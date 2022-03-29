Navy football is still young on defense, but should benefit from experience gained in 2021

Navy inside linebacker Will Harbour, shown tackling Air Force running back Micah Davis last season, is being asked to fill the formidable shoes of Diego Fagot at the middle linebacker (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Navy football was as young as it’s ever been on defense last season. Due to roster attrition and injuries, the Midshipmen used a slew of sophomores and freshmen on that side of the ball.

Despite the inevitable growing pains, the defense made dramatic improvements down the stretch and was in top form for the final two games. Navy limited Temple to 14 points and 182 total yards, then held archrival Army to 13 points and 232 total yards.

Navy’s defense is still young, but now the depth chart is dotted with players who gained significant experience in 2021.

“Unfortunately, we had a lot of injuries last fall, but that allowed us to play a lot of guys. They were able to get meaningful snaps, learn and grow,” Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry said. “That should pay dividends next season because we played a ton of young guys.”

Newberry readily admitted that many of Navy’s young defenders were not ready to play when forced into action. Freshman Rayuan Lane III, just one year removed from playing for Gilman, moved into the starting lineup at free safety seven games into the season after senior captain Kevin Brennan suffered a season-ending injury.

Lane had some tough days at the office, but finished the season with 24 tackles and four pass breakups and showed the ability to become a big-time player. Newberry has said the youngster has a “unique skill set” and is one of the best athletes on the team. He has praised Lane’s “natural instincts” and the fact he plays with passion and energy.

Quarterback Tai Lavatai wants to be a better leader and improve running and passing ability during @NavyFB spring practice. "Tai came out to practice [Monday] and was a different kid as far as leadership," quarterbacks coach Ivin Jasper said this week. https://t.co/5xTGF3gqbU pic.twitter.com/iFns6PS4wI — Bill Wagner (@BWagner_CapGaz) March 25, 2022

“My expectations for Rayuan are sky high and I do expect him to make a big leap,” Newberry said. “He has a much better understanding of what we’re trying to do on defense and a lot more confidence.”

Other plebes pressed into significant action on defense included end Justin Reed, inside linebackers Colin Ramos and Tyler Fletcher as well as cornerbacks Elias Larry and Mbiti Williams.

Navy had three sophomore starters for the season opener in end Jacob Busic, nose guard Donald Berniard and inside linebacker Will Harbour.

There were numerous other sophomores who went from serving on the scout team or playing solely on special teams to having key roles. They included nose guard Clay Cromwell, safety Eavan Gibbons and cornerback Willie Collins V.

Newberry said it was obvious during the first week of spring camp all those young players have benefited from the experience gained last fall.

“We don’t have a lot of seniors on defense, so there is a void there. You wouldn’t know it if you were out at practice the first few days seeing the way they went about their business,” he said.

“I couldn’t be more encouraged in terms of the effort and attitude of our players. It’s a little different feel as far as how hard they work and how much they care about each other.”

Navy needs to replace four season-long starters in tackle J’arius Warren, inside linebacker Diego Fagot and cornerbacks Jamal Glenn and Michael McMorris.

Harbour will be asked to fill the formidable shoes of Fagot, a three-time All-American Athletic Conference selection who amassed 282 career tackles. The physical and imposing 6-foot-3, 240-pound Florida native led the Midshipmen in tackles for three straight seasons.

Harbour received the Admiral Mack Award as Navy’s most improved player during spring practice in 2021 and opened the season starting alongside Fagot at inside linebacker. However, multiple injuries limited the sophomore to six games and 21 tackles.

Harbour, who is healthy and participating fully in spring practice, has switched from weak side linebacker to middle linebacker. The Texas native has a similar body build (6-1, 225) as Fagot but must prove he can be just as impactful as a run stopper and pass rusher.

Newberry said Harbour was recruited to play middle and is “best suited” to that inside backer spot. Ramos closed out the season as the starter at weak side and sits atop the depth chart going into spring camp. However, he will have to hold off Fletcher, who made four starts at outside linebacker last season.

Cromwell, who emerged as an impact player as the backup nose guard last season, has shifted to tackle to succeed Warren. Cromwell was productive and disruptive in limited game reps totaling 15 tackles (seven for loss), three quarterback hurries, two and a half tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Newberry believes the position switch would be seamless for Cromwell since the tackle and nose guard are “somewhat interchangeable” whenever Navy plays an even defensive front.

“We’re always looking to get our best players on the field whatever way we have to configure it,” Newberry said. “Clay is one of the most explosive guys we have up front, so he’s certainly athletic enough to play the three-technique spot.”

Larry and Williams saw minimal game action on defense last season, primarily playing special teams. Williams played in 10 games and recorded three tackles and an interception, while Larry appeared in eight games and notched six tackles.

Those two plebes must grow up in a hurry to give Navy the caliber of cornerback play provided by McMorris and Glenn. The former was a four-year letterman who played in 44 with 33 starts, while the latter played in 22 games with 13 starts as a junior and senior.

Newberry said both freshman corners have changed their bodies with Larry bulking up and adding weight, while Williams is “moving better” because he’s trimmer and leaner

“Fortunately, those two guys got a lot of meaningful reps last season. I’ve been pleased with their development during the offseason and the way they look,” Newberry said. “I’m really excited about those two guys.”

Larry has competition at field corner from current sophomore Willie Collins V and fellow freshman Tyler Gaskin, while Williams is being challenged at boundary corner by sophomores Ajani Cuevas-Gillis and Matthew Peters.

Cuevas-Gillis (6-0, 201) previously played safety and striker, while Peters was recruited as a quarterback. Newberry said moving those players to cornerback gives the Midshipmen a “bigger, longer body out there.”

“I think we’ll be as long and athletic as we’ve ever been at that position,” he said.