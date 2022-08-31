Navy football looks for bounce back season, opens against perennial FCS power Delaware

Navy cornerback Matthew Peters works with coach Ken Niumatalolo during practice on Aug. 23. Niumatalolo is preparing the Midshipmen for Saturday's season opener against Delaware saying, “This is definitely a very talented, very experienced Delaware team." (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Navy football coach Ken Niumatalolo has spoken repeatedly about his program going through a normal offseason for the first time since 2019.

Advertisement

After having two straight offseasons derailed by the coronavirus pandemic, Niumatalolo feels good the Midshipmen went through the usual preparation process.

Niumatalolo, entering his 15th season, likened building a football team to baking a cake, saying Navy “didn’t add all the ingredients and didn’t cook it the right way” in 2020 and 2021.

Advertisement

“I know what it takes to build a football team and we skipped a lot of the steps the previous two years,” he said. “We’ve been pushing these guys hard ever since January and they’ve responded.”

However, speaking to the media Monday ahead of Saturday’s season opener, Niumatalolo admitted he wouldn’t mind having another week to get ready for Delaware.

“You never feel good going into any game. You always feel like you have more things to cover,” he said. “You always have the same butterflies every season.”

A young, inexperienced group of slotbacks has impressed the @NavyFB coaching staff with their overall speed, athleticism and playmaking ability. Sophomores Maquel Haywood and Vincent Terrell Jr. lead the unit into the 2022 season. https://t.co/8vdUsIfGgx pic.twitter.com/WHnoAoDo8k — Bill Wagner (@BWagner_CapGaz) August 30, 2022

This marks the 18th meeting in a surprisingly even series between Navy and Delaware. While the Midshipmen hold a 10-7 edge, the Blue Hens can draw confidence from impressive victories at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

In 2007, a quarterback named Joe Flacco passed for 434 yards and four touchdowns as Delaware upset Navy, 59-52. That Navy team wound up stunning Notre Dame to end the longest losing streak in college football history and finished 8-5 following a Poinsettia Bowl loss to Utah.

Navy is coming off two straight lopsided season-opening losses — getting blown out by BYU, 55-3, in 2020 and Marshall, 49-7, last season. Niumatalolo wanted to get back to playing a Football Championship Subdivision team this season, but would have preferred an opponent with a lesser pedigree.

Delaware has captured six national championships and made 17 playoff appearances since moving up to Division I-AA (now FCS) in 1980.

Advertisement

Delaware is under the direction of a first-year head coach in Ryan Carty. Carty previously served as offensive coordinator at Sam Houston State .

Carty inherits an experienced roster bolstered by numerous Football Bowl Subdivision transfers. The Blue Hens are blessed with 17 starters who are either in their fifth or sixth seasons of playing college football.

“This is definitely a very talented, very experienced Delaware team,” Niumatalolo said.

Navy’s coaching staff finds itself trying to prepare for an opponent without knowing for sure what offensive and defensive systems it will face. Defensive coordinator Brian Newberry has been watching film of the 2021 Delaware team to evaluate personnel along with recent Sam Houston State squads to scout schemes.

Sam Houston State went 34-10 during Carty’s four seasons as offensive coordinator. The Bearkats, the 2020 FCS national champions, routinely ranked top five nationally in scoring offense and total offense.

“As far as the schemes are concerned, that’s all we have to reference — the Sam Houston film,” Newberry said. “They had so much success at Sam Houston that I don’t see them changing much the bread-and-butter of what they do offensively.”

Advertisement

Coming off consecutive losing seasons, Navy is anxious to show the college football world it is much better in 2022. Niumatalolo led the Midshipmen to 10 winning seasons capped by bowl berths from 2008 through 2019.

“We’re a proud program. We won a lot of games prior to the last two seasons. We want to get back to that,” he said. “I just can’t wait to play; I’m really excited about this football team; I’m anxious to see the product.”