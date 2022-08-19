Navy football notebook: Backup quarterback battle ongoing between Xavier Arline, Maasai Maynor

Navy quarterback Maasai Maynor drops back to pass against Houston last season. Maynor completed a 15-yard pass to wide receiver Mark Walker on fourth-and-18 on the final play of the game. (JUSTIN REX/AP)

While Tai Lavatai is Navy football’s clear-cut starting quarterback, the battle to be the primary backup is ongoing. Quarterbacks coach Ivin Jasper has seen some good and bad things out of senior Maasai Maynor and junior Xavier Arline so far in preseason.

Arline was listed No. 2 for most of last season and started the Air Force and Houston games when Lavatai was injured. The Long Island native started three games as a freshman, including against archrival Army.

Speaking to the media last week, Jasper said Arline is still reacclimating to football after missing spring camp while playing lacrosse.

“Xavier has been a little rusty and is having a hard time processing things right now,” Jasper said. “Xavier is throwing the ball very well and moving around real good. It’s just a matter of mentally getting up to speed.”

While Arline lost valuable practice time, Jasper supported his decision to play lacrosse and believes it was good for his confidence.

“I think it was good for Xavier to play a game he loves, go out and compete and do some good things,” Jasper said. “I think as a whole, getting out there and playing was good for his mental state.”

Meanwhile, this is the last chance for Maynor, who appeared in just four varsity games during his career. The 6-foot, 192-pounder from St. Peter’s Prep in New Jersey is a talented thrower who must still prove he can operate the triple-option.

“Maasai’s challenge has been taking things from the meeting room to the practice field,” Jasper said. “Maasai is a good football player who wants to do well. It’s just always been two steps forward and three back. He’s going to be a senior so it’s now or never. I want the kid to get on the field and contribute.”

There have been very few seasons during the current triple-option era when the Navy starting quarterback went wire-to-wire without getting hurt. Because the quarterback runs the ball so much, the chance of sustaining an injury is greater.

“We’re going to make sure we have three guys ready to play because something is going to happen. All three need to be ready to step up when their time comes,” Jasper said. “We’re getting [Arline and Maynor] plenty of reps. I have a feeling that at some point this season both those guys will have to play.”

Navy quarterback Xavier Arline runs the ball during the first half of a game against Air Force on Sept. 11, 2021, in Annapolis. (Terrance Williams/AP)

X Factor

Arline is a completely different type of quarterback than Lavatai, especially when it comes to running the ball. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound junior possesses speed, quickness and change of direction ability.

Whereas Lavatai (6-2, 221) is more of a between-the-tackles runner, Arline is a dangerous perimeter threat capable of picking up big yardage on option keepers.

“Xavier has always been a shifty runner, able to cut on a dime,” Jasper said.

Head coach Ken Niumatalolo and Jasper installed a special package for Arline for the 2021 Army-Navy game. It wound up not being utilized because Arline pulled a hamstring while picking up 10 yards on a quarterback draw.

Jasper said the coaching staff will continue to develop a package of plays designed to take advantage of Arline’s skill set. Switching from Lavatai to Arline would provide a change of pace that could challenge defenses.

“You have to find ways to get the best players on the field. If the backup quarterback is one of them, we gotta find ways of using him,” Jasper said. “There will be certain times when we call on Xavier to go in there and run a few plays that exemplify his athleticism and speed. He can change a game just like that.”

Lavatai has no problem with coming off the field occasionally to give Arline a chance to showcase his talents.

“If we can find other ways to help us move the ball and win games, I’m all for it,” Lavatai said. “Xavier is a really athletic kid, so there’s no point in not using him to help us get an advantage.”

Veiled Criticism

An unidentified coach from the American Athletic Conference provided some bulletin board material for the Navy quarterbacks.

In the Navy season preview that appeared in the annual edition of Athlon’s Magazine, an anonymous opposing coach was quoted as saying the program’s patented triple-option offense is “manageable” minus a dynamic quarterback.

That comment no doubt referenced the fact Navy quarterbacks did not post impressive rushing statistics the previous two seasons. Over the past two seasons, Arline and Lavatai have combined to run for just 757 yards and nine touchdowns. Malcolm Perry set the Football Bowl Subdivision record for rushing yards by a quarterback when he rambled for 2,017 in 2019

Jasper was made aware of the opposing coach’s quote in Athlon’s and made sure he showed a copy of the magazine to Arline and Lavatai.

“I put that challenge to Tai and the other quarterbacks. People are saying we’re not going to be any good because you guys are not effective,” Jasper said.

Jasper disputed the premise. The Midshipmen amassed impressive team rushing totals in years the offense was directed by quarterbacks not considered a dangerous running threat.

“I’ve been coaching this offense for 28 years now. There have been many years we didn’t have a dynamic running quarterback and were just as effective,” Jasper said.

Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai (1) is led to the locker room by trainers after being injured against Notre Dame in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya/AP)

Avoiding Hits

Jasper said a major focus for Lavatai during the offseason involved knowing when to go down or get out of bounds. Having a big, strong, powerful body is no reason to take unnecessary blows and Jasper documented numerous instances when Lavatai could have avoided getting hit.

“I’ve got to learn that not every collision needs to be a huge one. I always feel I need to be the one delivering the blow,” Lavatai said. “I need to find the fine line between attacking [defenders] and running out of bounds or getting down.”