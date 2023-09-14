Navy football must do a better job of disguising defenses | NOTES

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Navy’s Will Harbour takes down Wagner’s Rickey Spruill after a short gain in the first quarter of Saturday's game. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Apparently, there is a side benefit to playing a Football Championship Subdivision school that is not on any future schedules.

Navy defeated Wagner, 24-0, Saturday and since the game ended, the two coaching staffs have engaged in some dialogue. One bit of feedback provided by the opposing coaches proved quite valuable.

Advertisement

Newberry said Monday during his weekly media session that Wagner knew what was coming in terms of defensive play calls because of some cues that had been picked up by watching game film.

Apparently, the Midshipmen were tipping their hand as to whether they were blitzing or falling into coverage and things of that nature.

Advertisement

“We need to do a much better job with our disguises on defense. I think there are too many tells right now,” Newberry said. “Disguising the defense is just as important as the defense itself. With the variety of looks we have, if [the quarterback] doesn’t know we’re bringing it when the ball is snapped — that’s critical because we do need to keep him guessing.”

Newberry was asked how the Navy coaching staff picked up on the fact the defense was revealing strategy based off alignments or pre-snap movement.

“It was good to have some dialogue with the guys from Wagner after the game to tell us what they saw. It’s good to get that feedback,” he said. “It could be one guy out of the 11 on the field that lines up slightly differently that gives something away.”

Navy quarterback Blake Horvath takes some snaps during a spring practice session. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Quarterback shuffle

Hindsight is 20-20. With the advantage of knowing how things turned out, Newberry acknowledged it was probably not the best decision to put in backup quarterback Blake Horvath for the second offensive possession of the Wagner game.

Starter Tai Lavatai had led Navy on an impressive seven-play, 70-yard touchdown drive to start the game. Lavatai connected with slotback Anton Hall on a wheel route that resulted in a 45-yard catch and run. That set up a 3-yard touchdown plunge by fullback Daba Fofana.

Newberry stated after the game there had been a plan to play Horvath early because the sophomore had performed well in practice the previous two weeks. However, he agreed the timing was not ideal.

“In retrospect, you look at that first drive and how quickly we went down and scored; it might have been wise to leave Tai in for another drive,” Newberry said. “We decided we wanted to do that early because of the way Blake had practiced. We felt he deserved it. In retrospect, maybe we should have put him in for the third drive instead of the second one.”

Third-string quarterback Braxton Woodson got into the game at the end and directed Navy’s final two drives. Woodson showed tremendous speed and acceleration in taking quarterback keepers for gains of 10 and 11 yards. It was evidence the running ability the freshman phenom has shown during practice can be replicated during games.

Advertisement

“I was excited to get Braxton into the game. When you see him pull the ball down and go … he looks a little different running the ball,” Newberry said. “It adds a whole new element when you’ve got a quarterback back there that has that extra gear. For a long, tall kid … he can put his foot in the ground and change direction pretty well.”

While Woodson is already a threat running the ball, there is a lot more to being the quarterback in a triple-option offense. The direct-entry recruit from Lake Brantley High in Florida is still learning how to read defenses and make checks at the line of scrimmage. He also must learn how to operate under center and out of the shotgun formation.

“Braxton has been exceptional as far as learning things fast. He’s really smart, but it takes time to get comfortable in the offense and being able to make the right reads and get us into the right plays,” Newberry said. “He’s made significant progress and I think he will continue to do that. I’m excited about where he’s at and really optimistic about his development.”

Injury update

Starting center and team captain Lirion Murtezi missed the Wagner game with a back injury suffered during the season opener against Notre Dame. Newberry said the prognosis is not encouraging and indicated the 6-foot-3, 315-pound senior could be sidelined for an extended period of time.

Newberry sounded as though it was an injury that could cut short the career of Murtezi, who was selected to wear the No. 68 jersey in honor of the late David Forney.

“Unfortunately, that’s the way it’s looking. I hate it for Lirion, who has worked his tail off and is a great young man,” Newberry said. “He’s still fulfilling his captain duties. He’s going to travel and will help get those guys going on game day. He’s like another coach out there on the field.”

Advertisement

Navy player captain Lirion Murtezi. Navy Football held their annual Media Day and Fan Festival Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Difference maker

Navy has a special teams weapon in punter Riley Riethman, who has played an instrumental role in the field position battle. Riethman is averaging 42.3 yards on nine punts through two games and has helped pin opponents deep in their own territory.

Riethman has boomed a bunch of high-arcing punts that give the coverage unit plenty of time to get downfield. As a result, he has an impressive net punting average of 41.1 yards thanks to four fair catches and minimal returns.

“He’s been exceptional the first few games,” Newberry said of Riethman, who launched a 51-yard punt against Wagner. “It’s not a bad thing when you can flip the field and get somebody backed up.”

Newberry praised special teams coordinator Ricky Brown for his work in overseeing the punt team. He revealed that members of that unit get to go to the buffet first during Friday night meals.

“I think what we’re doing from a protection and coverage standpoint has been really, really good,” Newberry said. “Punt is probably the most important special teams unit. We work on it a lot and take a lot of pride in it.”