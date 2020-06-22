Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo facilitates race relations discussions within football team

Navy head football coach Ken Niumatalolo got choked up and stopped speaking during an interview with Freddie Coleman and Ian Fitzsimmons on ESPN Radio last week.
Niumatalolo was talking about a virtual team meeting he convened to discuss systemic racism and social justice. Considering the current climate, the 12th-year head coach felt it was important for all the players and coaches to have an honest discussion of the issues confronting America.
“This is a real-life situation that affects our players. People all over the country are protesting and demanding change. These issues are very serious and need to be addressed,” Niumatalolo said. “No varsity sport at the Naval Academy is as diverse as football. We have a variety of ethnic groups, such as Polynesian and Latino, but the majority of our team is Black.”
It was the words of one Black player that really hit home for Niumatalolo.
“He talked about some of the lessons he was taught by his parents. When you go into a store, don’t ever put on a hoodie and keep your hands out of your pockets,” Niumatalolo said. “I was blown away to hear that. As a parent, I’ve never had to tell my kids those types of things. To hear a kid say these are some of the things my parents told me I had to do in order to keep me safe was eye-opening.”
Niumatalolo became so emotional while relating that anecdote during the ESPN Radio appearance that he stopped talking to compose himself. In a subsequent interview with The Capital, the college football lifer said he found the meeting so productive and impactful that he convened another a few days later.
“It was one of the best team meetings I’ve ever been involved with during my 31 years of coaching, and I was grateful for it. I came away very encouraged by the tone, attitude,” Niumatalolo said.
“I thought it was important to have an open forum where our players could speak their minds. I wanted to hear their thoughts and opinions. We’re a family and families talk about these types of things.”
Niumatalolo could tell many of the white players were moved by what they heard from their Black teammates.
“Some of our white kids got on and asked: ‘What can I do to help? How can I be a better teammate? What can I do to make this world a better place?‘” Niumatalolo said. “I was blown away listening to some of our Black players express themselves, and I believe our white players were able to understand their viewpoint. I think they sincerely want to help enact change.”
Niumatalolo noted that several players, Black and white, looked ahead to when they will be commissioned officers in the United States Navy.
“They were saying that when we go out and lead, when we’re in charge of others, maybe we can help educate people and make them more informed,” he said. “These guys are going to be leaders and they recognize there is tremendous diversity in both the Navy and the Marine Corps. In the military, just like football, you are on the same team and that means respecting and supporting your comrades.”
Numerous current and former members of the Navy football program have spoken out on social media since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests.
Niumatalolo, who is Polynesian and therefore a man of color and a minority, posted scripture verses along with hashtag George Floyd to show support. A deeply religious man and leader in the Mormon church, he also tweeted in support of Blackout Tuesday.
Niumatalolo was recently named to the American Athletic Conference Racial Equality Action Group that consists of administrators, coaches and student-athletes from all member institutions.
Assistant coach R.B. Green posted a series of tweets that referenced being a retired Marine Corps officer who has fought to protect this country, while sometimes being disillusioned by events.
“I am Black. I am American. I am both Malcolm and Martin and many more. I am a protector and a protester,” wrote Green, a former Navy football player who reached the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
“I love my country and all of her faults. I don’t always like her. I am angered when she breaks my heart. My future and her future are interlaced. We are married. I come back to her, but resentment builds until we can reach common ground.”
Marcus Edwards, a starter at defensive end last season and recent Naval Academy graduate, has used his Twitter feed to relentlessly push for social justice and policing reform. Edwards has participated in peaceful protests to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
“I will promote justice and change in every walk of life. I am a proud BLACK man that wears a military uniform. I march when other cannot or choose not to. I was taught how to handle myself with police officers as a BLACK child before I was old enough to play football,” he wrote.
Edwards was among a group of current and former Navy football players that exposed a Naval Academy midshipmen’s racist tweets. Senior slotback Myles Fells, who hails from Little Rock, Arkansas, took a lead role in calling out Chase Standage for racially charged tweets.
Standage, who deleted his Twitter account, is under investigation by the Naval Academy and could possibly face separation or some lesser punishment.