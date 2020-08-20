Navy linebacker Diego Fagot ready to ‘take off’ thanks to knowledge and experience

Diego Fagot was determined to lift weights despite being stranded at his Fort Lauderdale, Florida, home and unable to access a facility with equipment.
So, Fagot and a high school friend built a squat rack from scratch. They borrowed a barbell from Calvary Christian Academy, Fagot’s alma mater, and started pumping iron.
“Diego went to Lowe’s and got lumber, got concrete, got buckets and built a squat rack during quarantine. That’s the type of young man we’re talking about,” Navy inside linebackers coach P.J. Volker said. “You see Diego lifting in the street down in Florida using a homemade squat rack. There is something special about the kid.”
Fagot was named first-team All-American Athletic Conference after a breakout sophomore season in which he led Navy with 100 total tackles. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound linebacker earned the nickname “wrecking ball” from coaches after tying for the team lead with seven quarterback hurries and ranking second with 12 tackles for loss, 5½ sacks and two forced fumbles.
Preseason accolades have been pouring in for Fagot, who was named to the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award that is presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football. He was tabbed a third-team preseason All-American pick by one publication.
“It’s a great honor and very humbling for me to even be considered for these types of awards. Obviously, I’m not going to let it skew my focus in any way,” Fagot said in a recent virtual meeting with the media. “I’m just one little pawn in a big chess match. My goal is to do my part to help the whole defense be successful.”
Volker, defensive coordinator Brian Newberry and coach Ken Niumatalolo agree that Fagot is a generational type of talent for Navy football. They are unanimous in the belief that Fagot could become the first defensive player to represent the program in the professional ranks since Bob Kuberski, who had a five-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots from 1995 to 1999.
“I think Diego has the basic skill set in terms of the combination if size, strength and speed. I think he fits the profile of [middle] linebacker in the NFL,” Newberry said. “I think what separates Diego is his brain, just the way he approaches everything he does. I think it’s the intangible things that set him apart.”
For now, Fagot is focused on becoming the best possible version of the inside linebacker Navy needs him to be. There were times last season when the sophomore sensation hesitated because he was unsure of himself.
Entering this season, Fagot feels much more confident and comfortable in Newberry’s system, which often provides the inside linebacker with freedom to blitz or otherwise press the line of scrimmage.
“I think the biggest thing I’m looking forward to is seeing how my knowledge allows me to take off. I basically know the whole defense inside and out,” Fagot said. “Now that I know my job specifically and I know everyone else’s job as well, I have the liberty to play as fast as I can.”
Newberry is expanding the overall defensive package this season, adding schemes and wrinkles to keep opponents off-balance. Many of the new elements Newberry is installing were with Fagot in mind. He called Fagot one of the team’s smartest players and believes a year in the system will be of particular benefit to a defender of his ability.
“Diego is a special player and a man on a mission right now. He’s very cerebral and studies a lot of film,” Newberry said. “It’s important for Diego to understand why I call what I call. It’s important for him to understand what’s going on behind and in front of him.”
Newberry is placing increased responsibility on his top inside linebacker this season. Fagot will serve as somewhat of an on-field coach, making split-second decisions based off how the offense lines up.
“Coach Newberry will make a call and there will be three subset plays. Depending on the formation, I’ll make the check on what blitz we’re going to run,” said Fagot, expressing appreciation for the trust the defensive coordinator is showing. “It’s very exciting because we’re setting ourselves up in the best possible situation against that offensive formation.”
Fagot was voted Liberty Bowl Defensive Player of the Game after leading Navy with seven tackles (two for loss) and two sacks during a 20-17 upset of Kansas State. However, the hard-hitting linebacker revealed last week that he played through several injuries.
Missing spring practice was a blessing in disguise for Fagot, who said that he spent the spring and summer months “going out on the boat, going to the beach and kind of doing what every other South Florida kid does each day.”
“I was very banged up toward the end of last season. Having that time off was very nice for my body — just to be able to recover and get my legs back under me,” he said.
Fagot has developed a close bond with Volker, who is entering his second year at Navy after coming with Newberry from Kennesaw State. If Fagot makes a big play to force a punt, Volker is the is the first person to greet him along the sideline with a chest bump or slap on the helmet.
“Coach Volker is very energetic and very vocal. I think we feed off each other,” Fagot said. “Having a coach like him is nice because you never know what’s going to come next.”
As a position coach, Volker respects and appreciates an inside linebacker with an internal drive to improve. He mentioned during an online news conference last week how Fagot spends hours watching Navy football games on YouTube.
Volker was impressed to hear Fagot talk about noticing offensive tendencies, such as specific plays being run out of certain formations. Being able to read things before the snap is a gift for a defender.
“I think Diego has developed an understanding of what the opposing offense is going to do. On every play, somebody’s going to tell you something,” Volker said. “As an inside linebacker, it’s our job to find out who it is that’s going to tell you what’s going on.”
Record-setting quarterback Malcolm Perry became the first Navy athlete to take advantage of a new Department of Defense policy that allows service academy graduates to pursue professional sports immediately after graduation.
Many believe Fagot will follow in the footsteps of Perry, who was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in April, with Niumatalolo describing him as an “NFL-type of linebacker.”
“Diego is big and smart, can run and can hit. Not only a physically gifted linebacker, but also super smart — a really high football IQ,” the 13th-year head coach said.
It is Volker’s responsibility to help Fagot reach his full potential. Navy’s inside linebackers coach used the word “incredible” to describe Fagot’s play inside the box. To become an All-American or a Bednarik Award winner, Fagot must do a better job of making tackles while pursuing right to left.
“Some of the missed tackles he had were left shoulder tackles,” explained Volker, adding that Fagot also needs improvement in pass coverage and could tighten things up in terms of “fitting” certain running plays.