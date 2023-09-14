Navy football offense has been a ‘work in progress.’ Starting Thursday night, it needs to make progress.

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Coach Brian Newberry, coordinator Grant Chesnut and quarterback Tai Lavatai have all used the same phrase to describe the evolution of Navy football’s offense so far this season.

“It’s a work in progress,” all three have stated repeatedly the past few weeks.

Advertisement

That is understandable considering Chesnut has totally revamped the triple-option attack and incorporated new plays, new blocking schemes and new terminology.

However, with American Athletic Conference action beginning this week, it is time for the offense to start making progress. Beginning with Thursday night’s matchup with Memphis, Navy needs the offense to come together and start clicking.

Advertisement

“We’ve got to get better and it can’t happen soon enough. In fact, it has to happen now. I’m incredibly impatient,” Chesnut said. “I think the sense of urgency to get things in line is there. We’ve got to make it happen starting this week.”

Navy was limited to 169 total yards during the 42-3 loss to Notre Dame in the season opener. The Midshipmen showed flashes offensively with drives of 14 and 15 plays, but went three-and-out twice and had three other drives that lasted seven plays or fewer.

Chesnut unveiled some of his new schemes, most notably the split backfield featuring two fullbacks along with several formations and motion. He planned to throw the ball a bit more in the second half, but elected not to do so after Notre Dame took a commanding 35-0 lead in the third quarter.

“Once we got into the second half and it was 35-0, I’m not going to get into a game deal. I’m not going to make things worse than they are,” Newberry said.

Navy employed a very vanilla offensive package throughout the home opener against Wagner, lining up almost exclusively in the traditional double-slot formation. Newberry said afterward that was because the Seahawks showed a different defensive front than expected.

However, it is more likely the Navy coaching staff didn’t want to show too much of its offensive package in advance of Thursday night’s showdown with Memphis.

Advertisement

The Midshipmen amassed 408 total yards last Saturday but had trouble sustaining drives and finishing in the red zone on the way to a lackluster 24-0 win.

Once again, there were positives and negatives for the Navy offense, which had impressive touchdown drives of 77 and 80 yards in the first half. However, the Midshipmen went three-and-out four times and had three other possessions that lasted five plays or less.

“There are moments when we executed well that you see positive plays. We showed our ability to stay on schedule and even create explosive plays,” Chesnut said. “We’re just extremely inconsistent right now. We have to do a better job as coaches of preparing and making sure the guys understand exactly how they need to do things.”

Chesnut, who was lured away from Kennesaw State, vowed to make the Navy passing game more efficient. There were encouraging signs on that front against Wagner, especially at the end of the first half when Lavatai moved the Mids 80 yards in five pass plays for a touchdown.

A 35-yard completion to speedy wide receiver Nathan Kent jump-started the drive, which lasted just 40 seconds. Lavatai closed out the lightning-quick march by tossing a quick out to wide receiver Camari Williams, who bowled over two defenders in scoring a 12-yard touchdown.

“Coach Chesnut has done a great job of working on that in practice,” Newberry said of the hurry-up offense. “I thought the pace at which we went and the way we were executed were exactly what you want in a situation like that.”

Advertisement

Chesnut concurred, saying: “One of the biggest highlights of the game was the one-minute drill at the end of the first half. That was really well executed.”

Navy’s Tai Lavatai finds room to run on a quarterback keeper in the second quarter of its home opener against Wagner. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Red zone, third down issues

Offensive lowlights from the Wagner game included an inability to finish in enemy territory and convert on third down.

In the second quarter, Navy got to the Wagner 32-yard line before stalling and settling for a 49-yard field goal attempt that kicker Evan Warren missed wide right. In the third quarter, the Midshipmen got stopped at the 14-yard line, then had a 31-yard field goal attempt blocked because the holder mishandled the snap and could not get the ball down in time.

“When we get down into the red zone we can’t settle for field goals. We’ve got to go punch that ball in,” Newberry said this week.

Newberry and Chesnut said there were way too many missed reads by the quarterback, both when operating under center and out of the shotgun. Lavatai had his fair share while directing nine possessions. Sophomore backup Blake Horvath took over at quarterback for two possessions in the first quarter and missed several reads in a limited number of plays.

Chesnut said this week a big reason why the offense looked rather basic against Wagner was because he kept things simpler because of those types of mistakes.

Advertisement

“When you’re shooting yourself in the foot, you begin to get conservative to give your guys an opportunity to get their feet settled,” he said. “You kind of go back to some territory that might be more familiar to them so they can execute more cleanly.”

Navy converted just 4 of 13 third down opportunities against Wagner. Through two games this season, the Midshipmen have gained just 36 yards on 27 third down plays.

“We’ve got to be better on third down on both sides of the football. That area has not been great in the first couple games and has definitely been a big point of emphasis this week,” Newberry said.

On a positive note, Navy has not committed a turnover so far this season. Newberry knocked on his wooden desk when pointing out that fact during his Monday online media session.

Navy sent out three first-time starters along the offensive line against Wagner. One of those changes was by necessity as starting center and team captain Lirion Murtezi suffered a back injury during the Notre Dame game. Junior Brent Self made his first career start in place of Murtezi and acquitted himself well. So did his classmates, Javon Bouton and Trey Cummings, who started at left guard and right tackle, respectively.

Newberry and Chesnut both bemoaned a lack of effort across the board from the offense during the Notre Dame game. That was not an issue for the offensive line against Wagner in the opinion of Chesnut, who coaches the unit along with Ashley Ingram.

Advertisement

“I feel good about where we’re headed. From an effort standpoint, we made as much improvement from Game 1 to Game 2 as I’ve seen in my entire career,” Chesnut said. “That was really, really encouraging. With greater effort comes better execution and that’s what occurred as well.

Navy coaches select Players of the Game following wins. Newberry said that honor went to the entire offensive line in large measure because of the high number of knockdowns recorded by the unit. Right guard Josh Pena is now the most veteran member of the offensive line, while left tackle Connor McMahon routinely grades out as one of the top performers.

“That’s the position group we need to come along the most in order to be successful. I was proud of the significant progress we made from Game 1 to Game 2,” Newberry said.

Encouraged, frustrated

Lavatai said the offensive players are both encouraged and frustrated by their performance to date. Encouraged because of all the evidence showing the reinvented version of triple-option football works well when executed properly. Frustrated because of all the mistakes that short-circuit drives.

“We can see that it’s there. We just have to make sure we’re consistent with the effort and execution piece of it. We shoot ourselves in the foot and it kind of sets us back,” Lavatai said. “I think that is something that is going to improve. Every guy out here wants to make that improvement because we see the flashes [of success] when we do it right.”

Navy will need its offense to perform at a much higher level against Memphis and its prolific attack led by quarterback Seth Henigan. Newberry noted the best defense against Memphis is an offense that controls possession and chews up the clock.

Advertisement

Henigan and his fleet of fast, athletic skill position weapons cannot do as much damage if they’re not on the field as often.

“We need to do a great job of controlling the clock by staying on schedule, getting first downs and — obviously and most importantly — scoring points. That’s the focus of our game plan,” Chesnut said. “We have to continue to grow to the point we can function and bring our whole offense to the table.”

Newberry acknowledged that Navy spent considerable time during its bye week preparing for Memphis and installing a game plan. The Midshipmen have yet to truly establish an offensive identity and many of the innovative concepts Chesnut has introduced have yet to be shown.

There is no time like the present to unveil much more of the new Navy offense, which was touted to feature quick passing game elements.

“I think our maturity has grown substantially since the first ballgame and that would lend itself to us getting better and fixing these lapses in execution sooner rather than later,” Chesnut said. “I feel confident we’re going to go out and put a better product out there this week.”

Lavatai, who is slated to make his third start this season and the 22nd of his career, also believes the Navy offense is close to turning the corner.

Advertisement

“If we go out and execute and play with elite effort we know what can happen. We’ve seen it,” he said. “We just need to prove that we can make it happen and make it all come together. I think we’re building confidence and trusting that we can make plays if we do things the right way.”

AAC opener

Navy at Memphis

Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: 1430 AM

Advertisement

Line: Memphis by 14 1/2