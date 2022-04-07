Navy football counting on young, inexperienced and smaller players at fullback

Navy fullbacks coach Jason MacDonald is shown on the sidelines during a game last season. (Phil Hoffmann)

Some Navy football fans were alarmed when an updated depth chart was released prior to spring camp, and it showed a 5-foot-8, 170-pound freshman as the starting fullback.

That plebe, Anton Hall Jr., actually weighs 205 pounds now and fullbacks coach Jason MacDonald is confident he can handle the inevitable pounding that position absorbs in Navy’s triple-option offense.

Advertisement

How quickly fans forget that Jamale Carothers was listed at 5-foot-9 and 203 pounds when he rushed for 734 yards and 14 touchdowns in just six starts during the 2019 season.

MacDonald believes Hall is very similar to Carothers in terms of giving Navy a home run threat.

Advertisement

“Anton is a real dynamic runner – very shifty with breakaway speed and big-play ability. He’s dangerous in space,” MacDonald said.

Hall was named 2019 South Florida Conference Offensive Player of the Year after amassing 1,057 rushing yards as a senior at Gulliver Prep. He was recruited to Navy as a slotback and played that position at the prep school, but was switched to fullback upon arrival in Annapolis.

“My weight had shot up since high school and when I got here, they told me I was now a fullback,” Hall said.

Hall spearheads a young, inexperienced group of fullbacks with classmate Logan Point opening spring camp second on the depth chart and current sophomore Mike Mauai third. Pushing hard to get into the mix is Daba Fofana, another plebe who is listed at 5-foot-8 and 195 pounds.

MacDonald says all those aforementioned fullbacks are more athletic than last year’s senior tandem of Isaac Ruoss (6-1, 220) and James Harris (6-0, 230), both of whom were bigger bodies.

Coming off two wins to end 2021, Tai Lavatai is elevating his play as Navy's quarterback, while the fight is on for the backup position during spring practice. @NavyFBhttps://t.co/AjSHi0SLGq — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) April 5, 2022

There will be growing pains with the new crop of fullbacks, which collectively have seen scant varsity action.

Mauai was third on the depth chart for most of last season and carried the ball three times, while Hall saw action in the three games and took four handoffs. Point played in the last two games of the season as a member of special teams.

Advertisement

“These guys are young and wet behind the ears. They have to constantly be reminded and quizzed and I have to make sure they know what they’re supposed to do so they can go out there and play fast,” MacDonald said.

Point and Mauai are 5-foot-11 and 5-foot-10, respectively, and both carry slightly more weight than Hall.

“Logan is a bit of a bigger, thicker kid and more of a north-south runner. He’s going to put a foot in the ground, make one cut and go,” MacDonald said.

MacDonald said Mauai has the best understanding of the offense among the fullbacks and singled out Fofana for having an impressive spring camp so far.

Navy fullbacks for most of the current triple-option era (2002 to present) have weighed 230 pounds or more.

Kyle Eckel, who stands sixth in Navy history with 2,906 career rushing yards, weighed 238. Eric Kettani, who amassded 2,091 career rushing yards, checked in at 240. Chris Swain, who ranks 10th on the program’s all-time list with 2,290 yards, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.66 seconds despite weighing 247 pounds.

Advertisement

Eckel, Kettani and Swain all spent time in the NFL. MacDonald said players with that type of size and speed are “hard to find” and is perfectly fine with the current crop of fullbacks who are much lighter.

“I think we’ve done an unbelievable job of finding the type of player that fits our system, fits our scheme and — most importantly — fits our culture,” MacDonald said.

MacDonald believes the most important attributes for a fullback are footwork, vision and – above all else – a strong, physical running style.

“We want someone who is not afraid of contact. You find out pretty quickly when the pads start smacking who loves the physical aspect of it,” he said. “We want that guy who runs angry and is going to dare the defense to try to tackle him.”

Advertisement

Hall, like most Navy fullbacks, was a traditional running back in high school and had to learn the nuances of being the single setback in Navy’s triple-option system. That means lining up in a three-point stance and much closer to the line of scrimmage than a typical tailback.

One of the hardest elements to learn is the mesh, which is when the quarterback puts the ball in the fullback’s belly for a split second before deciding to give or keep.

“That was a really hard adjustment – soft squeezing the ball,” Hall said. “Also, in this offense everything is out of the same formation and it’s really confusing not knowing what blocking scheme is going on. Every play looks the exact same.”

Fullbacks in a triple-option offense hit the line of scrimmage quickly and must instantaneously find the open seam. MacDonald is working hard to teach his inexperienced pupils how to do so – both in the meeting room and on the practice field.

“With having such a young group, I really want to see the guys to continuously push themselves in that crease area,” he said. “If you have a fullback in this offense who can fit the crease the right way, the defense can’t be right. That’s the No. 1 thing I’m looking for from a skillset standpoint.”

Advertisement

MacDonald admitted it was difficult to build a depth chart prior to spring practice with such minimal game film on the leading candidates. With five more practices remaining, the starting and backup jobs remain wide-open, he said.

“If we had to play a game tomorrow, there would be no definitive starter. You love to see the competition aspect, and it’s going to continue like that moving into fall camp,” he said. “We’ve come a long way in a short amount of time, but we have to keep hammering away and get better with every rep.”