Navy football sophomore linebacker Luke Pirris has come out of nowhere to become a big-time playmaker

Navy football linebacker Luke Pirris reacts after recovering a fumble during a game against South Florida. Pirris took over as starting raider in place of an injured Jordan Sanders and impressed so much, he's held on to the starting job. (courtesy of Navy Athletics)

When starting raider Jordan Sanders went down with an injury early in the South Florida game, Navy football turned to an inexperienced sophomore still learning how to play the hybrid outside linebacker position.

Luke Pirris has proven to be such a remarkable revelation and played so well in two games in relief of Sanders that he has taken over as the starter at raider.

Pirris has been incredibly productive and already ranks among the team leaders with 27 tackles. The youngster has emerged as a real playmaker with a penchant for wreaking havoc in opposing backfields.

Pirris is second on the squad with 4 ½ tackles for loss and tied for second with three sacks. The long, lean Florida native also has three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

“When Jordan went down, Luke had to come in and play a bunch of meaningful snaps and did a great job,” Navy coach Brian Newberry said of Pirris following the South Florida game. “He plays our style of football. He flies around, he’s fearless and he’s physical.”

Navy defensive coordinator P.J. Volker said Sanders was injured by a late hit along the sideline during a special teams play. Pirris played the better part of three quarters against USF and showed up big-time with six tackles (five solo, 2 ½ for loss), a sack, a quarterback hurry and a fumble recovery.

“Luke really came out there and played some doggone good football. It was great to see him perform at that level,” Volker said. “Everyone in the building was excited for Luke to get his opportunity because he’s worked very hard and made huge improvement since this time last year.”

At this time last year, Pirris was a plebe playing the striker position on scout team. He caught the attention of the coaching staff in practice and while playing in junior varsity games, earning a promotion to the travel squad. He wound up playing one play against Tulsa.

Pirris was moved to raider prior to spring camp and needed as many practice repetitions as possible to make the adjustment. In Navy’s defense, the raider is very much like a stand-up defensive end and is primarily expected to set the edge on running plays and pressure the quarterback on passing plays.

“Obviously, there was a learning curve at first. It’s a different position so there were some things I had to pick up and learn about playing raider. I thought I was able to make the transition pretty fast,” Pirris said. “This spring was huge just as far as learning a new position, but I feel like fall camp is really when I started to pick things up and blossom into the player I am right now.”

Navy defensive end Eavan Gibbons (11) and linebacker Luke Pirris (35) react to an incomplete pass on fourth down at the end of the game against North Texas. (Terrance Williams/Capital Gazette)

Pirris emerged from plebe summer weighing only 200 pounds and was unable to regain much weight during the season. Summer workouts under the direction of new Navy football strength and conditioning coordinator Jim Kiritsy were critical.

Pirris added weight and strength and is currently playing at around 212 pounds. Newberry and Volker are hopeful he can eventually carry closer to 225 pounds on his 6-foot-4 frame.

“I’d love to have 15 or 20 more pounds on Luke right now. It would help tremendously,” Newberry said.

Newberry noted that Pirris and Sanders (6-5, 227) fit the mold for the type of player the current coaching staff is recruiting for the raider position. Both were standout high school basketball players and that is no coincidence as the Midshipmen are looking for athletes with that type of frame and athleticism.

“You want guys who are 6-foot-3 plus, long and with the athletic ability to rush the quarterback or drop into coverage. They also have to be big and physical enough to take on blocks in the running game,” Newberry said.

Pirris is one of five basketball players in Ponte Vedra High history to score 1,000 points or more and helped lead the school to the state championship game as a senior. His high school basketball coach was Kevin Whirity, a 2003 academy graduate who played varsity basketball for Navy.

“Coach Whirity was a big influence on my decision to come to Navy,” said Pirris, who was also recruited by Army and Air Force.

Pirris comes from an athletic family as his father (John) was a varsity wrestler at Notre Dame, while two brothers (Nick, JD) played football at Mercer.

Pirris made his first career start against North Texas and showed the previous Saturday’s performance was no fluke. Getting first team repetitions for a full week of practice made a difference as he established a career-high with nine tackles (seven solo, one for loss) and notched another sack.

It was essentially a strip sack with Pirris blindsiding quarterback Chandler Rogers and forcing a fumble that was recovered by inside linebacker Colin Ramos at the 21-yard line to set up a touchdown that put Navy ahead to stay.

Newberry called it the most critical play of the game. Pirris also recovered a fumble after fellow outside linebacker Xavier McDonald drilled Rogers and knocked the ball loose.

“I don’t know when was the last time we had that kind of production out of that position,” Newberry said the following week.

That virtuoso performance earned Pirris the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week honor. He was also named the DC Touchdown Club Washington Metro College Player of the Week.

Volker was impressed that Pirris worked even harder in practice the following week despite that recognition. Sanders had returned from the injury and Pirris acted as though he was playing for a spot on the depth chart.

“You get those accolades as a sophomore and it can get to your head. Luke came back hungry for more and has really gotten after it in practice this week,” Volker said. “I’ve just been really impressed with his work ethic and approach. I think you’re just seeing the tip of the iceberg of the type of player he’s going to be moving forward.”

Pirris played sparingly as part of Navy’s dime package through three games. He went from getting just 10 snaps on defense per game to playing 70 as the starter.

“I got a huge opportunity and took advantage of it,” Pirris said. “This entire season I’ve practiced as if I was the starter. That’s kind of our mantra because whenever your time comes you have to be ready to go.”

Navy outside linebackers coach Ricky Brown was not surprised to discover Pirris was ready for prime time because he’d been seeing signs during practice.

“We would not have put Luke out there in games if he had not already shown it in practice,” Brown said. “Luke brings it every day in practice and gets upset whenever he makes mistakes. He has shown great attention to detail and asks great questions in meetings. You can tell he really cares about football and his teammates.”

Now Pirris is set to start the biggest game of his career. He’s recorded sacks in three straight games and hopes to keep that streak alive against Air Force. As a high school senior, Pirris remembers watching the Air Force at Navy game held in Annapolis on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

“To be part of this game and actually play in it will be an incredible experience,” Pirris said. “Everyone knows about the Navy-Air Force rivalry and everyone at the academy rallies around this game.”