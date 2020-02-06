Navy Football Class of 2020 Football Recruiting List

Navy Class of 2020 Football Recruiting List
(Name, Position, Height, Weight, Hometown/High School)
Xavier Arline, QB, 5-9, 165, Wading River, N.Y./Shoreham-Wading River
Nolan Barber, DT, 6-2, 258, Monclova, Ohio/Anthony Wayne
Torrence Bardell, QB, 6-0, 187, Kenner, La./Bonnabel
Jayden Birchfield, QB, 6-2, 203, Morganton, N.C./Freedom
Javan Bouton, OT, 6-3, 290, Carrollton, Texas/Prestonwood Christian
Jackson Boyer, Raider, 6-4, 215, Hartselle, Ala./Hartselle
Chaisen Buckner, LB, 6-1, 197, Chatsworth, Ga./North Murray
Joah Cash, Rover, 6-2, 210, Savannah, Ga./Jenkins
Willie Collins V, S, 5-11, 185, Mansfield, Texas/Lake Ridge
Ronald Cooper III, CB, 5-11, 175, Savannah, Ga./Jenkins
Clay Cromwell, DE, 6-3, 250, Oxford, Miss./Oxford
Trey Cummings, OG, 6-1, 265, Houston, Texas/Westfield
Cameren Dalrymple, SB, 6-0, 173, Rosehille, N.C./Wallace-Rose Hill
Ralph Donaldson, LB, 6-1, 193, Southfield, Mich./Groves
Andre Epps, FB, 5-10, 187, Garnerville, N.Y./Saint Joseph Regional
Aaron Fonoimoana-Vaomu, LB, 5-11, 195, Hauula, Hawai’i/Kahuku
Alex Fonoimoana-Vaomu, Striker, 5-11, 190 Hauula, Hawai’i/Kahuku
Randy Franklin, S, 6-1, 186, Linden, N.C./E.E. Smith
Maurice Frost, SB, 5-10, 175, Valrico, Fla./Bloomingdale
AJ Gatto, DE, 6-4, 240, Anaheim, Calif./St. John Bosco
Eavan Gibbons, S, 5-10, 185, San Diego, Calif./St. Augustine
Kellen Grave-De Peralta, P, 6-1, 170, Peachtree Corners, Ga./Norcross
Daniel Green, DL, 6-2, 260, Orlando, Fla./Dr. Phillips
Jacob Greenwood, DE, 6-2, 255, Canton, Miss./Germantown
Pryson Greer, DT, 6-1, 280, San Antonio, Texas/O’Connor
Jack Haglage, LB, 6-2, 210 Mason, Ohio/William Mason
Anton Hall, SB, 5-8, 170, Homestead, Fla./Gulliver Prep
William Harbour, LB, 6-1, 225, Frisco, Texas/Reedy
Tim Hardiman, DT, 6-0, 255, Houston, Texas/Westfield
Keandre’ Harper, Raider, 6-3, 220, Columbus, Ga./Carver
Sean Harris, OL, 6-1, 270, Dyersburg, Tenn./Dyersburg
Amin Hassan, SB, 5-7, 160, Miami, Fla./Gulliver Prep
Maquel Haywood, SB, 5-8, 170, Wake Forest, N.C./Rolesville
Mike Hines, DT, 6-2, 280, Hueytown, Ala./Hueytown
Alex Howard, OT, 6-3, 260, Deltona, Fla./University
Joe Hutson, S, 6-1, 175, Lake Oswego, Ore./Lake Oswego
Trace Jewell, Striker, 6-1, 180, Lantana, Texas/John H. Guyer
Brandon Johnson, OL, 6-2, 285, Moncks Corner, S.C./Fort Dorchester
Semari Johnson, DE, 6-2, 235, Dallas, Texas/Woodrow Wilson
Ed Jones IV, LB, 6-0, 220, Arlington, Texas/James Martin
Cam Jordan, QB, 5-11, 215, Cadiz, Ky. /Trigg County
Andrew Keating, Raider, 6-2, 210, Strongsville, Ohio/Strongsville
John Kirkpatrick, LS, 6-2, 220, Franklin, Tenn./Franklin
Isaiah Knowles, QB, 6-1, 185, Riverview, Fla./Seffner Christian
Sky Lactaoen, FB, 5-10, 190, Ewa Beach, Hawai’i/Campbell
Sean Lebeouf, SB, 5-9, 190, Vacherie, La./Saint James
Thomas Marshall, FB, 5-11, 195, Hiram, Ga./South Paulding
Trevor Mayberry, OL, 6-3, 255, Tampa, Fla./Jesuit
John Meagher, QB, 6-1, 190, Oxford, Miss./Oxford
Max Meeuwsen, DE, 6-1, 235, Green Bay, Wis./Bay Port
Jason Moncure, S, 6-0, 180 Potomac, Md./Good Counsel
Marcus Moore, S, 6-0, 180, Houston, Texas/Westfield
Declan Moriarty, OG, 6-3, 300, West Barnstable, Mass./Barnstable
Colin O’Connor, S, 6-1, 170, Great Falls, Va./Gonzaga College
CJ Owens, DT, 6-1, 270, West Montgomery, Ala./Montgomery Catholic
Dashaun Peele, SB, 5-11, 175, Norfolk, Va./Maury
Elijah Perry, S, 6-2, 195, North East, Md./Elkton
Matthew Peters, QB, 6-2, 185, Cairo, Ga./Cairo
Mike Petrof, DT, 6-2, 283, Ligonier, Pa./Ligonier Valley
Logan Point, SB, 5-11, 195, Celina, Texas/Celina
Brandon Pruitt, LB, 6-2 210, Ligonier, Ind./West Noble
Colin Ramos, LB, 5-11, 205, Wayne, N.J./Don Bosco
Justin Reed, DE, 6-3, 230, Apex, N.C./Apex Friendship
Romaine Robinson, CB, 5-9, 175, Salisbury Mills, N.J./Don Bosco
Nazir Rogers, Rover, 6-4, 194, New Smyrna Beach, Fla./New Smyrna Beach
Thomas Scully, LB, 6-2, 195, Austin, Texas/Regents School of Austin
Brent Self, OT, 6-2, 275, Keller, Texas/Byron Nelson
Jailynn Simon, DE, 6-1, 235, Katy, Texas/Seven Lakes
Jaymian Simon, OG, 6-2, 275, Katy, Texas/Seven Lakes
Campbell Speights, SB, 5-9, 185, McAllen, Texas/McAllen Memorial
Tyrell Spruill, SB, 5-9, 170, Chesapeake, Va./Indian River
Turner Stepp, LB, 6-2, 200, Decatur, Ala./Decatur
Jayden Sullins, FB, 5-10, 190, Cullman, Ala./Cullman
Aaron Swafford, QB, 6-0, 207, Decatur, Tenn./Meigs County
Malcolm Terry II, SB, 5-9, 186, Crofton, Md./Gonzaga College
Kevin Thobodeaux, K, 5-9, 160, Cincinnati, Ohio/Moeller
Brycen Thomas, WR, 6-3, 190, Thomasville, N.C./High Point Christian
Cole Thompson, K, 6-3, 165, San Clemente, Calif./San Clemente
Xavier Toliver, Striker, 5-11, 175, Arlington, Texas/Summit
Eunique Valentine, Rover, 6-1, 234, Knoxville, Tenn./Central
Tony Ward, LB, 6-0, 215, Lawrenceville, Ga./Parkview
Evan Warren, K, 5-10, 160, Finksburg, Md./Westminster
Jaylen White, SB, 5-10, 185, Hampton, Va./Phoebus
Drew Wilder, C, 6-3, 285, Williamsburg, Va./Jamestown
Cole Williams, LS, 6-0, 220, Warrior, Ala./Hayden
Mbiti Williams, CB, 5-9, 170 Roswell, Ga./Pace Academy