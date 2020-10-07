Missed assignments, poor fundamentals and injuries hurt Navy football defense against Air Force

After reviewing film of Saturday’s blowout loss to Air Force, Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry had no problem with the effort of his unit.
Newberry saw players flying around and playing hard as the defensive staff demands. However, effort does not equal execution, and that was lacking against the Falcons, who scored 40 points and piled up 410 total yards.
“Unfortunately, we had 45 or so missed assignments, which is extremely high for us. That’s disappointing,” Newberry said Tuesday during a virtual news conference. “Obviously, we have to look at ourselves as coaches to make sure we’re getting our point across, that guys are clear and understand exactly what they’re supposed to be doing.”
Air Force wore down the Navy defense, which had stiffened in the red zone and forced four field goals to keep the contest close. However, spending too much time on the field, combined with losing five starters during the game, led to a fourth quarter collapse and the Falcons scored three touchdowns to turn it into a rout.
Newberry, however, is ready to move on. He made it clear Tuesday he would not be breaking down the Air Force debacle.
“I don’t want to talk about Air Force a whole lot more. I’ll just say that when academy teams can get the fullback going, it’s going to be a long day,” Newberry said, referencing Air Force fullback Timothy Jackson rushing for 118 yards and the backup Brad Roberts adding 103. “They whipped us between the tackles. We got pushed around and had a lot of missed assignments. You have to stop it from the inside-out.”
Last season, Navy defended the fullback dive well during its games against service academy rivals, as Air Force and Army fullbacks combined for 82 yards on 32 carries against the Mids.
Newberry repeatedly pointed the finger at himself and the rest of the defensive staff as partially responsible for the defensive struggles. Through three games, the Midshipmen rank 60th nationally in total defense (average of 454.3 yards allowed) and 67th in scoring defense (3.9.7 points per game).
“We are still not playing with great pad level. Our fundamentals are still not where they need to be. Certainly, our tackling is not where it should be either. We’re behind on those things right now,” Newberry said. "As a staff, we have to find a way to help our players get better and get better fast. Our players have to take some accountability as well.
“What we’re putting out on the field right now is not Navy football, not what my expectations are and not what our players' expectations are."
Coach Ken Niumatalolo earlier this week discussed the importance of Navy playing more physically on both sides of the ball. Newberry, who seconded that opinion, said it’s about emphasizing it in practice and going “good-on-good."
“We’re going to bang and emphasize the details of pad level, coming off the football, striking with tight hands," he said. "We’re going to do everything we can to simulate game situations.”
Newberry’s message to the defense on Monday was about unity. If coaches and players support each other and work hard enough, problems can be solved, and improvement made.
“At this point in the season when you’re 1-2 and just lost an emotional game to another academy, it hurts. I think the important thing is to stay together,” he said. “We’re not going to point fingers, we’re not going to sulk. We’re going to get back to work here on tough Tuesday and we’re going to get better.”
Newberry added: “Believe it or not, I don’t think we’re that far off from being a good unit. It’s a lot of little things that have kind of added up. We can be a lot better and we will be a lot better.”
Banged up
Navy’s defense got beat up by Air Force’s punishing rushing attack on Saturday. Five starters left the game at some point and their status for Saturday is unclear.
Navy no longer provides an injury report, but it would be safe to say all five players are questionable. Starting safety Kevin Brennan was disqualified from the Air Force game for targeting and must sit out the first half of the Temple contest.
Alefosia Saipaia started at nose guard and went down early in the first quarter. The 6-foot, 291-pound sophomore was the third player to start at nose this season following Mike Flowers (BYU) and Christian Pearson (Tulane).
Flowers has been hobbled by a lower body injury suffered against BYU. The 6-foot-3, 318-pound senior saw minimal action at Tulane and did not play against Air Force. Pearson and Okafor shared the repetitions at nose guard after Saipaia departed.
Perhaps most concerning was the loss of inside linebackers Diego Fagot and Tama Tuitele, who rank first and second on the team with 28 and 24 tackles, respectively. Not having Fagot, who was first team All-American Athletic Conference last season and led the Mids with 100 tackles, would be a gut punch to the defense as he is Navy’s best defender and the emotional leader of the unit.
Tuitele, a 6-foot-1, 249-pound sophomore, had regained his starting spot after missing most of last season with a knee injury that required offseason surgery.
Sophomores Nicholas Straw and Terrell Adams along with junior Mitchell Johns saw action at inside linebacker in place of Fagot and Tuitele. Newberry said those three will be asked to step up if Fagot and/or Tuitele cannot go.
Navy will also be without both starting safeties to start the Temple game because Evan Fochtman also went down at Air Force. The 6-foot-1, 193-pound senior out of Archbishop Spalding stands fourth on the team with 15 tackles, just behind running mate Brennan (21).
Junior Mitch West replaced Brennan after he was disqualified and finished with five tackles versus the Falcons. Navy’s latest depth chart shows West starting in place of Brennan this Saturday.
“Athletically, [West] is very similar to Kevin Brennan. He just doesn’t have as much experience, hasn’t played as many snaps,” Newberry said. “I thought Mitch went into the Air Force game and did some really good things, really flew around. He just needs the reps and confidence that comes with playing.”
Sophomore Derek Atwaters replaced Fochtman in the second half and made three tackles, including one for loss. Newberry said sophomore B.J. Gibson is also in the mix at safety, while there is a chance John Marshall could switch back to that position if necessary.
Marshall, a 6-foot-2, 197-pound sophomore with 15 tackles, was moved to the outside linebacker position known as striker following the season opener as Navy looked to get its best defenders on the field. Newberry might decide to use Marshall at safety and have senior Austin Talbert-Loving and freshman Ajani Cuevas-Gillis split time at striker.
"John is really smart and plays really hard. He’s going to improve exponentially each week,” Newberry said. “He’s really, really sharp and is starting to understand things. I think John is a really good player. I’m excited about his future here.”
Navy certainly hopes Saipaia, Fagot, Tuitele and Fochtman can play Saturday night. However, Newberry said the Navy football mantra of next man up comes into play if any of those starters are out.
“We talked to the backups all the time that you better be ready to go, you never know when your number is going to be called,” Newberry said. “I think our guys do a great job of preparing like they’re going to be the starter. We have to get some guys ready to go."