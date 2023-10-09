Navy football season has a brighter outlook after 27-24 victory over North Texas | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

North Texas wide receiver Jordan Smart (15) attempts to make a catch but has the ball knocked away from him by Navy cornerback Dashaun Peele (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Annapolis. (Terrance Williams for the Capital) (Terrance Williams/Capital Gazette)

Navy football desperately needed a win for a lot of reasons.

As coach Brian Newberry correctly pointed out, sitting on a 1-3 record with the season steadily slipping away, the Midshipmen had their backs against the wall.

Losses to Notre Dame and Memphis were not surprising; Navy was the underdog in both games. Getting totally dominated by the Fighting Irish was disappointing. Nearly knocking off the Tigers was somewhat uplifting.

A strange early season schedule that saw Navy play just three games from Aug. 26 through Sept. 30 was far from ideal. Having a bye week after traveling to Ireland made sense. However, another bye week following a Thursday night game did not.

Newberry was looking forward to getting into a more normal routine of playing every Saturday and a three-game stretch against South Florida, North Texas and Charlotte presented an opportunity to build some momentum.

Needless to say, getting beaten, 44-30, by South Florida was deflating. Navy’s offense took a step backward after showing some serious promise versus Memphis, while the defense gave up too many big plays.

There was an extremely costly mistake on special teams and the Mids committed eight penalties, many at the most inopportune times.

Basically, Navy beat itself big time.

I can tell you with certainty that the natives were restless. My inbox was flooded with angry emails from fans complaining about all aspects of the program. Remarkably, less than a month into the season, the honeymoon was over for Newberry and his two coordinators.

Navy could not afford a second straight home loss to an American Athletic Conference opponent. The Mids needed a win to build confidence and create a more positive atmosphere surrounding the program.

Newberry did not say out loud that it was a must-win, but admitted afterward “it kind of felt that way.”

That is why Saturday’s narrow 27-24 victory over North Texas was so important. It was a struggle and there were plenty of warts, but the final numbers on the scoreboard read in favor of Navy and that’s all that matters.

Winning heals all wounds and suddenly the outlook for Navy’s season looks a lot brighter. After all, 2-3 is dramatically different from 1-4. A loss would have left the Midshipmen seriously questioning themselves and facing an uphill battle to fashion a winning season.

Navy now goes on the road to take on another American Athletic Conference newcomer in Charlotte. The 49ers, under the direction of Baltimore native Biff Poggi, have struggled to a 1-4 record with the lone win against South Carolina State of the Football Championship Subdivision.

Charlotte has not posted a winning season since moving up to the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2015.

If Navy goes on the road and takes care of business, it would suddenly have a .500 record (3-3) and a two-game winning streak along with much-needed momentum going into the Oct. 21 service academy showdown against Air Force.

Here is a smorgasbord of thoughts about Saturday’s game against North Texas.

*Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai throws during the second half of Saturday's game against North Texas. (Terrance Williams/Capital Gazette)

Quarterback quandary

Sophomore Blake Horvath took over as the starting quarterback and showed some promise. Horvath brought a running threat to the position that was lacking with Tai Lavatai, a factor that forces opponents to defend Navy differently.

Horvath ran for 88 yards on 18 carries and did a decent job of directing the offense. He led the Midshipmen on one long touchdown drive and was at the helm to begin another. There still is not enough sample size to evaluate Horvath as a passer, although he threw badly behind one intended receiver and missed both attempts Saturday.

Horvath left the game late in the first half with a right hand injury and did not return. Newberry declined comment on the severity of the injury, but did not sound optimistic. My gut tells me Horvath won’t play next Saturday at Charlotte and could be out for an extended period of time.

If that’s the case, it leaves the coaching staff in a bit of a bind at the quarterback position. Do you start Lavatai, who had been demoted to third string last week? Or do you take the bubble wrap off promising plebe Braxton Woodson, who has been getting practice repetitions with the second team offense for the past two weeks?

Lavatai showed tremendous maturity by shrugging off the disappointment of losing the starting job and brought the proper mindset when asked to relieve Horvath. The senior veteran came off the bench and directed three touchdown drives.

Newberry said the plan going into the game was to give Woodson a series or two to see what he could do. That didn’t happen due to the circumstances. With Navy driving late in the first half, the coaching staff felt Lavatai was the better choice in that situation.

Lavatai promptly scrambled for 20 yards to keep the drive alive then made a beautiful back shoulder throw that dropped right into the arms of wide receiver Nathan Kent for a touchdown. After that initial success, Newberry decided to stick with Lavatai the rest of the way.

If it was my decision, I’d start Lavatai for at least the next two games because he has a much better grasp of the offense than Woodson. He also has played in 23 varsity games, while Woodson has played two possessions of mop-up duty against Wagner.

If Navy takes an early lead against Charlotte, I would get Woodson into the game and run a package of plays designed specifically for his skill set. If Woodson provides a different dimension to the offense, perhaps you do the same thing versus Air Force.

Navy fullback Alex Tecza (46) runs the ball for a touchdown as North Texas cornerback Ridge Texada can't bring him down. (Terrance Williams/Capital Gazette)

Offense bounces back

Navy’s offense rebounded from a disappointing performance versus South Florida to amass 406 total yards against North Texas. The Midshipmen got the ground game going and churned out a season-high 331 rushing yards.

Fullback Alex Tecza was the star of the show, rushing for 137 yards and two touchdowns. The speedy sophomore now leads the team with 428 rushing yards, averaging almost 8 yards per carry.

First-year offensive coordinator Grant Chesnut has implemented a twin fullback formation featuring Tecza and Daba Fofana that has been quite effective. Navy is supposedly running a different version of triple-option offense than it did under former coach Ken Niumatalolo. However, many of the base plays are the same and the primary ball carriers continue to be the quarterbacks and fullbacks.

As far as I can tell, the biggest difference is the Midshipmen use more formations and motion, basically adding eye candy to distract the defense.

We still have not seen a whole lot of the quick passing game Chesnut has introduced. Most of the pass plays so far this season have been play-action.

There was one pass concept shown Saturday that I really liked. Lavatai set up like he was going to throw to the right side of the field then flipped the other way and fired a throw to slotback Brandon Chatman in the flat. That pass produced a 38-yard gain as the misdirection opened plenty of space on the left side of the field.

Navy also attempted a screen pass, but North Texas sniffed it out quickly and Horvath wisely threw the ball into the ground.

Without question, Navy needs to start connecting whenever it calls play action. For the second straight game, the Mids had receivers running wide-open deep downfield and the quarterback could not deliver an on-target throw.

One other thought about the offense. Navy absolutely must stop committing deadball penalties. They result from lack of focus and discipline and are drive killers. By my count there were three such instances Saturday, bringing the season total to around double digits.

That is a persistent problem that must be addressed and eliminated.

North Texas quarterback Chandler Rogers (4) is sacked by Navy defensive end Justin Reed. (Terrance Williams/Capital Gazette)

Uneven defense

Navy played terrific run defense against South Florida and did an outstanding job of containing mobile quarterback Byrum Brown. However, the pass defense gave up too many explosive plays with poor perimeter tackling, allowing the Bulls to turn short throws into long gains.

It was the complete opposite against North Texas with the Navy pass defense performing pretty well overall and the run defense getting shredded. The Mean Green gouged the Mids for 203 rushing yards with tailback Ayo Adeyi doing most of the damage. There were massive holes up the middle as the visitors averaged almost 6 yards per carry.

Defensive coordinator P.J. Volker shook up the secondary a bit, shifting Mbiti Williams to cornerback and replacing him at safety with Joe Hutson. Williams had a strong game with a career-high nine tackles and two pass breakups. Andrew Duhart, the other starting corner, had five tackles and a sack.

Free safety Rayuan Lane continued to be a force all over the field with six tackles, half a sack and a quarterback hurry. The Gilman graduate also played well in coverage. Dashaun Peele came off the bench and contributed two of the team’s five pass breakups.

Of course, the pass defense was helped tremendously by a relentless pass rush. Volker did a superb job of dialing up some exotic blitzes as the Mids set a single-game school record with eight sacks. Defensive tackle Clay Cromwell powered into the backfield for two sacks, while outside linebackers Xavier McDonald and Luke Pirris both forced fumbles with hard hits on quarterback Chandler Rogers.

Overall, it was a much more encouraging effort for the pass defense in general and the secondary in particular.

However, we are still waiting for the Navy defense to put together a complete performance.