’s most effective runners, only had two carries.

“Sometimes when you run the triple, what teams do dictates who runs the ball based on the reads you get,” Newberry said. “Certainly, we have some talented players that need to get more touches. That’s been a point of emphasis.”

Navy (3-5, 2-3) needs three wins to become bowl eligible and that makes consecutive home games against Alabama-Birmingham and East Carolina (1-8) critical. Newberry believes the Midshipmen will bounce back from the ugly loss to the Owls in a game they were favored to win.

“I think adversity reveals character and I think you’ll see a team that responds in a positive way this week,” he said. “We got a little humble pie on Saturday. Sometimes that’s good.”