Navy football offense still a work in progress; offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper wants fullbacks to get going

“To me, the perimeter game comes off the inside game. We have to get the fullback going. We have to get our power run game inside going. Once you get that going, it will open up everything else,” said Jasper, who described the offense to date as “very inconsistent” and pointed the finger at himself. “If you can’t run the fullback inside, it’s really hard to run the ball on the perimeter. Our fullbacks have to be physical and run hard between the tackles. You have to pound the middle and soften up the defense.”