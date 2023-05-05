Four things we learned from Navy football spring camp

Brian Newberry came away from his first spring football camp as Navy coach pleased with the progress.

Navy entered the spring with two new coordinators along with six first-year assistants. Grant Chesnut faced the challenge of installing a new offensive system, while P.J. Volker had to acclimate to the role of defensive coordinator.

Newberry declared that every player had a clean slate and refused to issue a depth chart before spring practice. He wanted all the new position coaches to draw their own conclusions about players based on performance during spring drills.

“I think we’re where I had hoped we would be at this point, while knowing we still have a long way to go,” Newberry said. “Our kids understand what our standards and expectations are. Those have been made very clear during the spring. I think we established our brand and our style of football. The players have bought into what we’re doing and have embraced the new staff.”

Newberry increased the amount of live scrimmage situations to challenge the players and allow Chesnut and Volker to work on play-calling against each other. The Midshipmen engaged in almost 750 11-on-11 practice repetitions over the course of 15 practices, giving the coaching staff plenty of opportunities to evaluate personnel in a competitive environment.

“I thought the energy was phenomenal throughout spring ball. I felt like we maximized our time and got a ton of good work,” Newberry said. “There wasn’t a day that we went out there on the practice field and I didn’t think we got better in some way, shape or form.”

Navy issued an updated depth chart earlier this week, although Newberry said he was reluctant to do so. He described it as a “really soft” depth chart and made it clear jobs will not be won or lost until the weeks leading up to the Aug. 26 season opener against Notre Dame in Dublin, Ireland.

However, Newberry did say he thought the Midshipmen had solid depth at several positions and did not feel there was much dropoff between No. 1 and No. 3.

Toward the end of spring camp, Navy players voted for team captains with center Lirion Murtezi and inside linebacker Will Harbour near unanimous selections. Murtezi and Harbour were limited to six and seven starts, respectively, last season because of injuries.

Newberry fully endorsed those two soon-to-be seniors as team captains and noted they both received the majority of votes from teammates.

Here are four things we learned during Navy spring football camp, which began April 20 and concluded May 19.

Navy freshman quarterback Teddy Gleaton looks to throw during an open practice at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on April 8. Gleaton has emerged as the favorite to start the season opener against Notre Dame. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Freshman quarterback Teddy Gleaton is the early favorite to start against Notre Dame.

There is an old football cliche that the best ability is availability. Gleaton and his fellow plebes proved that this spring by taking all the live practice repetitions.

Gleaton was the leader of the group from start to finish and it was no surprise that he emerged atop the depth chart at quarterback. The North Point High graduate impressed the coaching staff with his strong, accurate arm and powerful running style. Newberry acknowledged the Waldorf resident must improve his decision-making, but said that will come with experience.

Newberry estimated that Gleaton got more than 300 11-on-11 repetitions and noted he needed them all.

“Teddy is really talented and made a lot of progress. I thought he really flashed during the spring,” Newberry said. “I’m really pleased with some of the things I saw him do. I’m excited about Teddy and his future.”

Chesnut’s determination to develop an effective passing attack plays to the strengths of Gleaton, who looked quite comfortable operating out of the shotgun formation and made quick decisions on where to go with the ball during scrimmage situations. Moving forward, Navy wants quarterbacks who can throw the ball as well as they run it and Newberry said Gleaton “fits that mold exactly.”

“Teddy has a great arm and can make all the throws we need. He allows us to do a lot of things offensively that we would like to be able to do,” Newberry said. “You’re talking about a quarterback who can make every throw that a traditional quarterback can make. When you add the athletic ability to the equation, it really allows us some flexibility on how we can expand and evolve the offense.”

Tai Lavatai and Xavier Arline, both of whom will be seniors, fell behind the freshman as far as learning and operating the revamped offense Chesnut installed. Lavatai sat out spring camp while recovering from knee surgery performed shortly after he went down against Temple on Oct. 29. Arline was limited to position drills as he got injured while playing lacrosse.

Newberry said Lavatai is ahead of schedule with his recovery and was able to do some throwing and work on option mechanics toward the end of spring camp. Lavatai, who has 18 career starts, is expected to be full-go when training camp begins in late July.

Arline, who has made 11 career starts and directed the offense in the past two Army-Navy games, is also eager to challenge Gleaton.

“We’re going to have a good battle at quarterback with two guys who have a lot of experience and won games coming back,” Newberry said. “I don’t know that we’ve had this kind of depth at quarterback since I’ve been here. It’s still wide-open and I’m looking forward to that competition.”

Rising sophomore Mbiti Williams, who started 10 of 12 games in 2022, has continued to be the most consistent corner for Navy. (Daniel Kucin Jr./AP)

Navy made dramatic improvement at cornerback, which was a weakness the previous two seasons.

Hiring Eric Lewis as defensive passing game coordinator appears to have paid immediate dividends. Lewis brought the safeties and cornerbacks into the same meeting room and is coaching the secondary jointly along with veteran assistant Robert Green.

Both Newberry and Volker cited cornerback as being the most improved position group coming out of spring camp. Rising sophomore Mbiti Williams, who started 10 of 12 games in 2022, continued to be the most consistent corner. Meanwhile, classmate Elias Larry and freshman Andrew Duhart were both candidates for the Vice Admiral Mack Award as Navy’s most improved player.

“We’re probably the deepest we’ve been during my time here. We have five guys who have played cornerback in a game,” Green said. “If we stay healthy, I think this position will wind up being one of the strengths of our defense. It’s a dynamic group of athletes that has really turned the corner this spring.”

Duhart, who mostly played on special teams while appearing in eight games last season, beat out Larry for the starting spot at boundary corner. Larry is now listed No. 2 behind Williams at field corner, while junior Dashaun Peele is the backup behind Duhart.

“I would say the biggest surprise has been Andrew Duhart, who really grew as far as strength and overall physical development,” said Green, noting the plebe had a maximum bench press of 300 pounds and squat lift of 340 pounds. “Duhart’s athleticism has taken over and he’s turned it loose.”

Green also had high praise for the improvement displayed by rising junior Matthew Peters, who received significant practice reps since Peele was injured for most of the spring.

“All Matt Peters needed was confidence. This spring, he’s been making a lot of plays and performing at a high level. He’s shown more growth and development than anybody in the room,” Green said.

Green said Larry and Williams underwent a baptism by fire last season and said both have grown “by leaps and bounds.”

“I think the game has slowed down for them, which has allowed them to play faster and with more aggression and purposeful movement. They now play as much with their mind as they do with their feet,” he said.

Lirion Murtezi and fellow senior Josh Pena are the leaders of an offensive line that has considerable depth and experience.

Chesnut and Ashley Ingram rotated players to different positions and experimented with several combinations trying to figure out the best five offensive linemen.

When all was said and done, the co-offensive line coaches felt good about the overall unit in terms of experience and depth.

On paper, Navy graduates just one starter in right tackle Kip Frankland. However, Chesnut and Ingram cleaned the slate and started from scratch in building the offensive line during spring drills.

Pena started 11 of 12 games at right guard and remains atop the depth chart at that spot. Murtezi solidified his status as the starting center. However, there were changes at the other two positions that had returning starters.

Connor McMahon, who started 10 of 12 games at left guard, will bump out to left tackle. The 6-foot-3, 262-pound sophomore displayed superb speed, quickness and agility last season and the staff thought those skills would be best utilized at tackle.

“You want your best pass protector to be your left tackle and Connor McMahon was the most impressive offensive lineman through spring camp,” Newberry said.

Junior Sam Glover, who started 11 of 12 games at left tackle in 2022, won the spring battle to replace Frankland at right tackle. Sophomore Javon Bouton impressed the staff while playing multiple positions this spring and is currently slated to succeed McMahon at left guard.

Under the previous regime, Ingram tutored the centers and guards, while Danny O’Rourke worked with the tackles. Chesnut and Ingram are taking a joint approach to coaching the offensive line and are not dividing the responsibilities.

A big emphasis was placed on building depth and both coaches feel good about the backups coming out of spring camp. Three of the players listed No. 2 — sophomore left tackle Trey Cummings, junior left guard Mike Petrof and sophomore center Brent Self — got game experience last season. Ben Purvis and Greyson Crawford, a pair of plebes who spent 2022 on the scout team, are the current backups at right guard and right tackle, respectively.

“Obviously, we’ve got some guys who have played a lot of football here. They need to perform better and take their game to another level. We’ve also got some talented young guys we like. They need to continue to grow and develop and learn how to play with elite effort,” Ingram said early in spring practice. “We’re trying to figure out how we get the best five on the field and how we get the right guys in the right places.”

Navy junior Xavier McDonald is No. 1 on the depth chart at striker, but coach Brian Newberry indicated the coaching staff is still considering its options at that spot. (Terrance Williams/AP)

Navy is still somewhat unsettled at the outside linebacker positions.

Navy graduates just two defensive players who started against archrival Army. However, both were important pieces and performed at a high level.

John Marshall played the hybrid position known as striker as well as anyone ever has, recorded 96 tackles in becoming a unanimous All-American Athletic Conference selection. He set a single-season school record with 11 sacks and amassed 19 1/2 tackles for loss, the third-best total in program history.

Straw displayed a textbook example of how to play the hybrid raider position by powerfully setting the edge on running plays and either rushing the quarterback or dropping into coverage on pass plays. He was third on the team with 55 tackles and also notched an interception and three pass breakups.

Navy did not emerge from spring camp with clear-cut starters at either position. Sophomore Jordan Sanders is listed atop the latest depth chart at raider even though he sat out the spring because of a shoulder injury. Junior Xavier McDonald is No. 1 at striker, but Newberry indicated the coaching staff is still considering its options at that spot.

James Perkins is an impressive physical specimen and flashed at times during the spring. The 6-2, 225-pound plebe is No. 2 on the depth chart at raider. Sophomore Turner Stepp pushed McDonald throughout the spring and is the current backup striker by the barest of margins.

“We’ve got a lot of good athletic, capable bodies at raider. I’m impressed with Jordan Sanders physically and James Perkins had a good spring,” said Newberry, noting that Luke Pirris and Dylan Spelios are also in the mix. “We’re as athletic at that position as we have since I’ve been here.”

Newberry was a bit more reserved when discussing the strikers and said the staff is contemplating shifting some other players there. Talented freshman safety Jaxson Campbell took repetitions at striker toward the end of spring camp and Newberry thinks he could be a factor at the position with added weight and strength. Kenneth McShan, a freshman who saw action on special teams in 2022, could shift from inside linebacker to striker if the staff wants a bigger body there.

McShan suffered a season-ending knee injury while on kickoff coverage and did not participate in spring practice, so that experiment will wait until summer training camp.

“We’re still trying to figure some things out at striker. We have some options there and it’s still a work in progress,” Newberry said.

Season opener

Navy vs. Notre Dame

Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Saturday, Aug. 26, TBD