Navy football assistant Billy Ray Stutzmann not working in a coaching capacity this preseason | NOTES

Navy football assistant Billy Ray Stutzmann is not coaching this season due to undisclosed reasons, an athletic department spokesman confirmed.
Stutzmann, whose title is offensive assistant, has not been on the practice field throughout August preseason camp and is also not working out of Ricketts Hall.
Navy athletics spokesman Scott Strasemeier said Stutzmann is “currently working remotely on projects for the coaching staff.”
Stutzmann, in his third season at Navy, did not respond to messages seeking comment.
Va’a Niumatalolo has been promoted to a coaching role in place of Stutzmann, with whom he worked at the University of Hawaii. Head coach Ken Niumatalolo was asked this week about the staff changes.
“It’s because of some circumstances that happened within our staff. That’s where we’re at right now. That’s all I’ve got to say about that,” Niumatalolo said.
Niumatalolo was asked how it feels to be coaching between the white lines and on the grass with his son, who was an All-County linebacker at Broadneck High and was a four-year member of the football program at Brigham Young University.
“It’s awesome. He’s been on this field ever since he was a toddler. It’s kind of funny to see him on this field coaching,” the elder Niumatalolo said.
Niumatalolo hired Stutzmann to assist with installing run-and-shoot passing schemes into the Navy offense. Stutzmann was a wide receiver in run-and-shoot offenses at the St. Louis School in Honolulu and the University of Hawaii.
Cal and Ron Lee installed the run-and-shoot offense at the St. Louis School then took their expertise to the University of Hawaii. The Lee brothers are disciples of the two foremost run-and-shoot practitioners — Mouse Davis and June Jones.
When Stutzmann was a wide receiver at Hawaii, Davis was his position coach while the Lee brothers were also on the staff of head coach June Jones.
After coaching stints at Western New Mexico then Emory & Henry, Stutzmann returned to his alma mater in 2018 as an offensive assistant working with the wide receivers. He worked for head coach Nick Rolovich, who brought the run-and-shoot offense back to Hawaii after it had been abandoned following the departure of Jones.
“Billy Ray is a really smart young man and a bright young star in this profession,” Niumatalolo told The Capital for an August 2019 article about Stutzmann. “This kid has been around great passing minds and knows all the ins and outs of this offense. He can work with the wideouts, help the quarterback with his reads and explain protections.”
Va’a Niumatalolo was hired by his father in 2020 to serve as assistant to the director of football operations. He helped director of football operations Brian Blick with supporting the coaching staff and directing off-field activities.
The younger Niumatalolo also helped coordinate daily operations, logistics and administration. After graduating from BYU, Va’a Niumatalolo worked as an offensive intern at Hawaii in 2018 and served as a graduate assistant in 2019.
Quarterback Competition
Sophomores Tai Lavatai and Xavier Arline remain locked in a tight battle to become the starting quarterback, with junior Maasai Maynor lurking close behind.
Lavatai and Airline have been sharing the first team practice repetitions. Maynor has mostly been working with the second unit. Niumatalolo has repeatedly stated he feels confident in all three leading Navy’s patented triple-option offense.
“They’re all good quarterbacks that bring different things to the table. I’m excited about all of them. They’re all playing well,” Niumatalolo said this week.
Niumatalolo has consistently compared the three candidates to Navy starting quarterbacks of the past. He likens Lavatai to Will Worth (2016), Arline to Malcolm Perry (2019) and Maynor to Ricky Dobbs (2009, 2010).
“All three of them remind me of past quarterbacks that have played well here,” he said. “Those three (Dobbs, Worth, Perry) could not have been more different, but they all ran our offense.”
Niumatalolo did indicate Navy would tweak the offense slightly to highlight the strengths and mask the weaknesses of each quarterback depending on who is in the game.
“You do what you do, but you might highlight some things more than others,” he said.
Niumatalolo told the media following Tuesday’s practice he will not publicly announce the starting quarterback.
“I’m not going to give Marshall any data. They’ll find out on game day,” he said.
Tama Tuitele Departs
Reports that inside linebacker Tama Tuitele has entered the NCAA transfer portal were confirmed on Monday as he was not in uniform or practicing. Tuitele has left the football program and is in the process of departing the Naval Academy.
Tuitele, who played in 14 games as a freshman and sophomore, was in a three-way battle for the starting job at the inside linebacker position known as WILL. Defensive coordinator Brian Newberry told The Capital he was “really, really pleased” with Tuitele’s play this preseason.
Newberry reacted to news of Tuitele’s intention to transfer following practice on Tuesday.
“Tama is a great kid, and we wish him all the best. He certainly helped our program, and we hate to see him go,” Newberry said. “That always catches you by surprise a little bit. Tama was having a great camp.”
Navy now needs to find a few more contributors at a position that previously had solid depth. Junior Terrell Adams was listed third on the depth chart at WILL going into August training camp, while sophomore Chaisen Buckner was No. 3 at the MIKE inside backer spot.
Inside linebackers coach P.J. Volker said Adams has been hurt and probably will not be ready for the Sept. 4 season opener against Marshall. Freshman Tyler Fletcher has been getting a lot of the third team repetitions at WILL and has been impressive, Volker said.
Volker said Buckner has shown improvement and is battling freshmen Marcus Bleazard and Kyle Jacob for the other two spots on the depth chart at MIKE.
Senior standout Diego Fagot is the starter at MIKE and likely will not come off the field much this season. However, Newberry noted that every inside linebacker needs to be able to play both positions.
“We feel good about a solid two-deep there now. It may be a three-man rotation; it may be a four-man rotation. We’re still trying to figure that out,” Newberry said.
Special Teams Update
Starting kicker Bijan Nichols has been wearing a red jersey and not participating in live kicking drills for most of preseason camp.
Nichols is entering his third season as the team’s top placekicker and is a proven performer. Niumatalolo said the coaching staff is simply being cautious with Nichols and making sure his leg is at full strength for the season opener.
“Bijan will be fine. We just have to be careful with him,” Niumatalolo said.
Sophomores Evan Warren and Kevin Thibodeaux have been doing most of the kicking when Navy conducts its field goal period at the end of each practice.
It appears the punting competition is wide-open with projected starter Ben Fee trying to fend off a handful of challengers. Last season, Fee shared punting duties with Daniel Davies and also served as Navy’s kickoff specialist.
Fee did not distinguish himself as a punter in 2020, averaging only 33.4 yards on nine boots. Davies, a junior who averaged 37.1 yards on 44 punts, does not appear to be in the mix at this time.
Sophomore Duke Pa’ane along with freshmen Kellen Grave de Peralta and Riley Riethman are challenging Fee. Navy ranked 114th nationally in net punting last season.
“I’ve been impressed with our punters,” Niumatalolo said.
Slotbacks Chance Warren and Daniel Jones are joined by wide receiver Mark Walker as candidates to handle punt and kickoff return duties.
CBS Sports Coming
CBS Sports announced Thursday it will broadcast its college football studio shows live from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 11. Host Adam Zucker, along with analysts Rick Neuheisel and Brian Jones, will be in Annapolis for the telecasts of College Football Today as well as the CBS Sports pregame, halftime and postgame studio shows.
Navy hosts service academy rival Air Force on Sept. 11 with CBS Sports providing the national telecast. Navy-Air Force, which is normally played the first weekend in October, was moved up a month to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attacks on the United States.
“We are very much looking forward to creating an amazing environment for CBS to telecast the events of this special day from Annapolis,” Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said. “It is a privilege for Navy to have this premier partnership with CBS Sports and their commitment to this coverage illustrates the mutual respect we appreciate so much.”