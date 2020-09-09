Navy football will begin full-contact practicing in wake of blowout loss to BYU

Navy football’s days of blocking bags and tackling doughnuts are over.
In the wake of Monday night’s 55-3 beatdown at the hands of Brigham Young University, coach Ken Niumatalolo has decided Navy will start practicing live in preparation for its American Athletic Conference opener at Tulane on Sept. 19.
“We’re going to practice normally. Touch football is over. Hitting bags is over,” Niumatalolo declared during a virtual news conference Wednesday afternoon.
Niumatalolo spoke to medical professionals at the Naval Academy to get their opinion about holding live practices. Since the season has started, Navy football will now test twice a week, and that factored into the 13th-year head coach’s decision.
“I feel safe that we can go back to practicing the way we normally do,” he said. “I feel better about being able to press forward with twice-a-week testing.”
Niumatalolo notified the Navy players during a team meeting and once again gave anyone with concerns the chance to opt out.
“I talked to our team today to make sure everyone is comfortable with that. I don’t want to force anybody,” he said.
Niumatalolo used the analogy of baking a cake and not using some of the key ingredients. He acknowledged live contact during practice is crucial to preparing for a regular-season football game.
“We skipped those kinds of things and our cake was flat. This is a contact sport and you can’t skip it,” he said.
Niumatalolo has been coaching college football since 1990 and knows well what it takes to prepare a team for a season. The 55-year-old mentor knew there was a risk to holding no-contact practices. Throughout August training camp, Navy’s front-line offense and defense never scrimmaged at full speed.
“I knew the risks of what you would look like if you didn’t practice normally. I knew it was a bad formula for getting a team ready. You’re kind of crossing your fingers,” Niumatalolo admitted. “I was hoping for a miracle that maybe we could practice this way and still be ready for football.”
Niumatalolo confirmed that several assistants expressed concerns about the philosophy. Defensive coordinator Brian Newberry was worried about Navy’s tackling ability. Running game coordinator Ashley Ingram wondered if the offensive line would come off the ball with the tenacious physicality it has become known for. Niumatalolo said the staff “had long discussions" about it.
Niumatalolo weighed the football preparation aspect against the chance of having positive tests for coronavirus that triggered contact-tracing protocols and prevented several starters from playing in the season opener.
“I was going to err on the side of protecting our players. I know the fans don’t want to hear that,” said Niumatalolo, noting the death of offensive lineman David Forney from cardiac arrest last February weighed on his mind.
“If I had to do it again, I would probably do it the same way. You’re a football coach, but you’re in charge of people’s lives, too. We just buried one of our players a couple months ago,” he said.
Niumatalolo realized early in Monday night’s game that he had made a major mistake.
“As the first few plays happened, I was like ‘Yikes!’ We were moving at two different speeds,” he said of BYU and Navy. “They looked like they were playing a game. We looked like we were playing our first scrimmage. They were a team you could tell had been playing and practicing normal, we looked like a team having its first live interaction.”
BYU dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in out-gaining Navy 580-149 in the most lopsided defeat in the Niumatalolo era and worst for Navy since 2001, which was the last season under coach Charlie Weatherbie.
Niumatalolo said “it was your worst nightmare.”
“We’ve never lost like that at home. We’ve never lost like that to anybody since I’ve been coaching,” he added. “There was a high likelihood that would happen without hitting or doing anything live. I knew that and still made that decision.”
In the aftermath, Niumatalolo felt a twinge of guilt for putting his players in that position. Nobody pointed the finger at the head coach for the ugly loss, but it was obvious to all the preseason practice approach was the culprit.
“I know our team is definitely frustrated. To get beat like that at home … I was sad for our players because nobody wants to experience that. I was sad to see our Navy football team go out and play like that. I was sad because I know that’s not us,” Niumatalolo said.
During Tuesday’s team meeting, the players were of the mindset to put the BYU blowout behind and move forward. Niumatalolo was impressed by the resilient nature of his troops.
Niumatalolo’s decision to eliminate contact and to implement other safety measures, such as allowing only 15 players at a time to use the locker room, was a success from a safety standpoint. Navy football tested regularly for COVID-19 and had zero positive results, the coach confirmed Wednesday.
“We’re probably the cleanest team in the country," Niumatalolo said. "Unfortunately, we suck at football right now. How could you be a good football team if you don’t practice live?”
It is now a blessing in disguise the Patriot League canceled fall sports because Navy will not play Lafayette this Saturday as originally scheduled. That gives the Midshipmen two weeks to prepare for a road game against Tulane.
“I feel good about the extra time we have to prepare football-wise. I feel like we can do football stuff now and keep our guys safe,” Niumatalolo said. “Obviously, there’s a lot of room for improvement. We have to play better, but we have to allow our guys to play better by preparing better. The silver lining for me is we can play football now.”
Navy has basically lost a month’s worth of physical preparation after having spring football practice canceled because of the pandemic. To make up for lost time, Niumatalolo said the Midshipmen would hit more during the regular season than they normally would.
“We have to speed up some stuff because we didn’t have spring ball or tackle in camp,” he said. “We’ll definitely make way more improvement now that we get to have real football practice. We’re going to push the envelope a little bit with some of the things we do.”
However, Niumatalolo made clear he would not go overboard in trying to toughen up the team in short order.
“We have to be careful, too. We’re not talking about old-school Oklahoma drills for two hours,” he said. “We’re just going to practice the way normally do; The way we know we can get a football team ready.”