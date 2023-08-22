Navy football players Colin O’Connor, DJ Donovan have deep ancestral ties to Ireland, are excited to play Notre Dame in Dublin

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Navy football players Colin O'Connor, left, and DJ Donovan are both of Irish heritage, and both are relishing the chance to play Notre Dame on Saturday in Dublin.

The Naval Academy Alumni Association and Foundation has implemented a “We’re More Irish” campaign for fans going to Dublin for the season opener against Notre Dame.

Notre Dame is the nation’s foremost Catholic university and goes by the nickname of the Fighting Irish. However, the Alumni Association is pointing out that, from Commander John Barry to John F. Kennedy, there is a deep history of Irish heritage in the United States Navy.

The “We’re More Irish” slogan may be true for Navy football players. Safety Colin O’Connor and tight end DJ Donovan are descendants of Irish immigrants and both will have a large contingent of family members in attendance for Saturday’s game at Aviva Stadium.

All four of O’Connor’s great-grandparents were born in the Dublin area and eventually emigrated to America. Both great-grandfathers, Patrick Joseph O’Connor and Patrick Joseph Murphy, arrived in the United States in the early 1900s and settled in the New York City area.

O’Connor’s parents will spearhead a traveling party of about a dozen relatives to Dublin this week.

“There is a lot of Irish heritage and culture in our family. It has been passed down to me, so this game means a lot personally,” O’Connor said.

Donovan’s great-grandfather was born April 24, 1910, in Castleisland, County Kerry, Ireland. Daniel Donovan was one of 12 siblings who grew up in a tiny, two-room farmhouse with no electricity or running water. All the children were sent out to work on farms in the region to help the family survive.

Meanwhile, Donovan’s great-grandmother, Margaret Mohan, was born in Tipperary, Ireland, in 1916. She came from a family of a bit more means.

Daniel Donovan traveled to America aboard the Cunard Liner Scythia, arriving in New York City in 1929 at the age of 19. Margaret Mohan made port in Boston a few years later, but wound up meeting Donovan at an Irish dance in New York City.

Approximately 25 members of Donovan’s family will attend the game and visit their ancestral homeland. They plan to visit the farm where his great-grandfather grew up.

“Playing Notre Dame in Ireland means a lot to me and my family,” Donovan said. I’m really pumped to be going to Dublin. I’m going to soak up the experience as much as possible. I don’t know how much sightseeing we’re going to do, but it will be cool just to be over there.”

Land of opportunity

Donovan’s father has fond memories of his grandfather, recalling that he had a very heavy brogue.

“It took a long time for us kids to even understand him because of the Irish accent,” Dan Donovan said. “He would tell stories of what it was like growing up poor as one of 12 children. My grandfather didn’t wear shoes until he was 9 years old.”

After settling in the Bronx borough of New York City, the Donovan family lived in an apartment as big as their farmhouse in Ireland with the added perks of a bathroom with toilet and shower along with lights and other items powered by electricity.

“They thought it was the end all, be all. It was the American dream and they instilled that sense of appreciation in their children and grandchildren,” Dan said. “They believed this was the land of opportunity, which it was.”

When Dan was a child, his grandfather used to sing “Danny Boy,” the song set to the traditional Irish melody of “Londonderry Air,” to him. That tradition was passed down and when DJ was a baby, his grandfather did the same.

That would be the elder Dan Donovan, who is now 80 years old and will make the trip to Ireland even though traveling is not easy for him at this point. His sister and her family, many of whom are Notre Dame graduates, are also coming.

“We are all meeting up at the family farm in Castleisland,” said Dan Donovan, who has never been to Ireland and is looking forward to seeing where his grandfather grew up. “We are then doing a big family dinner in Dublin then going to the big game. We are all very proud of the work that DJ has put in to get to this point and the fact he will be playing against Notre Dame.”

Dan Donovan played football at Iona, but insists his son is the better overall athlete. DJ Donovan starred in three sports (football, wrestling, lacrosse) at Danbury High in Connecticut and was recruited by Navy to play the hybrid outside linebacker position known as raider. He was one of several players moved from defense to tight end when the Midshipmen introduced that position into the offense last season.

DJ Donovan grew up rooting for Notre Dame. However, Donovan’s allegiance to the Fighting Irish “switched right away” the day he gave a verbal commitment to play football at Navy.

“Knowing I had a chance to play against Notre Dame was definitely a big part of why I came to the academy,” he said.

Navy issued an updated depth chart last week and Donovan is listed No. 1 at tight end. The 6-foot-2, 240-pound junior is also a member of the punt and kickoff return teams, which means he is certain to make his collegiate debut.

“Obviously, there will be some butterflies, but I’m not scared or anything,” Donovan said. “At the end of the day, it’s still a football game and we just have to go out and compete.”

Devout Catholic, patriot

All of O’Connor’s great-grandparents settled in the Brooklyn area after emigrating from Dublin. Almost all the members of the Murphy side of the family became New York City firemen and policemen.

Patrick Joseph O’Connor worked as a longshoreman for a while, then enlisted in the Army and fought in World War I. Colin O’Connor’s grandfather was a New York City police officer who went to night school and became an FBI agent. He did three tours in Vietnam while working with CIA special forces and died at the age of 60.

“It will be so meaningful for me to be at that game watching Colin take that field and thinking about my father and grandfather; Just knowing how proud they would be of him,” Patrick O’Connor said. “Three words describe both my father and grandfather: Devout Catholic and patriot.”

Patrick Joseph Murphy, Colin O’Connor’s grandfather on his mother’s side, worked as a weapons engineer for the U.S. Navy for 25 years, spending most of that time stationed at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division.

Patrick O’Connor met his future wife, the former Eileen Murphy, in a bar in Key West, Florida. They both were members of big Irish Catholic families with Patrick one of nine children and Eileen one of eight. They bonded over that shared heritage and were married six months later.

Colin O’Connor grew up in Great Falls, Virginia, and attended Gonzaga College, the D.C. private school where the students are known as the “Irish of I Street.” He also was a three-sport athlete (football, basketball, lacrosse) and chose Navy over service academy rivals Army and Air Force.

“A lot of my friends were Notre Dame fans, but I’ve always rooted for Navy because I knew throughout high school that I wanted to come here,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor appeared in four games as a sophomore, but did not see any varsity action last season due in part to an injury. He is a member of three special teams: kickoff, kickoff return and punt.

O’Connor has been playing football for 15 years, more than half of which were spent being coached by his father. This season is the last hurrah for the 6-foot-1, 208-pound safety.

“Colin was recruited by a lot of Ivy League schools and chose the Naval Academy. I was a bit apprehensive, but he said, ‘Dad, I have to serve this country.’ That made me so proud,” Patrick O’Connor said. “This is such a meaningful game for our family in so many ways. To watch our son who has chosen this path to serve this nation play one of his last football games against Notre Dame in Ireland, you really couldn’t script a better ending to his career.”

Two of Eileen O’Connor’s brothers graduated from Notre Dame then served in the Navy. The family insists they are going to sit in the Navy section and support the Midshipmen for this game because of Colin.

“I’m super excited about this opportunity to play against Notre Dame in Ireland. It’s definitely unique and I feel a little weight on my shoulders talking about the culture and my family’s connections to the country,” O’Connor said. “We were talking about Ireland during a team meeting last week and I could definitely see some eyes turn toward me because of my name alone.”