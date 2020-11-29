Tim Schwartz: Navy quarterback situation continues to be a problem without an answer | COMMENTARY

Tyger Goslin finally got another opportunity to be Navy’s starting quarterback Saturday night against Memphis. The junior from Moorpark, California, who started at Air Force earlier this season clearly made an impression on the coaching staff during the four weeks since the Midshipmen last took the field against SMU on Halloween, a game in which Goslin came on in relief of senior Dalen Morris and threw a pair of touchdowns in mop-up duty of a lopsided defeat.
But on a night when Navy’s defense played by far its best game against an explosive offense led by experienced quarterback Brady White, Goslin squandered his chance to solidify himself as the unquestioned starter for next week against Tulsa and for the rivalry game with Army on Dec. 12.
Goslin was replaced at quarterback with 3:56 left in the third quarter, not by Morris but by plebe Xavier Arline, who soon fumbled on the quarterback-center exchange, resulting in a turnover that led to the go-ahead field goal by the Tigers early in the fourth quarter.
Fittingly for this 2020 campaign, Morris came on to play the final 12 seconds as Navy needed his strong arm to have any chance of a miraculous comeback. It wasn’t to be, as Navy fell to Memphis, 10-7, to drop to 3-5.
The quarterback position has been an ongoing conundrum for a Midshipmen team that has played at least two quarterbacks in six of their eight games. With at least two games left against Tulsa and archrival Army, there seems to be nobody left to which to turn.
Arline, recruited to the Naval Academy as a lacrosse player, in his limited action clearly brought an element to the offense that has been missing: the threat to run. Neither Goslin nor Morris have kept defenses honest with their legs but Arline displayed his athleticism in a promising fourth-quarter drive with gains of 4 and 8 yards on back-to-back plays on third and fourth downs to move the chains. Unfortunately for the Mids, Bijan Nichols missed a 45-yard field-goal attempt that would’ve tied the game.
“We were sputtering on offense,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said of making the switch to Arline. “I felt like maybe, see what happens, get a little spark. Our defense was playing lights out, kept giving us opportunities and we couldn’t capitalize. It was, ‘hey, let’s try to do something to get a spark.’ ”
The offense with Goslin had its moments — just as it did with Morris under center in his six starts — but Goslin did not operate the triple option any better. The slotbacks, a staple in the offense were again essentially nonexistent, as they have been all season. Fullback Nelson Smith and his sidekick Jarome Carothers have been the only reliable cogs, a trend that continued.
Goslin completed just one of his first five pass attempts, albeit a key one that went for 23 yards to Mark Walker a play after a fake punt galvanized the offense. Smith capped the drive with a 22-yard touchdown run up the middle.
A 41-yard catch and run to slotback Chance Warren set up Navy in the red zone with a chance to take the lead inside the final two minutes of the first half, but the drive ended when Goslin forced a throw over the middle that was intercepted by Quindell Johnson.
Those watching on television saw Niumatalolo’s reaction to the play. Postgame, he reiterated that feeling and twice reflected on the importance of that interception.
“The turnover at the end of the half, that was a killer,” Niumatalolo said. “We could’ve went up 10-7, so we can’t do that. We can’t turn the ball over and, like I said, it’s just frustrating.”
One has to think the 13th-year head coach factored that pick into his decision to go with Arline later in the game. Goslin finished completing 3 of 9 passes for 73 yards and a pick to go with just 3 yards on five carries.
The inability to get the slotbacks involved might be the biggest reason the offense looks stale and inefficient. Like Morris, Goslin often hesitated to attack the defense and make split-second decisions of whether to keep or pitch the ball. It’s allowed defenses to key between the tackles instead of playing sideline to sideline.
Niumatalolo credited Memphis for its speed on defense and stuffing the few plays Navy did run to the outside with the slotbacks.
“We did get some opportunities out there,” he said. “We’d like to have got more out of it, but we didn’t.”
As fans of the professional football team in Washington know all too well, when you have three quarterbacks, you really have none. Navy had nearly a month to figure out its quarterback situation. In 60 minutes Saturday night, it looks as if the Mids are back where they started: without a sure thing.