Banged up Navy football offensive line looks to regain its edge against Temple; bye week helped injured unit heal

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

There was a three-game stretch earlier this season when the Navy offensive line came together and the offense benefited.

Coach Brian Newberry and offensive coordinator Grant Chesnut praised the steady improvement of the line, which was reflected in the offensive production. Navy amassed 432 total yards in a loss to Memphis with a whopping 299 of that coming on the ground.

Advertisement

Navy followed up by totaling 240 rushing yards in a loss to South Florida. Capping that stretch was a 27-24 victory over North Texas fueled by 331 rushing yards.

Unfortunately, that momentum came to a screeching halt the following weekend at Charlotte. Navy could not get any movement up front and the offense struggled to sustain drives as a result. The Midshipmen went three-and-out on eight possessions and punted 11 times, though the Mids pulled out a 14-0 win.

Advertisement

Things got even worse against service academy rival Air Force, which dominated defensively in defeating Navy, 17-6. The Falcons completely controlled the line of scrimmage in limiting the Mids to 124 total yards.

Air Force defenders were breaking into the backfield on running and passing plays as the Navy offensive line was completely overwhelmed.

“I thought defensively they out-physicaled us. We couldn’t sustain blocks on the interior or the perimeter. We just didn’t establish anything along the line of scrimmage,” Newberry said afterward.

It was revealed in the wake of the Air Force loss that almost every starting offensive lineman has been battling nagging ailments. Left tackle Connor McMahon left that game several times due to ankle injuries and somehow kept returning. Right tackle Sam Glover suffered a separated shoulder versus the Falcons and kept playing after getting it popped back in.

Trey Cummings, the backup at both tackle spots, was unable to play against Air Force. Center Brent Self, already filling in for captain Lirion Murtezi who was forced to retire because of a back injury, is dealing with an ankle issue, while left guard Javan Bouton is also ailing.

Chesnut said there is “no minimizing the impact” the across-the-board injuries have on the unit’s “ability to do the job.” Right guard Josh Pena seconded that assessment.

“We’re fighting some adversity as far as injuries. I think that has quite a bit to do with what’s been going on the past two games,” Pena said. “It was tough because we had a lot of guys on the offensive line battling through some stuff. Thank the Lord it’s nothing major, but it’s those types of injuries that sort of nag at you.”

The bye week came at the perfect time for Navy football. It was an opportunity for the aforementioned linemen to rest and recover. The Midshipmen conducted three physical practices, but most of the starting linemen were excused from those.

Advertisement

“We were able to give those guys that are banged up some time off and we’ll certainly be healthier than we were. There’s no doubt all those guys are making progress,” Chesnut said. “For guys like Javon Bouton, it helped tremendously. I think Brent Self has come along, but he’s still a little bit bothered by his ankle. Candidly, I wish Connor had been able to regroup a little bit more than he has, but he is much better off than he was.”

Taking a toll

Newberry stated from the outset he planned to hold physical practices more often and throughout the season. That was a departure from the philosophy of predecessor Ken Niumatalolo, who toned down the hitting during the regular season.

Regularly pounding against the starting defense was a shock to the system for the offensive linemen and seems to have taken somewhat of a toll.

“It’s been a grind, no doubt. The way we run practice now is significantly different than years past. It’s been a hard adjustment,” Pena admitted. “Fortunately, we have some tough dudes on the offensive line — guys who are willing to play through some stuff even if it hurts.”

For much of October, Navy was without multiple starting offensive linemen during practice. McMahon has missed considerable practice time. Pena sat out the Wednesday practice prior to the Air Force game and felt it made a difference. Self, Glover and Bouton have been limited at various times.

“We had a good little groove going there and were making progress. We had some injuries and for about two or three weeks we were not able to practice the way we would like to practice. We had to pull back a little bit and, honestly, it showed in the games,” said assistant head coach Ashley Ingram, who coaches the offensive line along with Chesnut.

Advertisement

Chesnut said things got so bad at one point recently that Navy resorted to having the offensive linemen block bags during the team period of practice. That decision was designed to protect the linemen and give them an opportunity to heal. Chesnut believes the unit “lost its edge” by not going against defenders who were trying to beat a block.

“There’s no doubt the reps you get in practice are incredibly important toward setting you up for success on game day. Offense is all about cohesion, particularly with the offensive line. You have to have five guys with one heartbeat operating fluidly together,” Chesnut said. “When they’re not all out there at the same time or you’re having to modify practice, it truly impacts your ability to make that happen.”

Everyone involved believes the week off was tremendously beneficial and is hopeful the offensive line will bounce back Saturday against Temple at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. This is a great opportunity for the unit to reestablish its dominance and get the running game going again.

Temple ranks 124th out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in rushing defense, allowing 206.5 yards per game. Despite the recent struggles, Navy still stands 15th nationally in rushing offense with an average of 205.1 yards.

“We’ve been fortunate this week to have guys more healthy so we can go out and practice in a more traditional manner with the offensive line,” Chesnut said. “We hope that is going to improve our ability to go execute on Saturday. We need to rebound. Hopefully, this week we can stack enough reps and get back on that roll we were on.”

It would be shortsighted to think having healthy linemen will fix all the problems. Newberry acknowledged there were plenty of missed assignments and miscommunications the past two games. A review of the tape showed a loss of proper leverage and an inability to sustain blocks.

Advertisement

“In addition to getting healthy, it’s about cleaning up the fundamentals and technique. We definitely need to get better in those areas,” Chesnut said. “It comes down to execution. Guys attacking blocks correctly, maintaining leverage on blocks and finishing blocks.”

Depth is an issue along the offensive line and a reason why so many starters are playing hurt. Newberry noted that Navy ran “out of tackles” at one point during the Air Force game with Glover and McMahon both sidelined and Cummings not dressed.

Cummings is expected to be able to play against Temple, giving Navy an extra available tackle. Sophomore Ben Purvis is the next man up at guard, while Chesnut said freshman Hoke Smith II is making steady progress as the backup center.

“There are some other guys that need continued development before we feel comfortable putting them in [games] for any large number of reps,” Chesnut said.

Ingram said Pena has probably been the most consistent offensive lineman, which is not surprising since he is the one starter that has remained relatively healthy throughout the season. However, every member of the unit graded out poorly against Air Force with Pena admitting “it was my worst game of the season.”

“I learned from it. I saw the mistakes I made and know what I need to do to correct them,” Pena said.

Advertisement

McMahon said it’s frustrating not being able to perform at peak capacity because of injuries. He has been playing on two bad ankles and was still limping noticeably during practice this week.

“I’m playing for my teammates and trying to be on the field at all times,” McMahon said.

McMahon hates to blame injuries for the line’s subpar play, but said there is no denying it has been a major factor. There is a direct correlation between health and effectiveness, he said.

Navy has numerous offensive weapons that have proven they can make plays when there are openings. Fullbacks Alex Tezca and Daba Fofana have both broken long runs, as have Eli Heidenreich and Brandon Chatman.

“As offensive linemen, we take the blame because it all starts up front. If we don’t get movement, the ball’s not going anywhere. We take it to heart when we don’t get a lot of yards in a game,” McMahon said.

Coaches and players expressed confidence the unit can get back to playing at a high level because it showed earlier this season it was capable of doing so.

Advertisement

“We just have to lock in with the personnel we have right now on offense because I know we’re capable of doing great things the rest of this season,” Pena said. “Guys are getting healthy again and are coming out to practice and getting after it. We’ve been locked in mentally and are ready to put it all on the line.”

Ingram was in total agreement and stated emphatically that he knows the offensive line will finish the season strong.

“We’re healthy again for the most part and I think we’re headed back to where we were before we had a little dip,” Ingram said. “Obviously, we need to see drastic improvement from the last time we played. Everybody knows that.”