Navy football punter Riley Riethman has proven a real weapon, helping win the field position battle

Punter Riley Riethman was the unsung hero of Navy’s 14-0 road win at Charlotte.

In a game in which both teams struggled to sustain drives, Riethman made it more difficult for the host 49ers by forcing them to go the length of the field.

Riethman punted a career-high 11 times in the game, surpassing his previous mark of nine established last season against Army. He played a major role in changing the field position by averaging 46.3 yards per punt and having four downed inside the 20-yard line.

Thanks largely to Riethman, Charlotte’s average starting field position was the 20-yard line. He had punts that forced the 49ers to start at their own 3, 6, 10 and 17. Another punt should have been downed at the 1-yard line, but safety Rayuan Lane had the ball somehow squirt past him into the end zone for a touchback.

“It’s pretty cool to be able to have that type of influence on the game. It wasn’t just me. Punt is really a full team effort, whether good or bad,” Riethman said. “Rayuan Lane had an incredible game covering downfield.”

Riethman is averaging a career-best 45.2 yards on 37 punts so far this season. If he maintains that figure it would set a single-season school record, surpassing the mark set by John Skaggs (44.8) in 2001.

Opponents have a miniscule punt return average of 5.4 yards, giving Navy a net punt average of 37.2 yards. Riethman has delivered 10 punts of 50 yards or more this season and had 22 either downed inside the 20-yard line or result in a fair catch.

“I’ve definitely gotten better at directional punting and pooch punting and that’s reflected in the net,” Riethman said.

Riethman ranks as the nation’s eighth-best punter according to metrics compiled by Pro Football Focus, grading out at 65. No single play in football changes the field position more than a punt and Navy head coach Brian Newberry knows he has a major weapon in Riethman.

“I think Riley has been a rock star all season. You look at what we’ve been able to do with the punt team flipping the field on a consistent basis, that’s been a big bright spot,” Newberry said. “Riley’s always had a big leg, but he’s been way more consistent this season and that’s a credit to him working hard to get better. He’s punting with a lot of confidence right now.”

Navy punter Riley Riethman has been a valuable weapon for the Mids, turning field position. (Navy Athletics)

Field position is always at a premium in service academy games since the defenses are so adept at stopping the option. Navy is counting on Riethman to win the punting battle with Air Force freshman Luke Freer, who is averaging 42.3 yards on only eight attempts.

“Riley not only does a good job when we’re around midfield and trying to pooch it, but he also does a great job of flipping the field when we’re backed up,” Newberry said. “I think the whole punt unit has been awesome from a protection and coverage standpoint.”

Riethman agreed with that assessment and praised Lane and wide receiver Jayden Umbarger, Navy’s two gunners, for getting downfield and providing great coverage. With Riethman getting great hang time, Lane and Umbarger are often right there waiting to down the ball or force the returner to call for a fair catch.

Riethman is an accomplished golfer and compares punting to that sport. It’s all about finding a rhythm and repeating a stroke with punters and golfers getting into a groove or sometimes losing faith in their swing.

“Recently, I’ve been hitting the ball really well. I need to keep my head down and keep grinding because it’s a lot like golf. You can get into a funk and lose your stroke,” Riethman said.

Earlier this season, Riethman mimicked a chip shot golf swing after having one of his punts check up. “The ball bounced straight up high into the air and Ray Lane was able to down it at the 5-yard line,” he said.

Fans might be surprised to learn that Riethman only punts three days per week and usually hits between 20 to 25 balls each time. He spends more time practicing snaps and drops, trying to perfect the whole operation.

This season, Riethman has been working a lot more on the roll punt, a technique in which he takes a few steps to the side then hits the ball like a typical punt.

Navy’s punt team has not missed a beat despite losing long snapper Cole Williams, who suffered a season-ending injury against South Florida. Freshman Rayne Fry has taken over long snapping duties and played mistake-free so far.

“Cole was also the leader in the room, so that was a loss both leadership and morale-wise,” Riethman said. “Rayne Fry has come in and done a terrific job, both snapping the ball and in coverage as well.”

Riethman had two punts blocked last season, but has avoided that fate so far in 2023. Air Force has a well earned reputation for blocking punts, so get-off time will be crucial in this game.

“That is something that cannot happen again, so I’m trying to do everything in my power to make sure it doesn’t,” Riethman said of the blocks.

Riethman has a chance to etch his name into the Navy record book as the all-time leader in both single-season and career punting average. He enters the Air Force game with a career average of 43.8, just slightly ahead of Skaggs (42.5 from 2000-2003).

“It’s one of those things I cannot let go to my head. That’s a running statistic, so it’s not done until I hang up the cleats,” Riethman said. “I’ve got to continue to challenge myself and set higher goals and expectations.”

Riethman, a candidate for the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s best punter, has two of the top five single-game performances in Navy history. His 50.6 average against Notre Dame in 2021 stands second, while his 50.2 average versus Central Florida in 2022 is fourth.