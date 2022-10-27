Quarterback with notable bloodlines directs balanced Temple offense into game against Navy | NOTES

Temple has turned to a true freshman quarterback with notable bloodlines to lead its offense.

E.J. Warner relieved D’wan Mathis in the second quarter of the second game against Lafayette and tossed two touchdown passes to spark a 30-14 win.

Warner was installed as the starter the following week versus Rutgers and has held the job ever since despite Temple’s ongoing offensive struggles. The Owls rank at the bottom of the Football Bowl Subdivision (101 or lower) in every major offensive category.

Temple first-year coach Stan Drayton was pleased with what he saw out of Warner in his collegiate debut.

“I liked the way [Warner] handled the pressure. He didn’t flinch. He went out there and executed the offense. Didn’t try to step outside of himself and put the ball where it needed to be,” Drayton said. “Very excited about what he is capable of doing moving forward. He has a very high ceiling as a player.”

Warner has completed 54 percent of his passes (109-121) for 1,236 yards and seven touchdowns, but has also tossed seven interceptions. He is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner.

Kurt Warner is one of the greatest Cinderella stories in NFL history, going from an undrafted free agent whose career began with the Iowa Barnstormers of the Arena Football League to MVP of Super Bowl XXXIV. The Northern Iowa graduate was the starting quarterback for the St. Louis Rams and directed an offense known as “the greatest show on turf.”

Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo and defensive coordinator Brian Newberry have both been impressed by the poise displayed by Warner in his debut season of college football.

“A young quarterback who manages the offense well. He gets the ball out quickly and doesn’t take sacks,” Newberry said. “He’ll be smart with the football and throw it away when he needs to.”

Warner, like his father, is not overly mobile, although Newberry said he has the footwork to escape the pocket if it breaks down. Newberry said the key, as it is every week, is to stop the run on first and second down, thereby making Temple one-dimensional.

If the Owls are put into long-yardage situations, Newberry can use his wide array of formations and blitzes to confuse the young signal-caller.

“That’s the goal: kill the run and make them have to pass the ball, then we’ll get after them with our pressures,” Navy outside linebacker Nicholas Straw said. “We want to disguise a lot of looks and try to get [Warner] thinking a lot and off his game.”

It will not be easy to rattle Warner since the Temple offensive line ranks third nationally in fewest sacks allowed with just three. The Owls have not given up a sack in three of seven games.

Temple uses two quarterbacks with Quincy Patterson providing a completely different look. The redshirt junior transfer from Virginia Tech will operate out of something similar to a Wildcat formation with a special package featuring a lot of designed runs.

“Quincy Patterson is more of a running quarterback — a big, physical kid. What they do offensively is very different when he comes in,” Newberry said.

Newberry described the Temple offense as “balanced” with coordinator Danny Langsdorf trying to use the run to set up the pass.

“They give you a lot of problems formation-wise and with using a lot of different personnel,” Newberry said. “It’s a ball control offense that is getting better every week.”

Navy offensive tackle Jamie Romo, a St. Mary's High graduate, was determined to return from an injury that initially was thought to be season-ending. Coach Ken Niumatalolo said the Annapolis native has been "relentless" in his approach to rehab. (Courtesy Photo)

Sidelined seniors

This season has been especially difficult for a handful of Navy seniors who have been sidelined by injuries.

Jamie Romo started the opener versus Delaware at left tackle then got hurt against Memphis and has not played since. The Annapolis native was determined from the outset to return to the lineup and has spent every possible moment working with head athletic trainer Jim Berry to rehabilitate.

Niumatalolo marveled at the “resolve and grit” displayed by Romo, who initially targeted Saturday’s game against Temple for a comeback.

“Every time I see Jamie he’s like, ‘Coach, I’m close. I’m not far away. I gained a couple degrees on my extension, so I feel much better.’ You pass by the offensive line room and he’s watching tape,” Niumatalolo said.

Niumatalolo said he and offensive tackles coach “were skeptical” about Romo playing again this season after initially hearing the diagnosis from Berry and team doctors. However, the St. Mary’s High graduate has “impressed and amazed” all concerned by how quickly he’s recovered, Niumatalolo said.

“It’s been a testament to Jamie and how hard he’s worked. He’s been relentless in his approach to rehab,” Niumatalolo said. “Anything and everything that can be done to get back, Jamie has been doing. He’s got an extra bed in the training room. He’s there all the time. Jim Berry has to kick him out.”

It has been a similar story for defensive backs Derek Atwaters and Taylor Robinson, both of whom were slow to recover from serious injuries that required surgery. Atwaters played in 11 games on special teams as a plebe and was a backup free safety as a sophomore — making two starts and totaling 17 tackles.

Atwaters missed the entire 2021 campaign with a severe knee injury and the rehabilitation process has been slow and arduous.

“Derek is a tough kid who has stayed dialed in throughout this whole process. He comes to work with a smile on his face every day and helps out the younger guys,” Newberry said. “Our message to Derek is to always stay ready, physically and mentally, in case your number is called.”

Robinson played through nagging injuries last season while playing in all 12 games with four starts — amassing 25 tackles along with an interception and fumble recovery. The Missouri native underwent a pair of surgeries after the 2021 season ended.

Robinson, who recently returned to practice and has been fully cleared to play, is hoping to make his season debut versus Temple.

Brandon Madison and Mike Maui are a pair of senior fullbacks who suffered season-ending injuries. Niumatalolo praised both for attending practices and meetings to help the younger players at the position.

Navy defensive end Jacob Busic runs during a game against Tulsa on Oct. 8 in Annapolis. (Daniel Kucin Jr./AP)

In a rush

Jacob Busic made a tremendous play to get Navy back into the game against Houston. With the Midshipmen trailing 21-7 early in the third quarter, the junior defensive end battled past massive left tackle Patrick Paul, then sprinted about 12 yards to drill quarterback Clayton Tune from behind.

It was a jarring hit that caused Tune to fumble with inside linebacker Jianni Woodson-Brooks alertly scooping up the loose pigskin and waltzing into the end zone for a touchdown that cut the deficit to 21-14.

Newberry said the sack was a perfect example of the EAT (effort, attitude, toughness) mentality the defensive coaching staff has tried to instill.

“Jake didn’t get there right away, but he kept fighting against a good offensive tackle, got off a block and ran down the quarterback and made a big play,” Newberry said.

It was the second strip-sack of the season for Busic, who made a similar play against Air Force. The Westminster High graduate now has 5 1/2 sacks, equaling the output of inside linebacker Diego Fagot during the 2019 season.

“I’ve been really pleased with Jake, who has been one of our most consistent players. He kind of embodies everything we want to be on defense as far as effort level. He’s relentless going after the ball,” Newberry said.

Niumatalolo said Busic has “all the tools” in terms of size, length and athleticism. He’s explosive coming off the ball and extremely athletic at 6-foot-4 and 256 pounds. Newberry said he and defensive line coach Jerrick Hall are asking Busic to play a lot of snaps each game.

“To play as many snaps as he has and not have a single loaf is pretty remarkable,” Newberry said.