Navy football freshmen quarterbacks Teddy Gleaton, Blake Horvath sharing first-team repetitions during spring camp

As far as the quarterback position is concerned, there is good and bad news for Navy football during spring camp.

On the down side, the two quarterbacks who took all the meaningful game repetitions during the 2022 season are currently not available.

Rising senior Tai Lavatai, who started the first eight games, is sitting out spring camp while rehabilitating from a knee injury. Xavier Arline, who took over as the starter, has not participated in any of the five practices held to date as he is recovering from an injury sustained while playing lacrosse.

Newly-hired offensive coordinator Grant Chesnut is overhauling Navy’s version of triple-option offense and installing a variety of different concepts. Arline and Lavatai can learn the revamped system in the classroom, but nothing beats running the plays repeatedly in practice.

“Anytime you have guys on the depth chart, you need them to be at practice so you can evaluate them, coach them and help them get better. So yes that is a concern,” Chesnut acknowledged this week.

On a positive note, their absence has provided a golden opportunity for freshmen quarterbacks Teddy Gleaton and Blake Horvath to show what they can do. Gleaton and Horvath are getting all the live repetitions and the coaching staff hopes it pays dividends.

First-year coach Brian Newberry is looking forward to monitoring the progress of the two plebes. Newberry said Gleaton and Horvath both worked hard during the offseason and entered spring drills neck-and-neck.

“We’ve got some really talented young quarterbacks and they’re going to get a ton of reps this spring, which they need. I’m looking forward to that competition,” Newberry said. “We want to see growth as far as the fundamentals and being able to run the offense from a communication and operations standpoint. We’ll see how they handle all that, how quickly they can pick it up.”

Ivin Jasper, widely praised as a top triple-option quarterbacks coach, begins his 24th season at Navy tasked with teaching the plebes. Newberry retained Jasper from the previous regime because of his proven ability to teach option mechanics to young signal-callers and that is certainly the challenge this spring.

“If I’m a young quarterback that wants a chance to compete and be the guy, now is a good time to do it. Unfortunately, with Tai out and X being hurt right now, it’s kind of worked out for those guys to get a lot of reps,” Jasper said.

While Arline and Lavatai are both expected to be healthy by the time preseason training camp begins in late July, Jasper is taking the approach he must prepare Gleaton, Horvath or both to be the man.

“My goal is to come out of the spring with one of these young guys being able to go into the fall as the starting quarterback. We’re working them hard and coaching them hard for that reason,” he said.

Jasper is putting pressure on the young quarterbacks during practice to see how they react. He wants to see Gleaton and Horvath make checks at the line of scrimmage and become reliable game managers.

“It’s always about fundamentals,” Jasper said. “They need to be technicians as far as footwork and mechanics. They need to be able to make good decisions. They need to be able to read defenses in a split second and get us into the right play. I’m happy with where we are so far, but we have a long way to go.”

Horvath said he and Gleaton need no reminders about how important these 15 spring practices are to their immediate future.

“We both knew coming into spring camp that we had to take advantage of the reps we were going to get and work on all the little details,” he said. “Now is the time to refine our skills and really understand the offense.”

Navy freshman quarterback Teddy Gleaton has been splitting first-team reps with fellow freshman Blake Horvath during spring practice. (Bill Wagner)

Getting fast-tracked

Gleaton and Horvath spent most of last season running the upcoming opponent’s offense as members of the scout team. They both got a chance to direct the Navy version of triple-option offense while playing in junior varsity games. They learned a lot about play calling and offensive adjustments while standing on the sidelines wearing headsets during games.

After Lavatai went down during the Temple game, Gleaton and Horvath were relieved of scout team duties and shifted to the offensive practice field. They shared third-team repetitions behind Arline and backup Maasai Maynor, which accelerated their development. Hearing the offensive terminology and being coached directly by Jasper was invaluable, Gleaton said.

Gleaton starred at North Point High in Waldorf and was named second team All-Southern Maryland Athletic Conference as a junior. He passed for 1,482 yards and 23 touchdowns, rushed for 384 yards and nine scores in leading the Eagles to the Class 3A region crown.

“Teddy is a strong runner and can really whip the ball around. He has a lot of tools in his chest,” Jasper said. “He reminds me of Ricky [Dobbs] as far as throwing the ball. He also reminds me of Ricky when he does some bonehead things.”

Gleaton was mostly an improvisational runner in high school, escaping the pocket on pass plays and scrambling for big yardage. He is still learning how to run like an option quarterback, both inside and outside. Doing so starts with perfecting the basic mechanics such as footwork.

“I want to become a more effective runner. Everyone knows I can pass the ball,” Gleaton said. “Running downhill and making people miss inside the gaps in one-on-one situations is important in this offense. Also, getting outside and making good decisions about whether to keep or pitch.”

Horvath is a direct-entry recruit whose learning curve was less severe than most incoming quarterbacks because he played in a triple-option offense at Hilliard Darby High in Ohio. He was named second team All-State after rushing for 1,722 yards and 28 touchdowns as a senior.

Jasper likes the explosiveness of Horvath, who recorded a 33-inch vertical leap during offseason testing.

“A good thing about Blake is that he’s done the option part of it. He’s really smooth and very sound mechanically. He’s also a smart kid and a good leader,” Jasper said. “Blake has to become a more effective thrower. That’s something he’s working on right now. He needs to get stronger and be able to drive the ball downfield.”

Offensive coaches at Hilliard Darby routinely visited Navy for coaching clinics, soaking up as much information as possible about the triple-option. Horvath has been operating the option since seventh grade and described the Hilliard Darby system as “almost a direct copy” of Navy’s.

“I definitely had an advantage coming in as far as understanding the concepts of what we’re trying to do, who on defense we’re trying to read and the little details as far as footwork, the mesh and the pitch,” he said.

Navy has another plebe quarterback the coaching staff is high on. Drevonn Ponder was a three-sport athlete at James Bowie High in Grand Prairie, Texas, also excelling in basketball along with track and field.

Injuries have plagued Ponder, who was sidelined the entire football season while at the Naval Academy Prep School and unable to play in JV games last fall. Ponder is still wearing a yellow non-contact jersey, but Jasper is hopeful he’ll be able to get some live repetitions before spring camp concludes.

“That’s a kid who is 230 pounds, can [vertical] jump 34 inches and really run. He’s big, strong and very, very explosive,” Jasper said.