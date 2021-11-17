Smarter than most: Navy fullback Isaac Ruoss carries a 3.87 cumulative GPA as a quantitative economics major

Navy football’s traveling party departed Annapolis on a Thursday to travel to Tulsa for a Friday night game.
There was some confusion that week about whether the football players would need to attend a Thursday morning class before boarding buses for the trip to BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.
Starting fullback Isaac Ruoss was beside himself because he had already emailed the professor of that specific class stating he would not be able to take an exam being administered that Thursday and arranging a makeup session the following week.
“Isaac was all bent out of shape that he might have to take that test because he was under the impression he did not need to go to that class,” Navy fullbacks coach Jason MacDonald said. “It just shows you the type of student he is because that was the No. 1 thing on his mind.”
Academics are extremely important to Ruoss, who boasts a 3.87 cumulative GPA as a quantitative economics major at the Naval Academy. The Pennsylvania native received an “A” grade in every class but four through six semesters, a remarkable achievement at such a challenging institution.
However, Ruoss is still salty about the four “B” grades he got and noted that two came during the fall semester of plebe year.
“It was humbling coming in and getting two Bs,” he said. “Most recent one was supposed to be the easiest class I was taking, so that was kind of upsetting.”
Ruoss was a semifinalist for the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy that was established in 1990 and has been presented annually by the National Football Foundation. Also known as the “Academic Heisman,” the trophy is awarded to the college football player who exhibits the best combination of academics, community service and on-field performance.
Players nominated by their schools for the Campbell Trophy must be in their final year of eligibility, have a GPA of 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, demonstrate outstanding football ability as a starter or significant contributor and display strong leadership and citizenship.
“I’m obviously very proud of being the one person representing the Naval Academy. It’s definitely a huge honor,” Ruoss said of the Campbell Trophy nomination.
MacDonald called the sterling academic credentials of Ruoss “a great example” to every member of the Navy football program. Playing Division I football requires a significant time commitment and makes it more difficult to excel at the academic and military requirements of the academy.
“Isaac is an outstanding football player who is also a leader in the hall and in the classroom,” MacDonald said. “If my sons grow up like Isaac Ruoss, then I’ve been a successful father.”
Ruoss chose quantitative economics as a major at the suggestion of his parents, who thought he could become a successful financial advisor. Ruoss is not sure what profession he will pursue after a career as a Marine Corps pilot but figures a solid understanding of finance will be “useful in my everyday life.”
Truth be told, Ruoss is so smart he could have excelled at any number of majors. He was a 4.0 student from start to finish at Governor Mifflin High and is a go-to source for teammates needing assistance with various subjects.
“We were roommates over quarantine, and he was helping me out with sea navigation,” senior fullback Jams Harris II said. “I’m going SWO [surface warfare officer] and he knew that material better than me.”
While blessed with natural intelligence, Ruoss does not have the gift of gab. He is a man of very few words. Harris, who is as close to Ruoss as anyone on the Navy football team and, said his friend isn’t the type to start a conversation.
“Isaac is definitely not the most outspoken guy. I mean, he’s not going to come up and start talking to you,” Harris said. “Once you get to know him, he opens up some more.”
MacDonald seconded that assessment of Ruoss, saying “you don’t get much out of him from an emotional standpoint.”
“Isaac is a very quiet guy who does his talking with his actions on the field,” MacDonald said.
Ruoss set single-season school rushing records with 1,789 yards and 29 touchdowns as a senior at Governor Mifflin, which employs a triple-option offense similar to that of Navy. He ran for 205 yards and six touchdowns against William Penn to help the Mustangs reach the District 3 Class 5A championship game.
Ruoss, who was named Berks County Back of the Year and first team All-State, was also recruited by Army and Air Force but ultimately chose Navy over Yale of the Ivy League.
After serving on the scout team as a freshman, Ruoss moved up the depth chart as a sophomore and was the backup behind starter Nelson Smith early on. It didn’t last long as sophomore Jamale Carothers caught the coaching staff’s attention during practice and soon leapfrogged both Ruoss and Smith to take over as the starter.
Carothers finished as the team’s second-leading rusher during the 2019 season with 734 yards and 14 touchdowns in 10 games. However, Ruoss flashed his potential by running for 44 yards on nine carries during the second half of a blowout loss to Notre Dame.
With Carothers and Smith entrenched as the top two fullbacks, Ruoss did not get a single carry as a junior. He was a good soldier by serving on the punt return, kickoff and kickoff return teams.
“I played no offense my junior year, which was disappointing,” he said. “You just have to find a way to do whatever you can to help out the team.”
That is why this season has been so sweet for Ruoss, who has been atop the depth chart throughout and leads Navy with 510 rushing yards. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound fullback has been dropped for a loss only once on his team-high 133 carries.
“I’m enjoying every minute of this season. This is what you dream of when you come here – being the starter,” Ruoss said. “It’s finally happening, and I appreciate every moment.”
Ruoss ran for 73 yards on 22 carries against Notre Dame on a day Navy got nothing else going on the ground. It was a testament to the superb vision and footwork of the savvy senior that he managed to find running room versus a Fighting Irish defense that dominated at the point of attack.
“I think Isaac’s strength is that he sees it very well,” MacDonald said. “He’s also tough as nails and runs really hard.”
Perseverance is another word that immediately comes to mind whenever MacDonald thinks about Ruoss, who had to wait until senior season for a chance to shine. Making matters tougher was the fact Ruoss was on the cusp as a sophomore.
“I would say Isaac is your quintessential Navy football player. He comes to work every day, does whatever is asked and doesn’t complain,” MacDonald said. “Isaac comes from a family that is tough as nails and you can tell they raised him right. He has done nothing but work his tail off to get where he is today.”
Ruoss says he learned the values of discipline, toughness and work ethic from his father Joel, who works as a furnace operator at a titanium plant near their home in Mohnton, Pennsylvania — located about a half hour outside Harrisburg.
Harris realized quickly that Ruoss was “just different from everyone else.” Over the past fours, Harris has seen first-hand the toughness of his classmate, who has routinely played through injuries.
“Isaac is a hard-working guy who is well-balanced in every aspect of his life,” he said.
Service selection at the Naval Academy is Thursday and Ruoss is hoping to receive Marine Corps Pilot as an assignment. He hopes to one day fly the F-35 Lightning — a single-seat, single-engine, all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft.
“I really like the mentality the Marines have and feel it fits me better as a person,” Ruoss said when asked why he didn’t choose Navy pilot. “I also think the Marines have cooler platforms to fly.”
