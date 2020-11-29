Tim Schwartz: Navy quarterback situation continues to be a problem without an answer | COMMENTARY

Arline, recruited to the Naval Academy as a lacrosse player, in his limited action clearly brought an element to the offense that has been missing: the threat to run. Neither Goslin nor Morris have kept defenses honest with their legs but Arline displayed his athleticism in a promising fourth-quarter drive with gains of 4 and 8 yards on back-to-back plays on third and fourth downs to move the chains. Unfortunately for the Mids, Bijan Nichols missed a 45-yard field-goal attempt that would’ve tied the game.