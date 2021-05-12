Navy football names Robert Green cornerbacks coach, Joe Coniglio defensive assistant

Navy head football coach Ken Niumatalolo has promoted Robert Green to cornerbacks coach and hired Joe Coniglio away from Kent State to serve as a defensive assistant, it was announced Wednesday.
This is Green’s ninth year with the Navy football program and 2021 will be his seventh season as an on-field coach. Lieutenant Colonel Green served two years as the Director of Player Development while still on active duty with the Marine Corps.
After retiring in 2015, Green was named cornerbacks coach and helped Navy set a school-record with 11 wins, capture Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy and defeat Pittsburgh in the Military Bowl.
After five years as cornerbacks coach, Green was reassigned to a defensive assistant position when Brian Norwood was hired to coach that position group. When Norwood left Navy for UCLA, he was replaced as cornerbacks coach by James Adams.
Adams departed Navy in early April after just one year on staff to take a position at Purdue under his mentor Brad Lambert, defensive coordinator for the Big Ten Conference program.
“RB Green is one the best leaders that I have ever been around. He has grown into an outstanding football coach under the guidance of [defensive coordinator] Brian Newberry. He is also one of the most influential recruiters at the Naval Academy,” Niumatalolo said.
Coniglio worked with Newberry at Northern Michigan in 2012-13. Newberry was the defensive coordinator for the Division II program, while Coniglio was the defensive line coach.
Coniglio served as a graduate assistant at Kent State while earning a master’s degree. He then spent five years at Rhode Island as defensive line coach, special teams coordinator and recruiting coordinator.
Coniglio returned to Kent State as outside linebackers coach and defensive recruiting coordinator in January 2019. He helped the Golden Flashes secure a 51-41 victory in the 2019 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl. That was the first postseason win in program history.
“Joe Coniglio brings a wealth of talent to our program,” Niumatalolo said. “He knows and understands coach Newberry and his defensive philosophy. He is a relentless worker with a wide variety of schematic and technical knowledge that will enhance our program.”