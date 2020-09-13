Navy football notebook: Team adopts ‘Rent is Due’ as 2020 motto; Midshipmen get time off the yard

Daniel Davies made his debut as Navy punter and averaged 34.9 yards on seven attempts. The 5-foot-10, 173-pound sophomore boomed a 46-yarder on his initial opportunity then followed with poor punts of 32 and 31 yards ... Sophomore inside linebacker Tama Tuitele notched a career-high seven tackles, while senior cornerback Cameron Kinley established a career-best with six stops. Sophomore safety John Marshall made his collegiate debut and recorded five tackles ... Three points marked the second-lowest total for Navy during Niumatalolo’s 13-year tenure. The Midshipmen were shut out twice during that time — losing 42-0 to Cincinnati in 2018 and 12-0 to San Jose State in 2012.