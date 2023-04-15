Ivin Jasper happy to still be with Navy football as offensive assistant: ‘I’m excited about where I’m at’

Ivin Jasper has dealt with a lot of change since mid-December.

It all started with the shock of learning Ken Niumatalolo had been abruptly fired after 15 years as Navy football coach. In the days and weeks that followed, Jasper, Navy’s quarterbacks coach, had to worry about his own job security and what would happen next in a coaching career that began in 1995.

No member of the Navy coaching staff knew Niumatalolo better than Jasper as the two played football together at the University of Hawaii. They both played quarterback and got into coaching as graduate assistants at their alma mater working under offensive coordinator Paul Johnson.

Both were hired as assistants under Johnson at Navy in 2002, and when Johnson left Navy for Georgia Tech, Niumatalolo was promoted to replace him and promptly named Jasper offensive coordinator. Together, they developed record-setting offenses that helped the Midshipmen post winning records in 10 of 12 seasons from 2008 through 2019.

However, Navy football trended in the wrong direction toward the end of Niumatalolo’s tenure, enduring losing records in four of five seasons. Jasper hated to see his close friend dismissed, but knows the reality of college football.

“It was definitely tough. You just never thought you’d see that day. I never imagined there would be a day when Niumat wasn’t here,” Jasper said last week. “This is a bottom-line profession. There’s no gray area. It’s win or lose and you have to produce. It was definitely a difficult time.”

Navy Ivan Jasper is shown working with the team at practice while serving as offensive coordinator before the 2021 season. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Jasper himself had been fired in the locker room by athletic director Chet Gladchuk. It happened in the wake of an ugly 23-3 loss to Air Force on Sept. 11, 2021. The Midshipmen managed just six first downs and 68 yards of total offense.

Gladchuk held Jasper responsible for the poor performance, but Niumatalolo intervened the following day and cooler heads prevailed. Jasper was retained as quarterbacks coach, but stripped of the offensive coordinator title.

Truth be told, Jasper had not been the in-game play caller since the start of the 2019 season when Niumatalolo took over those duties.

Considering the history, it was somewhat surprising that Jasper was one of three offensive assistants retained by new head coach Brian Newberry. However, the decision also made a lot of sense since Jasper is widely considered one of the finest option quarterback coaches in college football history.

“First off, I’m excited about where I’m at,” said Jasper, who enters his 24th season at Navy and 22nd as quarterbacks coach. “This could have been very different. I’m very blessed and fortunate to have been here for so long. I thank Coach Newberry for giving me the opportunity to stay on.”

Under Newberry and newly hired offensive coordinator Grant Chesnut, Jasper is also being asked to coach the fullbacks in addition to the quarterbacks. He handled both positions during a three-year tenure at Georgia Southern and also for a few seasons after returning to Navy.

“Initially at Navy, the quarterbacks and fullbacks met in the same room,” Jasper said. “I’ve coached the quarterbacks and fullbacks before. It’s not something that is taxing or hard for me. I just have to get back to watching both positions in practice.

“I think the biggest thing is having one voice. Those two positions go together, so it’s important to hear each other’s coaching points. The mesh point is so important in what we do that Coach Newberry wanted one voice. I agree with that and support that.”

In triple-option football, the mesh is when the quarterback puts the ball in the belly of the fullback for an instant while making his reads. It takes hundreds and hundreds of repetitions to get the chemistry down so both players know if the quarterback is going to give the ball to the fullback or pull it.

“The fullbacks have to understand what the quarterback is dealing with. How it’s important for them to make the quarterback’s job a lot easier. They have to be consistent with hitting the mesh at full speed, power and great pad level,” Jasper said. “Also, the quarterbacks have to be fundamentally sound with their footwork and where the mesh point is. They can’t be moving it around.”

Jasper has created a tradition of ordering pizza for his position group during lunch-hour meetings. This spring, that has meant feeding as many as 13 people. “It’s a lot more money out of my pocket,” he said with a chuckle.

After serving 11 seasons as Navy’s offensive coordinator, Jasper is perfectly content to help Chesnut install his vision of triple-option football. Chesnut spent nine seasons in the same role at Kennesaw State and has brought many fresh ideas to Annapolis.

“Grant Chesnut comes in with a lot of energy and a new system and we’re all excited about it,” Jasper said. “I told [Chesnut] that I’m 100% behind you and will support whatever you want to do. My job is to help Coach Newberry be successful as a head coach and help Grant Chesnut be successful as an offensive coordinator.”

Daba Fofana had a breakout season in 2022, starting seven games and leading Navy with 769 rushing yards and six touchdowns. An undersized fullback at 5-foot-8 and 205 pounds, Fofana ran for a career-high 159 yards against Tulsa, then added 133 and 114, respectively, in back-to-back games versus Notre Dame and Central Florida.

Fofana said his goal this spring is to improve his vision while running and his pass protection skills, while learning Chesnut’s new blocking schemes. Jasper is holding the Georgia native to a high standard during camp.

“Daba is having a solid spring, although I do expect more out of him. There have been some days when he’s missed reads,” said Jasper, who praised Fofana for being detail-oriented. “He’s had some ups and downs this spring. I’d like to see him be more consistent.”

Anton Hall, who started three games at fullback and finished with 390 rushing yards, has been switched to slotback. That leaves Logan Point as the only other fullback who has carried the ball in a game, having run for 138 yards on 33 attempts last season. Jasper said Point needs to become a more physical runner between the tackles.

Fofana and Point, who will both be juniors this coming season, are being pushed by a talented crop of plebes with Alex Tecza and Shane Reynolds leading the way. Tecza, who rushed for 2,085 yards and 26 touchdowns as a senior at Lebanon High in Pennsylvania, has broken several long runs during spring drills.

“He’s a hard-nosed kid who runs really well,” Jasper said of Tecza. “Out of all those guys, I’d say he’s been playing the best and most consistent.”

Reynolds is another Pennsylvania product and has surprising speed at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds. During offseason testing, the Garnet Valley High graduate caught the coaching staff’s eye by posting impressive times in the short sprints.

“That kid has all the tools. He’s powerful, explosive and has a really fast 10-yard burst,” Jasper said. “[Reynolds] needs to translate those abilities to the football field. Right now, I’m not seeing him go from his stance to the line of scrimmage the way I expect. It’s my job to get him to play a lot faster.”

Fofana likes the potential of the two plebes, describing Tecza as “really fast and an electric guy” and Reynolds as “a huge bruiser who can drive a pile.” Chesnut has talked about using the fullbacks in the screen game and finding other ways to get them the ball.

“We’re going to have a more versatile role and be able to do a lot more different things, which is exciting,” he said.