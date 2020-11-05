Navy-Tulsa game postponed due to positive coronavirus tests among Navy football players

Navy has set the standard in college football for following coronavirus protocols and operating safely in an uncertain environment. The Midshipmen made it through seven games this season without any players testing positive for COVID-19.
That run of good fortune came to an end this week.
Saturday’s home game against Tulsa has been postponed by the American Athletic Conference due to an outbreak among Navy football players. According to multiple sources, the Midshipmen have minimal positive COVID-19 cases, but the subsequent contact tracing would have caused a significant number of players to miss Saturday’s contest.
The American Athletic Conference made the announcement after The Capital first reported the postponement of the game.
The AAC is hoping to reschedule the Tulsa at Navy game for sometime later this season. That could be difficult because the Midshipmen and Golden Hurricane do not have any mutual open dates at this time.
It’s unclear if this will have any impact on the Memphis game scheduled for Nov. 14. Athletic director Chet Gladchuk issued a statement Thursday morning announcing that Navy has paused all football activities.
“We are disappointed not to face Tulsa this weekend. However, protocols and guidelines are very comprehensive both at the Naval Academy and within the American Athletic Conference,” Gladchuk said. “There are a number of medical personnel that have reviewed all the related issues and, in the end, an administrative decision has been made that clearly reflects the safety and welfare of all involved with both institutions.”
Navy football had zero positive cases among its entire traveling party when it departed for Dallas Friday morning to play SMU Saturday night. Something happened between that time and Monday morning when players, coaches and support staff were tested again.
That round of testing turned up positives and multiple sources said as many as 20 Navy football players were put into quarantine within the isolation wing of Bancroft Hall. A significant number of starters and top reserves were among those designated for isolation, most due to contact tracing.
The Capital learned Saturday afternoon that a coronavirus outbreak had impacted the Navy varsity crew program. Large numbers of athletes from both the men’s and women’s rowing teams were put into quarantine due to positive tests or contact tracing.
A parent of a women’s crew athlete anonymously reported earlier this week that her daughter was in the isolation wing of Bancroft Hall and a large number of football players were as well.
Since starting training camp in July, Navy has not had any positive COVID-19 cases. One player sat out one game after it was determined he was in close contact to someone outside the football team who tested positive.
Coronavirus cases are surging across the country and in Maryland.
Thirty-eight states and Washington, D.C., including Maryland, have seen virus cases increase in the past week, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center.
Maryland health officials reported 1,000 new coronavirus cases Wednesday — the highest daily total since Aug. 1 — and 10 more deaths tied to COVID-19.
The state reported 595 people hospitalized, 33 more than Tuesday and the highest level since June 22. Hospitalizations have more than doubled since late September, on Wednesday passing a second, smaller peak of 592 in early August.
And the state’s seven-day rolling testing positivity rate was 4.1% Wednesday, up from 3.93% Tuesday and the first time the rate has been above 4% since Aug. 7.
Anne Arundel County reported 92 new coronavirus cases and one new death Wednesday, according to state health data.