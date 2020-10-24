Tim Schwartz: Navy quarterback Dalen Morris can play. Just not in the triple-option offense. | COMMENTARY

Ryan Mitchell strode into the end zone untouched with 4:02 left in the first half. A career-long 60-yard touchdown pass from Dalen Morris was the second score of the day for Navy, which took a 13-9 lead and looked to be heading toward intermission with the lead for the second time this season.
The pass mirrored the 41-yard throw Morris launched in the first quarter to Mychal Cooper, who would’ve scored if he didn’t trip over his own feet at the 8-yard line. Morris, who finished the first half an efficient 4-of-7 passing for 112 yards and the score, punched it in for a touchdown two plays later.
Those big plays were Navy’s only friend through much of the first half, until Houston returned the favor and reclaimed the lead before halftime for good. Three plays after Mitchell lit up the Brigade of Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and gave Navy the advantage, Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune fired deep down the right sideline and hit Marquez Stevenson for a 51-yard touchdown, the 20th of the receiver’s career.
The rest, as the saying goes, is history. Houston scored 28 unanswered points, and in the 37-21 defeat, Morris finished the night 10 of 18 passing for 206 yards and two touchdowns with an interception to go with 46 yards and a score on 20 carries. Morris is the first Navy quarterback to throw for 200 yards since Oct. 28, 2016 when Will Worth had 299 against South Florida.
“[Dalen] did some good things but there’s some stuff he’s got to work on like everybody else,” coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “You know, there’s a lot of pressure on our quarterback; it’s the way this offense is and puts a lot of pressure on him. He’s got to continue to improve and we’ve got to continue to improve everywhere.”
Ultimately, Navy’s offense failed to keep up with the high-powered Cougars. For Morris, Saturday marked an marginal improvement in operating the triple-option, yet he still struggled in key areas of the offense, specifically getting the slotbacks involved and making the appropriate reads. He made enough plays with his arm to keep Navy competitive — through the first half, at least.
“We definitely got better running the option; that’s who we are,” Niumatalolo said. “But we’ve just got to get better on offense.”
None of Navy’s slotbacks, Myles Fells, Chance Warren, C.J. Williams and Carlinos Acie, entered Saturday’s game with 100 yards rushing on the season. The four had combined for just 173 yards on 32 carries through the first five games, as fullbacks Jamale Carothers and Nelson Smith have done the heavy lifting.
It was no better this time in Morris' fourth start. Fells netted 28 yards on three carries, Acie and Devon High had 10 apiece and Williams managed 8 yards.
“I think I ran the option a little bit better today than I did last week versus ECU,” Morris said, “but still I’ve got to be able to put the offense in the right play and recognize defenses and coverages. That’s something I’m lacking right now and I got to get better at.”
Perhaps the writing was on the wall late in the first half when Morris, running to his right, pitched to Williams, who ran for a 10-yard gain and a first down. But the play was ruled an illegal forward pass, disputed only by the fact TV replays showed the pitch was parallel to the line of scrimmage. Navy ran out the first-half clock from there, trailing 16-13.
Morris and his passing game picked up where he left off early in the third quarter — at least momentarily. The second play after the break, Morris stepped into a clean pocket and found Mitchell again for a 34-yard gain on a second and 12. Another 11-yard completion to Cooper on third and 4 set up an eventual 41-yard field goal attempt that Bijan Nichols missed wide left.
Morris' interception in the third quarter that led to Houston’s second touchdown wasn’t his fault. He escaped pressure and fired a dart to Carothers, who let the ball deflect off his pads and into the arms of Houston’s Thabo Mwaniki.
Down 23-13, the chances of any big plays with Morris' arm diminished as the defense adjusted and his pitches out wide continued to look awkward. A six-play, 11-yard drive gave way to Houston’s methodical 10-play, 77-yard drive that put the visiting team ahead by 17, but Morris managed to put together another should-be scoring drive thanks — again — to his arm.
A 29-yard pass to Fells and a short completion to Mark Walker allowed Nichols a chance to cut Houston’s lead to two scores, but the sophomore missed again, this time from 35 yards out.
Safe to say, Navy fans don’t recognize this offense. Niumatalolo admitted in the preseason the passing attack would be more abundant this fall, largely due to Navy’s practice habits when they were not hitting live.
Now six games in and more than six weeks since the Midshipmen returned to normal practice habits, Morris has proven an ability to play the position — just not in this triple-option offense.