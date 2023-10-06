Navy football’s offensive line has been a strength so far this season | NOTES

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

One of the bright spots for Navy football so far this season has been the performance of the offensive line. The Midshipmen have gotten solid blocking in both the running and passing game and the unit is holding up well despite losing its leader.

Navy ranks fifth nationally in rushing offense with an average of 227.5 yards per game and stands 19th in sacks allowed (only one per contest). The Mids are also limiting tackles for loss, allowing just 18 through four games.

Pass protection has been a problem in the past, but the offensive line has given the Navy quarterbacks plenty of time to throw the ball through four games.

“I’m very encouraged by the progress of the offensive line. I’m excited about where we’re headed in that room. I’m excited about the way they come to work every day,” Navy offensive coordinator Grant Chesnut said this week.

Navy’s offensive line was dealt a tough blow when starting center and captain Lirion Murtezi sustained an injury during the opener against Notre Dame. After consulting with team doctors, Murtezi elected to retire rather than risk severely damaging his back.

Junior Justin Self has taken over as the starting center and acquitted himself well so far. That is one of three personnel changes made along the offensive line since the opener. Chesnut and Ashley Ingram, who coach the unit together, inserted new starters at left guard and right tackle for the home opener against Wagner.

Junior Javon Bouton replaced sophomore Ben Purvis in the lineup at left guard, while classmate Trey Cummings took over at right tackle for senior Sam Glover. That new configuration quickly developed chemistry and the unit has graded out well ever since.

According to Pro Football Focus, Self has the 11th-best run-blocking grade for centers with 200 snaps or more. Bouton and Josh Pena rank 13th and 14th, respectively, among guards in that same category. Junior left tackle Connor McMahon grades out 15th at his position.

“Those guys on the offensive line are really working hard and buying in. Their effort level has increased with every week,” Chesnut said. “I’m extremely proud of the progress they’ve made over the course of the season. I’m not sure I’ve been around a group that has improved so much.”

Chesnut pointed to Navy’s second rushing touchdown of the South Florida game as an example of the way the offensive line is winning at the point of attack and clearing space. On first-and-goal from the 4-yard line, Tai Lavatai tucked up behind the center and left guard and waltzed into the end zone on a quarterback sneak.

“Brent and Javon road grade the guy about 2 yards deep in the end zone. That was a huge moment for our offensive line. They came off the football hard and rolled those guys right out of there,” Chesnut said. “I had a couple guys say, ‘That looks like Navy football,’ which is a huge compliment.”

Quarterback shuffle

Based on numerous social media postings, Navy football fans seemed united in their dislike of the two quarterback system the coaching staff has been employing so far this season. However, those fans are largely split on whether Lavatai or sophomore Blake Horvath should take sole possession of the position moving forward.

Lavatai is a senior with 22 career starts and has the strongest grasp of the offense. He does a solid job of reading defenses and making checks at the line of scrimmage. However, Lavatai is not much of a running threat, evidenced by the fact he has averaged 2.5 yards per carry over the course of his career.

Horvath is much more of a running threat and has shown he can make defenses pay for not accounting for the quarterback in the option game. He has amassed 95 yards on 19 attempts, an average of 5 yards per carry.

However, Horvath has struggled with ball security and decision-making. He has been responsible for three fumbles (two lost) and has thrown several ill-advised passes that could easily have been picked off.

Lavatai has started every game this season, but Horvath has seen significant action against Wagner, Memphis and South Florida. In fact, in Saturday’s 44-30 loss to USF, Horvath directed the offense for nine of 15 possessions.

Head coach Brian Newberry said Horvath received more playing time in that game because he was best suited to taking advantage of the defensive schemes USF employed.

Chesnut was asked about the quarterback shuffle during his weekly media availability and acknowledged it’s not ideal.

“I think it’s always out of necessity if you’re implementing two quarterbacks. Because if one was clearly better than the other, you would have one quarterback,” Chesnut said. “I don’t think any team wants to go into a season wanting to consistently implement a two-quarterback system. We’ve been playing two quarterbacks because neither one has separated himself on a consistent basis.”

Perhaps the biggest turning point in Saturday’s contest came when Navy faced third-and-1 at the South Florida 28-yard line early in the fourth quarter. Chesnut called for the quarterback sneak and it was well blocked. Horvath plunged forward and easily picked up the first down.

However, there was one notable problem: Horvath didn’t have the ball. The loose pigskin squirted into the backfield where it was scooped up by USF defensive end Tramel Logan and returned 70 yards for a touchdown.

It was a potential 14-point swing as Navy was driving for a touchdown that would have tied the game at 30. Instead, the fumble return for touchdown gave South Florida a 37-20 lead.

“Both parties were responsible. We didn’t deliver the snap deep enough and it was compounded by the quarterback,” Chesnut said. “[Horvath] needs to make sure he really rides [the center] on those quarterback sneaks. He needs to make sure he’s really up in there and following the center so he can secure the snap.”

Horvath did some good and bad things in the passing game. He had slotback Amin Hassan wide-open just short of the goal line for what would have been a touchdown toss. However, Horvath failed to set his feet and overthrew Hassan.

Horvath later redeemed himself when presented with the same situation off a perfectly executed play-action pass — lofting the ball into the arms of sophomore slotback Eli Heidenreich for a 68-yard touchdown.

“Blake is essentially a freshman. He took his first college football snaps this season,” Newberry said. “I think Blake is going to get a ton better, he just needs game experience.”

Missed tackles

Missed tackles were a major problem for Navy in both the Notre Dame and Memphis losses. That issue reared its ugly head again during the South Florida defeat, although Newberry did not initially think so immediately afterward.

Newberry noted that Navy limited USF to just 97 rushing yards on 44 attempts, an average of just 2.2 yards per carry. The Midshipmen did a superb job of containing quarterback Byrum Brown, who was sacked four times and finished with minus-27 yards.

Brown came into the contest as the nation’s leading rusher among quarterbacks and South Florida had been averaging 204 yards per game on the ground.

However, the problem with missed tackles was manifested in the passing game as Bulls wide receivers repeatedly took short completions and turned them into long gains. After reviewing the film, Newberry said Navy had 20 missed tackles and most came on pass plays.

“We handled the running game and contained the quarterback really well,” Newberry said. “We missed too many tackles out in space on the perimeter. We have to get that cleaned up.”

Navy defensive coordinator P.J. Volker credited the South Florida offensive scheme, which spreads the defense horizontally and vertically — thereby creating numerous one-on-one matchups on the perimeter. There were several bubble screens on which defenders were not aggressive going after the ball.

“We have to be on the attack. You can’t be afraid of making a mistake. We have to solve our problems with aggression,” he said. “On a couple of those screens, we kind of sat and waited. We have to attack it and go take space.”

Volker believes Navy practices tackling as much as any program in the Football Bowl Subdivision and will continue to do so. The Midshipmen have amassed far too many missed tackles this season despite participating in multiple practice drills designed to make that area a strength.