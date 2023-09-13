Outside linebackers were the biggest question for Navy defense; coaching staff feels the Mids have found answers

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Navy linebacker Xavier McDonald was No. 2 at striker behind All-AAC performer John Marshall last year, but rarely saw the field. However, he learned a lot from Marshall as he is now No. 1 at the position. (Terrance Williams/AP)

Navy only lost two starters from a defense that ranked highly in almost every major statistical category last season. However, those two departing seniors were extremely productive playing demanding positions.

By far the biggest questions facing first-year defensive coordinator P.J. Volker going into the 2023 campaign involved the two outside linebacker spots, as he had to find replacements for a pair of standout performers in John Marshall and Nicholas Straw.

Marshall set a new standard for the striker position by breaking the single-season school record for sacks and posting the third-highest tackle for loss total in Navy history. Straw did a superb job of setting the edge on running plays and dropping into coverage on pass plays.

Marshall led Navy with 96 total tackles, 19 ½ tackles for loss and 11 ½ sacks, while Straw ranked fourth with 55 tackles and also had an interception and three pass breakups.

There was tremendous competition throughout preseason practice at both hybrid positions and first-year outside linebackers coach Ricky Brown feels good about the depth chart. Senior Xavier McDonald earned the starting job at striker, while junior Jordan Sanders is currently No. 1 at raider, but Brown said the backups at both spots are more than capable.

“We have very healthy competition within that room and guys are pulling for each other. Everyone is working hard to perfect their craft, grow their game and get on the field,” Brown said. “They’re leaning together and pushing each other to make sure that whoever is on the field is prepared to get the job done.”

McDonald has been a study in patience and perseverance as he served almost exclusively on special teams the previous two seasons. He was listed as Marshall’s backup, but did not get many defensive game repetitions because the All-American Athletic Conference performer rarely came off the field.

McDonald engaged in a spirited battle with converted safety Jaxson Campbell throughout August camp and his experience eventually showed through. Head coach Brian Newberry praised McDonald prior to the season opener against Notre Dame, saying he was “really locked in.”

“I’ve been really impressed with McDonald. He’s one of those guys who has been waiting in the shadows and was ready when his opportunity came,” Newberry said.

Brown said McDonald brings a “calming veteran presence” to the striker position and appreciates his willingness to mentor younger players.

Navy's Xavier McDonald (31) reacts after teammate Jamal Glenn recovered an onside kick against Cincinnati during the second half of a game in 2021. (Julio Cortez/AP)

“This is a developmental program and Xavier is a true example of that. He’s a guy that worked his way up through special teams and found his way into the starting lineup. That’s a real testament to his work ethic and attention to detail,” Brown said.

Brown, who played outside linebacker in the NFL, needed a tutorial from Volker about exactly what Navy wants out of the striker and raider positions. The Midshipmen have routinely employed converted safeties at striker, which often must cover a slot receiver or running back man-to-man. Meanwhile, the raider is built more like a defensive end — strong and sturdy enough to stand up an offensive tackle and force running plays inside.

“Players at those two positions need to be very diverse and have a lot of skills in their toolbox. You have to be able to rush the quarterback or drop into coverage. You have to be physical at the point of attack and have the athletic ability to tackle in space,” Brown said.

[ Xavier McDonald overcame difficult upbringing to earn service academy appointment ]

McDonald is fortunate that Marshall is on temporary assignment duty at the Naval Academy and still available to provide pointers.

Marshall’s best advice to his replacement was to bring a level of savviness to the position. Depending on the situation, the striker is covering a speedy receiver downfield or trying to defeat a block by a massive offensive lineman. There are a lot of different techniques required to be successful.

“John Marshall was very savvy with his work, so I’ve been watching his film and trying to learn by talking to him every day to figure out what he did during games,” McDonald said. “I learned from [Marshall] that attention to detail was a big thing. Just knowing what I’m supposed to do at all times, learning all the tiny details then executing at a high level on every snap is critical.”

McDonald has recorded six tackles through two games and knows he must become more disruptive. He has yet to notch a sack, quarterback hurry or tackle for loss. Marshall totaled seven pass breakups, six quarterback hurries and three caused turnovers last season. McDonald knows that wreaking havoc is part of the job description.

“I want to get better at rushing the quarterback. I need to get past those big offensive linemen and make those big plays the striker is asked to make in passing situations,” he acknowledged.

Navy outside linebacker Jordan Sanders has worked his way up from special teams player to No. 1 on the depth chart at raider. (Navy Athletics)

Sanders played exclusively on special teams last season and was credited with just one assisted tackle. He was No. 2 on the depth chart by season’s end, but saw minimal game action on defense as part of Navy’s dime package.

Newberry and Volker liked the raw potential of Sanders, who fits the mold of what the staff is looking for at the raider position. The Tennessee native is 6-foot-5 and 227 pounds with long arms.

Sanders has been quite active through two games, totaling nine tackles and breaking into the backfield a few times to disrupt. He knocked Wagner quarterback Steven Krajewski out of the game with a hard hit after blitzing off the edge.

“Jordan is a big, strong dude who can change direction. He is tall, rangy and brings an impressive level of athleticism,” Volker said. “Physically, Jordan is unique and has a very high upside. I’m excited to see his development.”

Sanders suffered a setback when he was forced to undergo offseason surgery and was unable to participate in spring camp. He worked hard to stay engaged, working hard to learn the playbook and going above and beyond during position meetings.

Brown, who joined the staff just prior to the start of spring practice, was surprised and impressed by how vocal Sanders was during meetings and his appetite for absorbing as much information as possible.

“Jordan is a great example of someone who is always trying to get better. He was fantastic in the meeting room during the spring as far as taking meticulous notes and asking detailed questions — just totally dialed in,” Brown said.

Not being able to practice during spring drills put Sanders behind the competition. Sophomores James Perkins, Luke Pirris and Dylan Spelios took the majority of practice repetitions and developed as a result.

However, Sanders was nonetheless listed atop the depth chart to start preseason training camp and came in determined to stay there. “Jordan had the mindset that this was going to be his spot,” Brown said.

Sanders said Straw set a strong example for the rest of the raiders by doing everything right on and off the field. Straw’s attention to detail and laser focus on even the most basic fundamentals was

“Nick was very knowledgeable about the playbook and took pride in knowing all the little things,” Sanders said. “Being behind Nick for two years, I learned how hard you have to work to get into the starter spot.”