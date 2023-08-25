Navy football to unveil new offense during Saturday’s season opener against Notre Dame

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

DUBLIN — During his weekly news conference in South Bend, Indiana, last week, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman spoke at length about the difficulty of defending Navy’s triple-option offense.

Freeman was thrilled the Fighting Irish had an entire offseason to prepare for the unique attack as opposed to less than one week, which is normally the case. Navy and Notre Dame open the season at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Dublin.

“We’ve been able to prepare from spring ball to parts of summer to parts of fall camp and then, obviously, two weeks to prepare for just strictly Navy,” Freeman said. “It’s a tremendous advantage to play Navy the first game of the year because the preparation that entails getting ready for them has lengthened.”

Freeman noted that Navy has a new offensive coordinator in Grant Chesnut and said he and Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden studied considerable Kennesaw State tape to get a feel for what types of schemes he employs. Chesnut spent eight seasons as offensive coordinator at Kennesaw State.

Notre Dame’s defensive staff figures the 2023 Navy offense will likely resemble the triple-option system Chesnut oversaw at Kennesaw State.

“We have to watch Kennesaw State. That’s not what Navy did last year. We have to prepare for a lot of different things that we might see,” Freeman said.

As Lee Corso is famous for saying on “ESPN College GameDay”: Not so fast my friend.

“If you can take anything away from the Kennesaw film, maybe it’s Coach Chesnut’s personality and thought process in certain situations,” Navy coach Brian Newberry said. “Yes, they do have more time to prepare for us. Are they preparing for the right things will be the question that I pose.”

Chesnut played at Georgia Southern under Paul Johnson and comes from that coaching tree along with former Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo.

Most of the offensive assistants that worked for Johnson at Navy followed him to Georgia Tech. That included wide receivers coach Brian Bohannon, who would become the boss of Newberry and Chesnut at Kennesaw State.

However, Kennesaw State veered away from the Johnson version of triple-option offense in several ways. Bohannon and Chesnut introduced a quick passing game and routinely put the quarterback in shotgun formation.

Kennesaw threw 17.4 passes per game last season under Chesnut. Navy, on the other hand, has averaged 10 passing attempts or less in six of the last 10 seasons. That comparison suggests the Midshipmen will take to the air a lot more starting this season.

Navy has also added the tight end position to the offense, although at present all those on the depth chart are converted defenders. That would suggest the tight end remains more of a blocker like last season as opposed to a viable weapon in the passing game.

Chesnut said the offensive installation process has been ongoing since he arrived in Annapolis. It was accelerated during spring practice and continued to develop during preseason training camp. There are still more plays, packages and schemes in the arsenal for the future, but for now, the Mids will stick with what they know and do best.

“I feel really good about how the offensive has evolved. It’s been a work in progress,” Newberry said. “I had a vision for what I wanted it to look like and Grant Chesnut has brought an edge and a toughness to our offense along with some outside-the-box creativity to what we’re doing. I really love our plan right now and I think we’re giving our players a chance to be successful with what we’re doing.”

So what will Navy’s revamped offense look like in Saturday’s season opener? Newberry said the Midshipmen have “evolved” and has declared that “what we’re doing is different than anybody else in the country.”

Senior wide receiver and captain Jayden Umbarger said the offense has “some wrinkles” and expressed admiration for Chesnut’s penchant for “stringing plays together.” Chesnut said Navy needs to produce more explosive plays in order to sustain drives. That element was missing toward the end of the Niumatalolo era and fans were frustrated with the seemingly never-ending series of fullback dives and quarterback keepers.

“We want a good mix of ball control, but also creating explosive plays. Those create momentum and lead to points,” Chesnut said. “I think one of the great things about what we’re doing on offense now is that we have plays that are outside the option world. Some of the pass game plays we are implementing are more conventional.”

Last season, Navy only had 35 running plays that produced 15 yards or more. In 2019, when the Mids set the single-season school record for rushing yardage, they had 68. That offense was led by dynamic quarterback Malcolm Perry, featured explosive fullback Jamale Carothers and was powered by arguably the best offensive line in program history.

Chesnut said the buildout of the 2023 Navy offense was based entirely on the personnel presently available. This coaching staff hopes to create more position flexibility through the recruiting process, getting to the point wide receivers can function as slots and vice versa, “which allows us to have a lot of smoke and mirrors to keep people off balance,” Chesnut said.

Chesnut said Kennesaw State was “very much in what we call the veer series” in terms of the triple-option. Navy, by contrast, will be utilizing zone option blocking schemes and other elements Kennesaw did not.

“We’re doing a lot more here than we ever did at Kennesaw. We are in a lot of formations and we are implementing a lot of motions and movements,” Chesnut said. “You’re going to see some nuanced things that make us different from what other teams are doing. There are some things we’re doing in the under-center option world that no one else is doing.”

For instance, the Mids have been practicing playing at a higher offensive tempo at times. Navy still wants to dominate possession, but doing so doesn’t always mean operating at a methodical pace. Chesnut believes it is realistic for the offense to average 75 to 85 plays per game.

“We do want to control the clock and play complimentary football. Our job on offense is to get first downs, score touchdowns and hold onto the football, which keeps our defense off the field,” Chesnut said. “I think the average defense in college football plays between 80 and 100 snaps per game. So what I would tell you is that I would like our defense to average around 50 plays per game.”

Navy’s revamped offense will no doubt develop as the season progresses and certainly will not be fully polished in the opener. Newberry is hopeful the Midshipmen can execute the new system well enough to sustain drives and noted it’s imperative to get off to a fast start and not fall behind on the scoreboard to the heavily favored Fighting Irish.

That could mean the multi-faceted passing attack the coaching staff has implemented may not be fully implemented in this game.

“I think the important thing is to keep the chains moving and protect the ball. We may have to grind it out a little bit. We have to be patient and peck away. We can’t beat ourselves and get behind the sticks,” Newberry said. “We’ll have to execute really well to have those 10-, 12-, 14-play drives. If we can sprinkle in some explosive plays as well that would be great. It’s hard to simulate what we do schematically and the speed at which we do it.”