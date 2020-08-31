Billy Honaker, Cameron Kinley and Jackson Perkins named Navy football 2020 captains

Navy football has chosen an unassuming offensive lineman from Texas, a tenacious defensive end from Illinois and a charismatic cornerback from Tennessee as its 2020 captains.
Coach Ken Niumatalolo announced the tri-captains Monday during an virtual news conference, calling seniors Billy Honaker, Cameron Kinley and Jackson Perkins a “great representation of our team.”
“They’re all great young men both on and off the field. All of them embody who we are as a football program,” Niumatalolo said. “Any time we’ve had success as a team, we’ve had great leadership from our captains and the entire senior class.”
Honaker emerged as a force along the offensive line in 2019, starting all 13 games as right tackle and grading out highly. The 6-foot-3, 282-pound product of Schertz, Texas, combined superb athleticism with tremendous toughness en route to earning second-team All-American Athletic Conference honors.
Niumatalolo described Honaker as a “hard worker and tough kid.”
“Billy doesn’t say much, but when he speaks, people listen,” Niumatalolo said. “When Billy says something at practice, everyone’s ears perk up. He has so much respect on our team because of who he is and how he works.”
Perkins started all 10 games in which he played last season, putting forth some impressive performances at the defensive end position. The 6-foot-6, 257-pound prospect from Barrington, Illinois, recorded 24 tackles (four for loss) and a sack despite sitting out three games with an injury.
Described by Niumatalolo as “long and rangy,” Perkins will switch to defensive tackle in Navy’s 3-4 alignment this season. His height and wingspan were a factor in pass defense in 2019 as he was credited with two pass breakups and an interception.
“Jackson is just a humble kid. As a young player, he kept his mouth shut and worked really hard,” Niumatalolo said. “I think the guys respect Jackson because of his quiet leadership.”
Niumatalolo called Perkins, who plays multiple musical instruments and is an annual star of the Navy football talent show, “a fun-loving guy with a great personality.”
It was no surprise that teammates voted Kinley as one of the tri-captains. The Memphis native is the Class of 2021 president at the Naval Academy and boasts a 3.2 cumulative GPA as a political science major. The 6-foot-2, 204-pound player started all 13 games at cornerback a year ago and totaled 38 tackles and five pass breakups.
Kinley is the first Navy football player to serve as senior class president since at least the 1980s, a source of pride for the entire program.
“I think it speaks volumes about Cam and the type of person he is. He comes from a great family and they raised a wonderful young man,” Niumatalolo said after Kinley was promoted to president after previously holding the office of vice president. “It’s also a pretty big honor for our football team.”
Navy football selected four captains (two offense, two defense) for the 2019 season. It marked the first time in program history there had been more than three captains. Niumatalolo said with a vote of three, “there’s always going to be a tiebreaker.”
Had Navy chosen a second offensive captain, it likely would have been slotback Myles Fells. Niumatalolo, offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper and several teammates have praised the leadership of Fells, a vocal member of the Navy Football Players Council for Racial Equality.
“Myles will always be one of our leaders. That will never change. People have a ton of respect for him,” Niumatalolo said.
Navy only had one captain from 1879 through 1973. In 1974, the second season under legendary head coach George Welsh, the Midshipmen chose co-captains. That started a tradition of having two captains (one offensive, one defensive), which remained in place until last season.
This marks just the second time in Navy football history there have been tri-captains with the only other occasion coming in 1992 when Chad Chatlos, Eric McGowan and Steve Palmer held the roles for coach George Chaump.