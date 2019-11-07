Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry spent considerable time last week watching the Tulane tape to figure out what went wrong for his unit in that game.
Besides the obvious factor of spending too much time out on the field during the second half, there were fundamental breakdowns such as blown assignments and technique mistakes such as missed tackles.
Tulane piled up 38 points and 477 total yards in a last-second loss at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. It was the first significant setback this season for the Navy defense, which has been vastly improved in all departments.
Newberry and the rest of the defensive staff had an awful lot to correct during a short week leading into Friday night’s contest at Connecticut.
Whatever was done during practice and inside the meetings rooms certainly worked as the Navy defenders responded with a dominant effort during a 56-10 rout of UConn on Rentschler Field.
Rover Kevin Brennan led the way with a career-high 12 tackles, while the Midshipmen forced three turnovers in limiting the Huskies to 313 yards of total offense. Defensive end Jackson Perkins along with safety Chelen Garnes recorded interceptions, while outside linebacker Jacob Springer contributed a sack and forced fumble.
“We were much better than last week, that’s for sure,” Newberry said after emerging from the visiting locker room at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. “It was good to see the defense take some ownership of what happened against Tulane and make a committed effort to get better.”
There was a very brief continuation of the previous game’s struggles when a miscommunication in the secondary allowed outside receiver Cameron Hairston to get wide-open behind the entire defense for a 53-yard completion from quarterback Jack Zergiotis. That set up Connecticut’s lone touchdown of the game off a 10-yard scoring strike from Zergiotis to slot receiver Art Thompkins.
“We got off to a rough start. Early in the game, we had a bust on the back end – a blown coverage – and gave up a big play. I thought we bounced back after that,” Newberry said.
There was really only one other anxious moment for the Navy defense, which committed a pair of costly penalties that allowed Connecticut to reach the red zone. The Midshipmen had come up with a stop on third-and-11 after Springer and defensive tackle J’arius Warren combined to throw Thompkins for a 3-yard loss.
However, inside linebacker Diego Fagot made a dumb decision by taking a swing at an offensive lineman in retaliation for getting roughed up after the whistle. Fagot drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that gave the Huskies an automatic first down.
“Diego is a great player and he knows better than that. We were off the field and had to go back on because of that penalty,” Newberry said. “That’s uncharacteristic and not who we are. Diego knows that, he realized it right when it happened. Obviously, we can’t tolerate that.”
A pass interference call on cornerback Cameron Kinley gave the Huskies first-and-goal at the 2-yard line. That is when the Midshipmen bowed their necks and made a huge goal-line stand. Springer chased down Zergiotis from behind for the sack and forced fumble, which was recovered by inside linebacker Tyler Pistorio.
Connecticut was on the verge of scoring a touchdown that would have cut the deficit to 28-17 at halftime, but instead came away with nothing.
“We’ve been put in those situations quite a bit this season and our guys have done a good job whenever they’ve been backed up like that,” Newberry said. “We seem to find a way to get ourselves out of the bad stuff that we get ourselves into.”
Connecticut finished a woeful 1-for-3 on red zone scoring chances in the contest. The Huskies were 4-for-16 on third and fourth down conversions, a statistic that is music to the ears of Newberry.
“We got ourselves out of some bad situations. I thought we were good on third down tonight and got off the field,” the first-year coordinator said. “We forced some turnovers and had a big stop in the red zone, which was good to see.”
BACK IN THE GAME: Perkins returned to the lineup after missing three games with a leg injury and certainly made his presence felt. The 6-foot-6, 257-pound junior notched six tackles, including one for loss, to go along with the interception and a pass breakup.
“It’s great having Jackson back. I knew we missed him, but you don’t realize just how much until you see him back out there making plays. He’s one of our most reliable guys,” Newberry said. “Having Jackson back allows us to move J’arius Warren to the three technique, which gives us a much more athletic defensive line.”
On consecutive plays in the second quarter, Perkins dropped into coverage to pick up the running back on a short pattern. He performed the assignment with gusto, batting down the first pass attempt then picking off the second.
“So the first time I was covering the back and I didn’t think the quarterback would throw it because I was right there. I was kind of surprised by it,” Perkins said. “The second one, for some reason I had a feeling he was going to throw it again because I don’t think they thought I was going to drop. The down and distance was perfect for a screen so when he threw it, I was ready.”
Perkins played some tight end at Barrington High in the Illinois town of the same name and was also a standout basketball player. While Perkins may have soft hands, he does need to work on running with the football.
“After the catch, when I was running, I have no idea what happened. I was looking for a defensive back to toss it off to so they could run for a touchdown,” Perkins said afterward. “Obviously, I’m not too fast with a taped-up knee.”
Newberry has no qualms about having a tall, long-armed defensive end handle pass coverage responsibilities.
“In dime situations I think we can match up Jackson with a back. It’s not like we’re asking him to run down the middle of the field. He’s just picking up a guy that’s slipping out of the backfield for a screen or dump pass,” Newberry said.
BRENNAN SHINES: Newberry heaped high praise on Brennan, who put forth a stellar performance while playing in front of a large contingent of fans. Dave and Ann Brennan are both Connecticut graduates and organized a large contingent of family and friends to attend the game in East Hartford.
The Capital published a feature article about free safety Evan Fochtman in last Friday’s edition. Newberry said the quotes he provided about the Archbishop Spalding product could be duplicated for Brennan.
“We talked about Evan last week. I could say all the same things about Kevin. He might be our smartest player on the field. He plays extremely hard and is tough as nails,” Newberry said. “I think No. 10 and No. 11 are a lot alike, and they’re both brand new to those positions. They’re playing free safety and rover for the first time this year and getting better every week.
“Football means a lot to both of them. They really, really care. I couldn’t be more pleased with both Evan and Kevin. They’re both playing at a high level and doing everything we’ve asked them to do,” Newberry added.
FRESHMAN PHENOM: Garnes was pressed into duty during the Tulsa game after both Brennan and Fochtman went out with injuries. The North Point High product responded in impressive fashion, recording six tackles and half a sack.
Garnes has appeared in every game since and made an impact once again at Connecticut, aggressively stepping in front of the intended receiver to snatch the interception. It was the second pickoff in three games for the plebe, who clearly has a nose for the football.
“Chelen is a good football player. He has a very bright future here. I’ve got to find a way to get him on the field more often,” Newberry said. “He’s settled into a role in the dime package on third down. There’s a lot of stuff we’ve asked him to do and he’s picked it up really well.”